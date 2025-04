A ball lies in a dugout during a high school baseball game held at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Class 4A

UHSAA bracket

Note: Top 8 seeds receive a first-round bye, No. 1 Desert Hills, No. 2 Snow Canyon, No. 3 Ridgeline, No. 4 Timpanogos, No. 5 Park City, No. 6 Dixie, No. 7 Bear River, No. 8 Crimson Cliffs.

Regionals (Best of 3)

Game 1 (May 2)

No. 17 Juan Diego at No. 16 Stansbury, 4 p.m.

No. 24 Sky View at No. 9 Mountain Crest, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Tooele at No. 12 Cedar City, 4 p.m.

No. 20 Hurricane at No. 13 Pine View, 4 p.m.

No. 18 Mountain View at No. 15 Uintah, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Logan at No. 10 Provo, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Green Canyon at No. 11 West Field, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Payson at No. 14 Cottonwood, 4 p.m.

Game 2 & 3 (May 3)

No. 17 Juan Diego at No. 16 Stansbury, 1 p.m.

No. 24 Sky View at No. 9 Mountain Crest, 1 p.m.

No. 21 Tooele at No. 12 Cedar City, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Hurricane at No. 13 Pine View, 1 p.m.

No. 18 Mountain View at No. 15 Uintah, 1 p.m.

No. 23 Logan at No. 10 Provo, 1 p.m.

No. 22 Green Canyon at No. 11 West Field, 1 p.m.

No. 19 Payson at No. 14 Cottonwood, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

UHSAA bracket

First rounds (May 3)

At San Juan High School

No. 9 Grand vs. No. 8 Monticello, 11 a.m.

No. 9/8 winner vs. No. 1 San Juan, 1:30 p.m.

At Kanab High School

No. 13 Millard vs. No. 4 Kanab, 9:30 a.m.

No. 12 North Sevier vs. No. 5 South Sevier, 11:30 a.m.

Note: Winners play at 3:45 p.m., losers play at 1:45 p.m.

At Enterprise High School

No. 14 Water canyon vs. No. 3 Enterprise, 9:30 a.m.

No. 11 Parowan vs. No. 6 Gunnison Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Note: Winners play at 3:45 p.m., losers play at 1:45 p.m.

At Beaver High School

No. 15 North SUmmit vs. No. 2 Beaver, 9:30 a.m.

No. 10 Duchesne vs. No. 7 Milford, 11:30 a.m.

Note: Winners play at 3:45 p.m., losers play at 1:45 p.m.