Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) in action during the NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Falcons won 22-21.

A former University of Utah legend will be playing closer to home with his next NFL team — and he’ll be teaming up with a former BYU star.

Britain Covey signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the franchise announced Monday.

He joins a receivers room that is headlined by another Utah County product, wide receiver Puka Nacua.

Earlier this offseason, the Eagles chose not to offer Covey a restricted free-agency tender, making him an unrestricted free agent.

One day before the Rams announced his signing, Covey shared a message on Instagram that seemed to indicate his time in Philadelphia was over.

“Can’t put into words how much Philly has meant to me and my little family,” he wrote.

Covey, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022, has played primarily as a punt returner during his three seasons in the league.

During his rookie season, Covey played in the Super Bowl and had a 27-yard punt return.

In his sophomore campaign in 2023, Covey averaged 14.4 yards on 29 punt returns, second-highest in the NFL and second-highest in Eagles history, behind only DeSean Jackson’s 15.2 average in 2009.

Covey was named a 2024 Pro Bowl alternate.

He also had 11 kickoffs for 236 yards — a 21.4 average — during his time in Philadelphia.

The 5-foot-8 Covey has had limited opportunities playing as wide receiver in the NFL, and currently has 11 career receptions for 76 yards.

Covey will face his former team, the Eagles, during the 2025 season, as the Rams will travel to Philadelphia for a road game. The 2025 NFL schedule will be released May 14.

Injuries to his shoulder and neck limited Covey to five games last season. He was inactive during the Eagles’ playoff run. Despite not being active to play, he won a Super Bowl ring with Philadelphia during the 2024 season.

“Less than 48 hours until the Super Bowl,” he wrote on social media in the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX. “Being unable to suit up in the biggest game of my life due to a nagging injury is a really difficult thing to accept. But I absolutely love this team and I’m grateful to be a part of it.

“We have great leaders. Great coaches. The receiving core feels like family to me. Many of my teammates have proven a lot of people wrong in their careers and I am proud of them. I look up to a lot of these guys and it’s perhaps the closest knit of any team I’ve been a part of.”

On Feb. 9, the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the Super Bowl.

Now, Covey is headed on to his next challenge, closer to home.