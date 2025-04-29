Students hold and shake a large banner just before kickoff as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024.

BYU has a new face in its wide receiver room.

Transfer pass-catcher Reggie Frischknecht has committed to the Cougars, he announced Tuesday via social media.

Frischknecht spent the 2024 campaign at Snow College, where he caught 38 passes for 740 yards and 14 touchdowns as a true freshman.

He then transferred to Weber State in January, spending spring ball with the program before entering the portal again last week.

During his prep career at Manti High, the 6-foot-4 Frischknecht logged 163 receptions for 2,709 yards and 40 touchdowns across three varsity seasons, earning Deseret News 3A All-State First Team honors as a senior in 2023.

Frischknecht has three remaining years of eligibility at BYU — along with a redshirt season — and could compete for playing time in 2025.

The Cougars have Chase Roberts, Jojo Phillips and Parker Kingston returning as the likely starters at receiver, but will look to underclassmen Cody Hagen, LaMason Waller, Tei Nacua and Frischknecht to step up as well following the losses of Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter.