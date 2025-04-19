Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) sacks the Colorado Buffaloes QB during the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

The transfer portal strikes against BYU once again.

Cougars starting linebacker Harrison Taggart has entered the portal, according to a Saturday report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, and Taggart himself confirmed the news.

Taggart appeared in 24 games — starting 16 — for the Cougars over the past two seasons, recording 97 combined tackles with a sack, interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery.

According to Pro Football Focus, Taggart was BYU’s fourth-highest rated defender in 2024 with an overall defensive grade of 74.7 across 426 snaps of action.

The Draper native and Corner Canyon High School product was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2022. He originally committed to Oregon and redshirted there for a season before ending up closer to home in Provo prior to the 2023 campaign.

With Taggart’s potential departure, the Cougars’ linebacking corps still includes returning starters Jack Kelly and Isaiah Glasker along with Siale Esera, Choe Bryant-Strother, Miles Hall and a number of other young prospects.