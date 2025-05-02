Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches from the field during the Utah Utes’ 22 Forever spring game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Kyle Whittingham’s Utah program added a commitment at a position of need out of the transfer portal Friday.

Former LSU defensive tackle Dilan Battle announced his commitment to Utah early Friday morning.

Who is Dilan Battle?

Battle is a 6-foot-2, 313-pound defensive tackle out of Arlington, Texas, who played at Mansfield Timberview High.

He was rated a three-star prospect with an 87 grade in 247 Sports’ composite rankings as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, and the No. 76 defensive tackle recruit nationally.

Battle originally signed with LSU out of high school, picking the Tigers over an impressive list of offers that included Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others, according to 247 Sports.

He spent the spring with LSU before hitting the transfer portal, and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Battle was a high school teammate with Utah safety Nate Tilmon, a three-star recruit and another member of the Utes’ 2025 recruiting class.

How does Dilan Battle fit into Utah’s plans?

The Utes lost a pair of starters at defensive tackle this offseason, with Junior Tafuna exhausting his eligibility — he signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans — and Keanu Tanuvasa transferring to BYU.

While sophomore Dallas Vakalahi and grad student Aliki Vimahi are back for Utah this season, the team needed to add depth and talent at the position.

The Utes’ 2025 class already included defensive tackles in Karson Kaufusi, who had a strong spring and stood out at the spring game, and Sione Motuapuaka; Battle adds another young prospect to the defensive tackles room.

He is the fourth transfer to commit to Utah since the spring transfer portal window opened, including cornerbacks JC Hart (formerly of Auburn) and Jaylen Moson (Furman) and wide receiver Larry Simmons (Southern Miss).