On Saturday, it was looking like the Utes would not have a player taken in the NFL draft for the first time since 2021.

Then the Denver Broncos selected tight end Caleb Lohner, continuing Utah’s four-year streak of having at least one player picked in the NFL draft.

After a losing season, it was a mostly empty draft for the Utes — Lohner aside — though Dorian Singer, Junior Tafuna, Zemaiah Vaughn, Micah Bernard, Connor O’Toole and Karene Reid all signed undrafted free agent deals.

Looking ahead to the 2026 draft, however, there’s the possibility for multiple Utes to be selected, and offensive tackle Spencer Fano, who is receiving early buzz as one of the best tackles in next year’s class, is projected to be taken in the first round if he keeps up his level of play.

Here are four Utes that could hear their names called in the 2026 NFL draft.

Spencer Fano, OL

Fano was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 1 tackle in all of college football last season, garnering a grade of 92.7 for the season.

Fano has been a rare breed since his freshman season, becoming one of just two freshmen in the country to start the season at one of football’s most important positions — left tackle.

During his sophomore year, the 6-foot-6, 302-pound Fano improved his game by leaps and bounds, becoming one of the best tackles in the nation. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Fano was one of the bright spots on the Utah offense, starting all 12 of the Utes’ games and earning All-American honors.

In a sea full of newcomers and question marks on offense — especially at the wide receiver position after projected WR1 Zacharyus Williams transferred to USC in the spring portal — Utah’s offensive line remains the one constant.

Every starter returns along the offensive line ahead of the 2025 season, headlined by Fano.

In a 2026 mock draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Fano heading to the Big Apple to play for the New York Giants with the third overall pick, while Pro Football Focus had Fano going at No. 11 to the Seattle Seahawks. CBS Sports has Fano mocked to the Browns at No. 8, NBC Sports has him going No. 15 to the Miami Dolphins and Fox Sports has Fano at No. 27 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fano is No. 6 on Joel Klatt’s 2026 big board and No. 15 on USA Today’s 2026 big board.

The consensus by draft experts is clear — if Fano stays healthy and has the year that people are expecting out of him, he’s going to be one of the first offensive tackles, if not the first offensive tackle, off the board when the 2026 NFL draft is held in Pittsburgh next April.

Now, Fano needs to back up the hype with his play on the field, and if the last two years are any indication, he will do so.

“I definitely think we have the best offensive line in the country and that doesn’t just mean like our one-on-one responsibilities,” Fano said. “We make a lot of calls on the field and we control a whole lot that the offense does.”

Caleb Lomu, OL

Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu celebrates a big play during game against Southern Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. | Sophia Kuder/Utah Athletics

Could the Utes have two draft picks from their offensive line in 2026? It’s possible.

The other half of Utah’s starting tackle duo, Caleb Lomu stepped into a starting role in 2024, filling in at left tackle after Fano slid over to his high school position of right tackle after his freshman season.

At 6-foot-6 and 304 pounds, just like Fano, Lomu has the NFL measurables, footwork and athleticism to be drafted if he has another good season.

Yahoo Sports’ Nate Trice has the redshirt sophomore as the No. 3 prospect in the draft, while CBS Sports has him going No. 23 to San Francisco.

“Lomu is an easy mover in a big frame with room to add even more weight. He already shows off polished technique with patient hands as a pass protector, with some strength and pop in the run game, too,” Trice wrote.

“Lomu took over as Utah’s left tackle and moved his talented teammate Spencer Fano (who also appears on this big board) to the right side. The play strength (with a little bit of nasty to him), light feet, and technique that Lomu displayed as a redshirt freshman makes me excited to watch how he develops in 2025.”

Led by Fano and Lomu, Utah’s offensive line was effective protecting quarterback Devon Dampier during media viewing sessions in spring, and if the two have big years, it could end up with both of them being drafted.

Lander Barton, LB

Utah linebacker Lander Barton heads up field for a pick-six during game against Iowa State held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

It was a bit of an up-and-down year for Lander Barton, who was impacted by injuries to Reid and Levani Damuni in the linebacker room last season and had to shoulder a lot more responsibility.

By the end of the season, however, Barton was back into form, with his most impressive game of the year coming against UCF, where he racked up six tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

He also had two interceptions — one at Colorado and a pick-six against Iowa State to continue the Utes’ nation-best streak.

Barton has a knack for making big plays, and has NFL size and strength.

The NFL pedigree is there for Barton — brothers Jackson (offensive tackle) and Cody (linebacker) played in the league — and now it’s up to him to have the season that shows scouts that he has what it takes to play at the next level.

Smith Snowden, CB

Utah cornerback Smith Snowden (2) celebrates after intercepting a Central Florida pass Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. | John Raoux, Associated Press

Utah has had a few cornerbacks drafted after playing in Salt Lake City in recent years — Eric Rowe, Jaylon Johnson and Clark Phillips. Will Smith Snowden be next?

Snowden started to see time at nickel back in his true freshman season, and next year, he was the full-time starter at the position. Snowden was impactful, with 48 tackles (four for loss), two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble, and was the No. 7-ranked player on Utah’s defense, according to Pro Football Focus.

His ability to stick with his man in coverage and anticipate passes made him one of Utah’s best defenders, and the Utes are expecting him to make another leap this season.

In year three at Utah, expectations are high for Snowden, with the idea that he will play both nickel and outside corner.

“He’s a guy that should not leave the field as good as he is,” Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said.

If he takes another step this season, Snowden could hear his name called next April.

