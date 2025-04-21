Conner Mantz practices at the BYU track in Provo on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Mantz, former BYU NCAA champion, competed in the New York half marathon and finished in 59 minutes, 15 seconds as the top American finisher.

Former BYU runner Conner Mantz fell just short of his goal of becoming the first American man in 11 years to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing less than 30 seconds behind winner John Korir of Kenya.

Mantz and fellow BYU alums Clayton Young and Rory Linkletter were in the lead pack for much of the race, but they were unable to stick with Korir when he broke away with about six miles remaining.

Korir, who won the 2024 Chicago Marathon in 2:02:43, finished the 2025 Boston Marathon in 2:04:45.

Mantz stayed with the first chase pack, which ended up about 20 seconds behind Korir.

Mantz ultimately just missed the podium Monday, finishing fourth in 2:05:08.

Mantz’s previous best marathon time was 2:07:47, according to Citius Mag.

Linkletter, who held the lead at the halfway point, finished sixth in 2:07:02.

Young finished just behind him in seventh in 2:07:04.

Like Mantz, Linkletter and Young set new personal best times.