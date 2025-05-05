California wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, middle, is tackled by UNLV defensive backs Malik Chavis, top, and Jalen Catalon during the first half of the LA Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.

Utah addressed one of its major needs in the transfer portal Monday morning, getting a commitment from a wide receiver with ACC experience.

Former California and Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather has signed with the Utes, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer first reported.

The school later made his signing official.

Who is Tobias Merriweather?

Merriweather is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wideout who hails from Camas, Washington.

He spent his first two seasons at Notre Dame before transferring to California last year.

Merriweather’s best collegiate season thus far came in 2023, when he caught 14 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns for the Fighting Irish.

Last season, Merriweather had 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears, including six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in an early-November win over Wake Forest.

Coming out of high school, Merriweather was rated a four-star prospect with a 95 rating and the No. 121 talent nationally in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“Merriweather is a lengthy receiver with optimal height and range, with a large catch radius, soft hands that can pluck passes from all angles and glides when in the open field. He’s smooth in his routes and in and out of his breaks, adjusts well to throws and flashes great body control,” 247 Sports’ Brandon Huffman wrote of him as a high school recruit.

“Has tended to stay on the slighter side throughout his prep career so will need to continue to get stronger and add weight to avoid being pressed. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as second day pick.”

In the transfer portal, 247 Sports has Merriweather as a three-star prospect with an 87 rating.

How does Tobias Merriweather fit into Utah’s wide receiver plans?

The Utes have had a lot of turnover at the receiver position and will rely heavily on transfers at the position for the 2025 season.

Merriweather joins a receivers group that includes transfers Creed Whittemore (Mississippi State), Justin Stevenson (Wyoming), Ryan Davis (New Mexico) and Larry Simmons (Southern Miss), to go along with holdovers like Luca Caldarella and Daidren Zipperer.