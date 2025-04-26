This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

I think there’s a good chance for a big statement to be made about what is possible in the NBA at the conclusion of the first-round playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets.

It’s one of the more interesting first-round series and as of this writing is tied, 1-1. There are a ton of reasons to be interested in the battle between the Rockets and Warriors — history, tensions between the teams, defensive matchups, individual quibbles between players. But the makeup of the rosters is what’s interesting to me.

On the Warriors’ side you have a dynasty team that still features Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, who are mainstays of this Warriors era. This season they added Jimmy Butler to the mix at the trade deadline. Once again, Golden State has at least two (arguably) top-20 players and is reluctant to have inexperienced players help lead the way.

On the Rockets’ side is a group of ragtag, ultra-competitive misfits. You’d be hard pressed to find more than one of the Rockets players listed as a top-50 player, no matter who is making the list. Maybe some of them are underrated, but that’s what makes this interesting.

There is a largely held belief around the NBA that if you want to win and win big, you have to have top-tier talent. But if Houston was able to upend Golden State in the first round this year, it would add another layer to the conversation about what it takes to be a contender in the NBA.

What if you had a deep team full of zeal and passion and grit? What if the sum of the parts — a bunch of dudes who are really, really good — could be better than a Big 3?

Of course, if the Warriors win, it could make the belief that top-tier talent is needed for a team to win in the postseason even more concrete.

Of course, injuries as excuses or caveats to the series will be used by the losing side no matter which way this goes. But I do think that this series has a chance to either solidify a major NBA philosophy, or push back with a new way of looking at things.

