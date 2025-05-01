Utah wide receiver Dorian Singer celebrates a catch for a first down against Arizona in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Singer is one of 11 Utah football players who graduated this year.

There are 11 football players among the 87 University of Utah student-athletes who are graduating this year.

That includes former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry, who declared for the NFL draft after his junior season five years ago and came back to the school to finish his bachelor’s degree in Financial Planning and Counseling.

These student-athletes were celebrated along with their fellow graduates during the school’s commencement ceremony Thursday evening at the Huntsman Center.

Those 87 Utah student-athletes earning degrees this year are spread across 18 sports and include a pair of Olympians in gymnasts Grace McCallum and Amelie Morgan.

The Utes’ football program led all school sports with its 11 graduates, followed closely by women’s swimming and diving (nine) and men’s lacrosse (eight).

Three men’s basketball seniors — Hunter Erickson, Brandon Haddock and Lawson Lovering — graduated, as did six women’s basketball student-athletes, among them three members (Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens and Inês Vieira) of the Utes’ Sweet 16 team back in 2023.

In the NCAA’s latest report in December 2024, the University of Utah had a student-athlete graduation rate of 95%. That ties the highest rate in department history.

Here’s the list of 2024-25 University of Utah student-athlete graduates

Baseball (6)

Drake Digiorno, Financial Planning and Counseling

Jackson Elder, Economics

Core Jackson, Sociology

Bransen Kuehl, Health and Kinesiology

Santino Panaro, Communication

Ethan Thomas, Economics

Men’s basketball (3)

Hunter Erickson, Health, Society and Policy

Brandon Haddock, Criminology

Lawson Lovering, Communication

Women’s basketball (6)

Jenna Johnson, Operations and Supply Chain

Gianna Kneepkens, Health and Kinesiology

Nene Sow, Sociology

Mayé Touré, Information Systems

Inês Vieira, Management

Matyson Wilke, Psychology

Women’s cross-country and track & field (7)

Grace Burnett, Finance

Morgan Jensen, Masters of Social Work

Bailey Kealamakia, Masters of Statistics

Clara Mayfield, Masters of Public Health

Annie Ivins, Social Work

Megan Rose, Economics

Chloe Shewell, Finance

Football (11)

Jori Benson, Communication

Luca Caldarella, Health and Kinesiology

Logan Castor, Health and Kinesiology

Frankie Goodson, Economics

Javelin Guidry, Financial Planning and Counseling

Tao Johnson, Communication

Landen King, Communication

Munir McClain, Master of Business Creation

Michael Mokofisi, Criminology

Dorian Singer, Health, Society and Policy

Zereoue Williams, Games

Men’s golf (3)

Davis Johnson, Finance

Peter Jung, Financial Planning

Braxton Watts, Communication

Gymnastics (3)

Grace McCallum, Psychology

Amelie Morgan, Finance

Ana Padurariu, Psychology

Men’s lacrosse (8)

Brendan Belz, Urban Ecology

Joey Boylston, Civil Eng BS

Luc Charbonnier, Entrepreneurship

Joey Garcia, Financial Planning and Counseling

Cody Hart, Operations and Supply Chain

Conor O’Neill, Finance

Colby Plotts, Sociology/Criminology

Tyler Schifko, Operations and Supply Chain

Women’s soccer (4)

Maryn Granger, Health and Kinesiology

Katie O’Kane, Psychology BS

Evelyn Vitali, Communication

Kasey Wardle, Communication BS

Softball (3)

Stella Bennett, Economics MS

Kendall Lundberg, Human Development and Family Studies

Kaylah Nelsen, Human Development and Family Studies

Men’s skiing (4)

Brian Bushey, Environmental and Sustainability Studies

Wilhelm Normannseth, Finance

Oliver Parazette, Economics

Simen Strand, Finance

Women’s skiing (5)

Celia Abad, Biochemistry

Evelina Fredricsson, Finance

Celine Mayer, Biology

Kaja Norbye, Finance

Claire Timmermann, Health and Kinesiology

Men’s swimming and diving (2)

Jesco Helling, Chemical Engineering

Baylor Lewis, Health and Kinesiology

Women’s swimming and diving (9)

Sofia Carlson, Environmental and Sustainability Studies/Sociology

Norah Hay, Communication

Anelise Hedges, Psychology

Molly Jacobson, Human Development and Family Studies

Sydney Kowalski, Educational Psychology

Krystal Lieu, Health and Kinesiology

Milla Ruthven, Operations and Supply Chain

Marlene Sandberg, Communication

Alyssa Sorensen, Psychology

Men’s tennis (1)

Geremia Rossi, Health and Kinesiology

Women’s tennis (1)

Samantha Horwood, Political Science/Criminology

Women’s beach volleyball (6)

Ellyn Collins, Legal Studies

Maeve Griffin, Legal Studies

Kylie Pitzak, Quantitative Analysis of Markets and Organizations

Lauren Sayre, Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health/Human Dev. & Family Studies

Bella Vezzani, Communication

Sonja Wessel, Communication

Women’s volleyball (5)