White team quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball down the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

As far as first impressions go, Utah’s 22 Forever spring game Saturday could have gone better for Jason Beck, Devon Dampier and the Utes’ offense.

Utah was stuck in first gear offensively for the first handful of series, but once Dampier — the New Mexico transfer and already anointed QB1 — and the Utes offense got some momentum going, they gave the fans at Rice-Eccles Stadium enough memorable highlights to placate their football appetite.

The day marked the end of spring practice for Utah, and for Dampier and company, it was a satisfying conclusion.

“I thought we had a great day today,” Dampier said. “Obviously there’s always room to improve, but for the most part I thought we did pretty solid today.”

Dampier, the junior signal caller who followed Beck, the team’s new offensive coordinator, to Salt Lake City, ran for 18 yards on the opening play of the game.

From there, though, things got stagnant for a bit on offense.

Dampier’s first two drives ended up in turnovers on downs, as Utah tried to get its offense on track. Dampier, who ended up playing well into the fourth quarter and quarterbacked seven series, nearly threw an interception on the second possession, but a defender dropped a sure pick.

A 50-yard screen pass to Mana Carvalho on Dampier’s third drive, on a third-down conversion, was finally the spark Beck’s offense needed to put up some fireworks.

It led to a 1-yard NaQuari Rogers touchdown run two plays later, and that started a stretch wherein Dampier led the Utes to touchdowns on four of his final five drives.

While official stats weren’t kept for the scrimmage, Dampier unofficially ended up completing 14 of 20 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns.

The dual-threat QB also had five carries for 32 yards, with more than half of those yards coming on the game’s opening play.

“There’s players on the team that can start getting us fired and, you know, we went to Mana on the screen pass and he took it for so many yards,” Dampier said of the Carvalho screen that sparked things offensively.

“Just those little boosters that we’re able to get on each drive, that’s the reason why we’re able to finish. We need to do a better job on starting faster, but you know, I think we picked it up at the end.”

Dampier had a handful of impressive throws. On his second touchdown drive just before halftime, he worked out of a collapsing pocket, rolled right and threw on a rope to Landen King for a 20-yard reception along the sideline.

Two plays later, Dampier’s first touchdown pass was a back-shoulder throw in tight coverage to veteran wide receiver Luca Caldarella for a 25-yard score.

On the opening drive of the second half, Dampier hit Zacharyus Williams for a 25-yard pass, then connected on a screen — a staple of the Utes’ vanilla offense Saturday — with Creed Whittemore for an 11-yard gain.

That set up a Rogers 29-yard scoring run wherein the back broke a tackle near the line of scrimmage then went untouched into the end zone.

On Dampier’s final possession of the day, he completed 5 of 6 passes on a touchdown drive that ended with him finding running back Daniel Bray wide open for a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal.

Dampier completed three straight passes to start the possession, then on the first play of the fourth quarter, he dropped a dime to Williams in tight coverage that was brought in at the 3-yard line.

It was the kind of performance — at the end, not the beginning — that should have Utah fans excited about the offense’s future, after they’ve endured back-to-back seasons of struggles on that side of the ball.

“He was pretty sharp,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said of his starting quarterback. “He was fairly accurate today and did a good job with his feet, which is a strength of his.”

There were more than a dozen Utah players who were healthy scratches on Saturday to try to prevent any unnecessary injuries to veterans in a for-the-fans scrimmage.

Officially, the score ended up being 42-38 in favor of the offense in a modified scoring format that realistically had no bearing on the day.

The only real significance of the score was that it was indicative of how the scrimmage played out — early on, the defense led 22-0 (getting points for stops and sacks) and was up 26-14 at halftime, but the Utah offense rallied in the second half and scored four touchdowns in the final two quarters with a running clock.

Among the other highlights for Utah on offense were Rogers’ six carries for 47 yards and his two touchdown runs, while tight end Hunter Andrews snuck in for a 7-yard touchdown on a pass from Isaac Wilson in the third quarter.

With Utah’s starting running back Wayshawn Parker sitting out the scrimmage, Rogers led a solid day from the Utes’ running backs. That also included good showings from Devin Green and Bray.

“We’ve got a workhorse,” Rogers said. “We’ve got me, Wayshawn, Devin, everybody. ... Everybody’s equal, anybody can start the game, you know, keep pushing and just go all four quarters.”

Utes fans also got a bit of a look at backup quarterbacks Byrd Ficklin and Isaac Wilson, as well as Brendan Zurbrugg late. Wilson had a solid day and led a touchdown drive, while Ficklin showed off his arm and proved capable of making plays on the run.

Whittingham was impressed with the play of his quarterbacks, from accuracy to decision-making, especially considering they dealt with not having the usual amount of protection from their offensive line from the twos and threes, as compared to the starting O-line.

“The quarterback battle continues for the No. 2 and No. 3 spot. Isaac and Byrd both did a nice job,” Whittingham said.

The defense had three sacks, and while Utah didn’t force any turnovers, there were a limited number of broken tackles. Karson Kaufusi, a freshman defensive tackle, had one of those sacks and made a handful of solid plays, while safety Jackson Bennee took advantage of opportunities to showcase his skills.

“Just being able to get more opportunities this year, you know, they’re starting to play me a little bit more at nickel and splitting time between that and safety, and it’s been a learning curve for sure,” Bennee said.

“Nickel’s a tough position, but it’s helped me round my game out a bit.”

One of the most notable negatives of the day was several drops by a handful of pass catchers, particularly in the first half, something that Whittingham noted following the game.

Nate Johnson, Otto Tia and King all had drops on catchable balls that could have extended drives, and considering the Utes’ need to bolster their receiving corps, it places an emphasis on further development in that area.

While Williams was solid in limited reps, and guys like Carvalho, Whittmore and Rayshawn Glover made some nice plays, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Utah add another receiver or two from the transfer portal.

“Too many drops in the first half. If there’s something to fix, that’s certainly it. We were ... just not good catching the football, pure, plain and simple,” Whittingham said.

“We did start getting better in the second half and got into a little more of a rhythm offensively, but those are drive killers. You can’t have that many drops and expect to be effective on offense, so we’re aware of that and we’ll get that corrected.”

The best news, though, was Utah didn’t have any injuries come out of the scrimmage, and the Utes are relatively healthy coming out of spring.

That’s more important than any scrimmage highlights.

“I think the biggest thing this summer is just keep reaching out to my guys,” Dampier said. “We’re gonna have a lot of time off and I just wanna make sure my guys are still on.

“There’s a bigger goal for us that we got at the end of the year. This isn’t the time to slack off ... let’s get better, let’s continue to build off this.”