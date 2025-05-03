BYU head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates an interception during the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024.

The Cougars are adding a Bear to the fold.

Bear Bachmeier is transferring from Stanford to BYU, ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported Saturday morning.

The news came one day after Bachmeier shared on social media that he went on a visit to BYU’s campus.

Bachmeier is the younger brother of former Boise State quarterback and Cougars opponent Hank Bachmeier.

Bear Bachmeier held a 4-star rating from 247 Sports as the No. 28 high school quarterback prospect in the country for the class of 2025. He enrolled early at Stanford and participated in spring ball with the program before entering the transfer portal in April.

“Bachmeier is an exciting dual-threat quarterback who can beat a defense with his arm or his legs,” wrote Greg Biggins of 247 Sports. “At 6-2, 225 pounds, he’s built like a tank and can take off and run for big yards and does a nice job escaping initial pressure and extending plays.

“He can also beat you from the pocket and is a very competent thrower. He has a strong arm, quick release and can throw form different arm angles. He’s comfortable throwing rolling out to either direction, is a tough kid and a fierce competitor.”

Thamel reported that his brother Tiger Bachmeier, a wide receiver who played the past two seasons at Stanford but also entered the transfer portal this spring, was also visiting BYU.

He caught 46 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons for the Cardinal. He was also a 4-star prospect out of high school, ranking as the No. 30 recruit in California in 2023.

“There’s an expectation the brothers want to play together,” Thamel said Friday.

As for Bear Bachmeier, he’ll likely compete with McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet to back up Jake Retzlaff in 2025 while working towards someday becoming the Cougars’ starting QB.

“The ability to come in and win games and OC Aaron Roderick’s scheme and the pedigree of quarterbacks they have produced in history and recently is enticing,” Bachmeier told Thamel.