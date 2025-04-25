BYU student Cole Semu isn’t waiting for graduation to start living his dream. Instead, he took a break from the books to chase something else.

“I took the semester off just because (it’s) my first professional rugby season, so I want to just give it 100%, see how it goes without school and stuff as well,” Semu told the Deseret News this week.

From BYU to professional rugby

Last summer, the Utah Warriors selected Semu No. 28 overall in the Major League Rugby college draft. After playing three full seasons at BYU, Semu was ready for something more.

“I think I was just looking for more growth. BYU was difficult — like rugby, we didn’t win as much as we wanted to the years I was there," Semu explained. “But I wanted to just keep testing myself, keep pushing myself, keep chasing that, get the career moving forward.”

Semu’s dream became a reality two weeks ago in Los Angeles when he made his professional debut in the Warriors’ 45-28 victory over Rugby FC Los Angeles.

A week later he followed that up with his first professional start in San Diego.

He learned that being a starter was a possibility the Monday before the San Diego game. That Thursday it became official.

“I was excited, but I knew that was the goal eventually,” he said. “So it just felt like, just a natural next step. I think my family is more excited than I was — my wife and my parents.”

Semu called his first start a “blessing.”

“Obviously, you don’t want it to come because of other players’ injuries, but that’s just the way it turned out,” Semu said. “It was a blessing. I really enjoyed it. Have a lot to learn from it. Pretty humbling watching the film back, but it’s good.”

He said his first carry of the game was the most memorable moment. The Warriors ended up beating the San Diego Legion, 31-18.

In addition to getting to live out his dream, Semu’s time with the Warriors has reconnected him with his New Zealand heritage.

Semu was born in New Zealand but moved to Ferndale, Washington, when he was 8 years old.

“It’s been awesome just to live a lifestyle where you get to play the sport you love, and train and spend time with, like, other Kiwis,” he said. “This team has a ton of New Zealanders on it, so it’s nice kind of reconnecting with that culture and playing with all these greats, guys like Gavin (Thornbury), Liam (Coltman), D’Angelo (Leuila), Joel (Hodgson) — guys like them. It’s pretty, pretty surreal.”

The transition to professional rugby

The amount of detail required in professional rugby has been the biggest adjustment for Semu.

“At this level, if you’re out of position, these guys will expose you really quickly. Whereas in college, you have a little more leeway room for mistakes,” he said. “For those first few weeks, I was getting ran by, tackled out of position all the time, and so that’s really just the little detail you need to get to achieve.”

Semu credits his wife for being “ultra supportive” during his transition to professional rugby. The newlyweds are approaching their first wedding anniversary.

“Shoutout (to) my wife, Rella. She makes everything possible,” he said. “Gives you a lot of leeway with the time and just like understanding of the goals that I have and everything.”

With just two games under his belt, Semu isn’t sure yet what heights his career will reach.

“That’s kind of what I’m trying to find out. I’m just trying to improve every day, every week, every year and just kind of chase until I feel like I can’t go anymore,” he said. “So, whether that’s with the Warriors or the international team or overseas, I’m not sure but just kind of chasing that.”

Depending on how Semu’s rookie season goes — there are eight games remaining — it’s possible he’ll take off another semester next season, joking it could take him eight years to get his degree.

“I can see it happening again,” he said. “But I don’t know. I’m living the dream right now, so possibly.”

The Warriors face the Chicago Hounds on Saturday at home in Zions Bank Stadium at 7 p.m. MDT.