Washington defensive end Bralen Trice (8) goes against Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) as he looks to reach quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Utah’s spring football camp wrapped up last week with the 22 Forever game, and star offensive tackle Spencer Fano made it clear that he believes the Utes have the best offensive line in the country.

Individually, Fano is gaining national recognition, particularly from CBS Sports, where he is ranked as the 21st best player in the country. Fano’s high expectations for the Utah offensive line are understandable, with Utah returning all five starters from last season.

“I definitely think we have the best offensive line in the country and that doesn’t just mean like our one-on-one responsibilities,” Fano said. “We make a lot of calls on the field and we control a whole lot that the offense does.”

When asked about the biggest improvement Fano has seen in this year’s line, he said depth is a real strength.

“You might’ve seen last year sometimes we get hurt and there might be a little drop-off, but this year we got like nine (or) 10 guys that can all go,” Fano said. “One dude falls down, or one gets injured, there’s no kind of drop-off that’ll be there.”

The experienced offensive line has a new quarterback to protect with Utah and a new OC calling the plays. Offensive coordinator Jason Beck and quarterback Devon Dampier both made the move from New Mexico to Utah in the offseason.

Fano didn’t play in Saturday’s 22 Forever Game, but spring ball gave Dampier the chance to get familiar with his new offensive line, and the first impressions have been strong.

“I feel like every day he just makes better and better decisions,” Fano said of Dampier. “He’s built a lot of trust with the O line and with all the receivers and he’s just making a lot of really good decisions. It’s so much fun being out there with him.”

Red team defensive end Alex Cloward (48) attempts to block a pass by white team quarterback Devon Dampier (4) during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The 2025 season will be Fano’s third year as a starter for the Utes and he’s being looked to more as a leader this season.

“I feel I’ve grown most in my leadership role,” Fano said. “I think I’m definitely improving in all aspects of the game, but I haven’t been in as much of a leadership role as I have been this spring.”