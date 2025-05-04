Cleveland Guardians' Daniel Schneemann, left, and Steven Kwan celebrate Schennmann's grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Last season in his first week as a Major League Baseball player with the Cleveland Guardians, former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann made history by becoming the first player in MLB history to play six different defensive positions in his first six games.

On Saturday, Schneemann did something that didn’t quite make history, but the only other player who had ever done it was Babe Ruth.

According to OptaSTATS, Schneemann became the first player since Ruth in 1919 “to have a multi-(home run) game on the road that included a game-winning grand slam with his team trailing and down to its final out.”

With the Guardians trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 in the top of the eighth inning, Schneemann hit a solo home run to pull his team within two runs.

Then in the top of the ninth after the Blue Jays didn’t score in the bottom of the eighth, Schneemann went up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs.

After fouling off the first pitch of the at-bat from Yimi Garcia, Schneemann connected on the second pitch for the grand slam to give Cleveland the 5-3 lead and Toronto didn’t rally in the bottom of the ninth.

Schneemann, 28, has played in 25 of the Guardians’ 34 games so far this season. He is batting .231 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

Cleveland has a 20-14 record and is 1.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central division.