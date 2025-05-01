There are 11 football players among the 87 University of Utah student-athletes who are graduating this year.
That includes former Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry, who declared for the NFL draft after his junior season five years ago and came back to the school to finish his bachelor’s degree in Financial Planning and Counseling.
These student-athletes were celebrated along with their fellow graduates during the school’s commencement ceremony Thursday evening at the Huntsman Center.
Those 87 Utah student-athletes earning degrees this year are spread across 18 sports and include a pair of Olympians in gymnasts Grace McCallum and Amelie Morgan.
The Utes’ football program led all school sports with its 11 graduates, followed closely by women’s swimming and diving (nine) and men’s lacrosse (eight).
Three men’s basketball seniors — Hunter Erickson, Brandon Haddock and Lawson Lovering — graduated, as did six women’s basketball student-athletes, among them three members (Jenna Johnson, Gianna Kneepkens and Inês Vieira) of the Utes’ Sweet 16 team back in 2023.
In the NCAA’s latest report in December 2024, the University of Utah had a student-athlete graduation rate of 95%. That ties the highest rate in department history.
Here’s the list of 2024-25 University of Utah student-athlete graduates
Baseball (6)
- Drake Digiorno, Financial Planning and Counseling
- Jackson Elder, Economics
- Core Jackson, Sociology
- Bransen Kuehl, Health and Kinesiology
- Santino Panaro, Communication
- Ethan Thomas, Economics
Men’s basketball (3)
- Hunter Erickson, Health, Society and Policy
- Brandon Haddock, Criminology
- Lawson Lovering, Communication
Women’s basketball (6)
- Jenna Johnson, Operations and Supply Chain
- Gianna Kneepkens, Health and Kinesiology
- Nene Sow, Sociology
- Mayé Touré, Information Systems
- Inês Vieira, Management
- Matyson Wilke, Psychology
Women’s cross-country and track & field (7)
- Grace Burnett, Finance
- Morgan Jensen, Masters of Social Work
- Bailey Kealamakia, Masters of Statistics
- Clara Mayfield, Masters of Public Health
- Annie Ivins, Social Work
- Megan Rose, Economics
- Chloe Shewell, Finance
Football (11)
- Jori Benson, Communication
- Luca Caldarella, Health and Kinesiology
- Logan Castor, Health and Kinesiology
- Frankie Goodson, Economics
- Javelin Guidry, Financial Planning and Counseling
- Tao Johnson, Communication
- Landen King, Communication
- Munir McClain, Master of Business Creation
- Michael Mokofisi, Criminology
- Dorian Singer, Health, Society and Policy
- Zereoue Williams, Games
Men’s golf (3)
- Davis Johnson, Finance
- Peter Jung, Financial Planning
- Braxton Watts, Communication
Gymnastics (3)
- Grace McCallum, Psychology
- Amelie Morgan, Finance
- Ana Padurariu, Psychology
Men’s lacrosse (8)
- Brendan Belz, Urban Ecology
- Joey Boylston, Civil Eng BS
- Luc Charbonnier, Entrepreneurship
- Joey Garcia, Financial Planning and Counseling
- Cody Hart, Operations and Supply Chain
- Conor O’Neill, Finance
- Colby Plotts, Sociology/Criminology
- Tyler Schifko, Operations and Supply Chain
Women’s soccer (4)
- Maryn Granger, Health and Kinesiology
- Katie O’Kane, Psychology BS
- Evelyn Vitali, Communication
- Kasey Wardle, Communication BS
Softball (3)
- Stella Bennett, Economics MS
- Kendall Lundberg, Human Development and Family Studies
- Kaylah Nelsen, Human Development and Family Studies
Men’s skiing (4)
- Brian Bushey, Environmental and Sustainability Studies
- Wilhelm Normannseth, Finance
- Oliver Parazette, Economics
- Simen Strand, Finance
Women’s skiing (5)
- Celia Abad, Biochemistry
- Evelina Fredricsson, Finance
- Celine Mayer, Biology
- Kaja Norbye, Finance
- Claire Timmermann, Health and Kinesiology
Men’s swimming and diving (2)
- Jesco Helling, Chemical Engineering
- Baylor Lewis, Health and Kinesiology
Women’s swimming and diving (9)
- Sofia Carlson, Environmental and Sustainability Studies/Sociology
- Norah Hay, Communication
- Anelise Hedges, Psychology
- Molly Jacobson, Human Development and Family Studies
- Sydney Kowalski, Educational Psychology
- Krystal Lieu, Health and Kinesiology
- Milla Ruthven, Operations and Supply Chain
- Marlene Sandberg, Communication
- Alyssa Sorensen, Psychology
Men’s tennis (1)
- Geremia Rossi, Health and Kinesiology
Women’s tennis (1)
- Samantha Horwood, Political Science/Criminology
Women’s beach volleyball (6)
- Ellyn Collins, Legal Studies
- Maeve Griffin, Legal Studies
- Kylie Pitzak, Quantitative Analysis of Markets and Organizations
- Lauren Sayre, Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health/Human Dev. & Family Studies
- Bella Vezzani, Communication
- Sonja Wessel, Communication
Women’s volleyball (5)
- Grace Hammond, Health and Kinesiology
- Lauren Jardine, Economics BS
- Vanessa Ramirez, Psychology BS
- Amelia Van Der Werff, Psychology BS
- Rianne Vos, Biomedical Engineering MS