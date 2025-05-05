Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy signals to his players during a game between the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

Will Hardy isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The Utah Jazz announced Monday morning that Hardy has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the franchise through 2031.

Hardy just completed his third season as the head coach of the Jazz, who are mired in a long-term rebuild, but team governor Ryan Smith stated that the hope is that Hardy will be the head coach of the franchise when it returns to title contention.

“Will is an incredible leader, great communicator — especially with our younger players — and a strong ambassador for this franchise," Smith said in a statement. “He has been a tremendous partner to Danny (Ainge), Justin (Zanik), and me. There is no one we would rather have leading us to our ultimate goal of winning an NBA championship here in Utah.”

Added Ainge: “Will’s leadership has been invaluable to our program. He has established a vision for our players and a strong foundation of core values, competitive habits, and growth mindset. He is one of the brightest young coaches in our league, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him.”

Hardy’s record leading the Jazz — so far — is 85-161, a winning percentage of .346.

Utah has been far away from being a good NBA team and finished this season (2024-25) with the worst record in the league at 17-65.

Hardy is still considered something of a rising star in the coaching industry, though, after assistant coaching stints with the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics.

“I love Utah and the Jazz organization and am extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue to help guide our team,” Hardy said in a statement. “I believe in what we are building. We have a talented group of coaches and people all working to build a championship program for this incredible fan base. I want to thank Ryan, Ashley (Smith), Danny, and Justin for the support they have shown me since I first arrived in Utah. I am excited to continue our journey.”