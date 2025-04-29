Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jaren Hall warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Seattle.

For the second time in the past year, Jaren Hall is looking for a new NFL home.

The former BYU quarterback has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Tuesday.

Hall’s release comes after Seattle selected Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in the third round of this past week’s NFL draft.

Signed to the Seahawks’ practice squad in September, Hall did not appear in a single game for the team in 2024 but was promoted to the active roster for a handful of contests late in the regular season.

Hall was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, making two starts as a rookie but leaving the first early with an injury and being benched at halftime of the other.

Minnesota waived him following the 2024 preseason — where he shined to the tune of completing 28 of 46 passes for 339 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in three games — before landing with the Seahawks.

In 24 games as a starter at BYU, Hall passed for 6,174 yards and 52 touchdowns. He added another 800 yards and nine scores on the ground and posted a career starting record of 16-8.

Should Hall land with another NFL club, it will be as a low-risk option to compete for a third-string quarterback job. The Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars are among teams looking to upgrade their QB3 spots and could have interest in Hall’s services.