Former BYU basketball star Jimmer Fredette claps during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament between the BYU Cougars and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Jimmer Fredette has a new gig.

On Monday, USA Basketball announced Fredette has been named the first managing director of the USA 3x3 Men’s National Team.

“When I got the call from USA Basketball about playing 3x3, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Fredette said in a statement. “I found out quickly that I loved the competition, energy and style of the sport. 3x3 fits my game and my personality. I made friends throughout my journey who will forever be a part of my life. I also saw an opportunity to be able to grow the sport within the USA.”

Fredette, the 2023 USA Basketball’s 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year, represented the U.S. in the sport at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But his time in the Olympics was cut short when he tore two ligaments in his adductor.

“When USA Basketball approached me about this role, I jumped at it. I’m determined to help build a sustainable program for years to come and, ultimately, the best 3x3 program in the world. I’m so grateful for the USA Basketball Board of Directors for trusting me with this responsibility and I’m ready for the challenge,” Fredette said.

Monday’s announcement comes less than a week after Fredette announced he was retiring from playing, as the Deseret News previously reported.

What will Jimmer Fredette do in his new role

As managing director of the team, Fredette will be tasked with identifying the coaching staff and players to represent USA 3x3 at major international competitions, according to USA Basketball.

Those competitions in the coming years include the “Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028, FIBA 3x3 World Cup, FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup, FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup, Pan American Games and the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit.”

For the next three years, Fredette will also identify USA 3x3 training camp participants.

USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley had high praise for Fredette and what he’ll bring to his new role.

“Jimmer brought his legendary shooting style to 3x3 in 2022 and quickly became one of the most beloved athletes on the halfcourt,” Tooley said in a statement. “His knowledge of and skill for the game, ability to lead and reputation as one of the game’s best shooters in history puts him in a prime position to become the first person in this role and help shape USA Basketball’s 3x3 men’s national team program on the road to Los Angeles.”

USA Basketball Board of Directors chairperson Martin E. Dempsey said Fredette is the ideal candidate to lead the program as the sport “continues to experience tremendous growth and garner significant interest across the country and around the globe.”

“Jimmer Fredette is the ideal former athlete and leader to continue to build the USA 3x3 men’s program into the premier program in the world,” Dempsey said.