For the second straight season, the Utah Jazz started out the year with three newly selected rookies. This time it was 10th overall pick Cody Williams, pick No. 29 Isaiah Collier and No. 32 Kyle Filipowski.

The fresh-faced, eager youths were all smiles on Day 1, wearing their finest suits, getting introduced to the media and then promising that they would be able to prove any doubters wrong and turn their weaknesses into strengths. Then the grind of an 82-game season hit them in the face and gut as seasoned veterans of the NBA absolutely tear them to shreds every other night.

As we evaluate the young players, it’s important to remember what kind of expectations there were for each of them before the season started, what they focused their time on, during the season, what they learned and how they handled everything.

While there were certainly some very good moments from some of the rookies this season, it’s important to point out that if they were really shining and playing winning basketball at an impactful level, the Jazz brass would have made sure they weren’t playing. This was a tanking season and any kind of breakout success would have been managed and massaged in order to keep the tank alive.

Cody Williams — D

It might be harsh to give a grade like this to a rookie, but when it comes to evaluating a singular season, I can’t take into account what I hope happens next year, lingering potential, or any other imaginary factors.

This was a bad rookie season for a top-10 pick. Williams was always going to be a bit of a project, coming into the league with a very slight and slim build. But players like Kevin Durant and even Mikal Bridges were skin and bone when they came into the league and they were still able to show that their talent and skill were worthy of the NBA.

Frankly, so much of what Williams did during his rookie season was forgettable. He played in 50 games and started 21 and there wasn’t anything super memorable from a positive standpoint that really sticks out.

On the other hand, there are blown coverages, and mistakes, and airballs, and clanked shots, a lot of looks of general confusion, and a lot of time spent in the G League that I can distinctly remember. Williams showed some promise and some flashes of being a do-it-all kind of player in Summer League, but all of that was lost throughout the season.

His shooting numbers plummeted compared to his college averages and his slight frame and lack of strength made it nearly impossible to stay in front of NBA players as a defender. Then, adding insult to injury, Williams was sidelined for much of the end of the season with a virus, blocking any chance for him to have a strong finish.

This summer is absolutely crucial for Williams. He has to address his shot and get stronger. And next season he has to carve out a role for himself and establish an NBA identity, otherwise he’ll be seen as one of the bigger lottery busts in recent memory.

Isaiah Collier — B-

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier passes the ball during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

When I’m doling out these grades, I kind of start everyone out with a C+, then you either move one way or the other based on certain things — like weighing a pros and cons lists.

For Collier, there were a number of reasons that he slid down to the bottom of the first round of the draft and some of those things proved to be valid concerns throughout the course of the season. His shooting was questionable at best, turnovers were an issue. And most importantly, he was going to have to learn an entirely new way of playing. Being a smaller guard, he wouldn’t be able to just plow through traffic and finish at the rim as easily as he had in high school and college — the NBA is way too big and strong for that to work.

Collier worked hard to cut down on turnovers and amp up his game as a playmaker, and he did a great job of learning to balance that as the 2024-25 season progressed. He was by no means perfect, but there was improvement and a real understanding and self awareness of the need to be a careful ball-handler and distributor, whose main job is to set the table for his teammates.

His speed became his superpower during his rookie season and he slowly started to find ways to use pace as a weapon, both as a scorer and a passer. Those traits are foundational for an NBA point guard and can be incredibly valuable.

But, Colliers shooting numbers declined from college to the NBA and his shot was inconsistent. So too was his attention to detail as a defender, especially on the ball. In this era of basketball it’s just not good enough to be a good passing point guard. If Collier can’t reliably defend and can’t shoot the ball, he’s not going to be able to get minutes even as a backup point guard on a team that has playoff aspirations.

Luckily for him, the Jazz are not at a spot where they are trying to make the playoffs and Collier is going to have time to work on his shooting efficiency and his defense. But those are weaknesses that can not be overlooked.

Even so, there is enough of a foundation to be pleased with heading into year two, especially after being picked at the bottom of the first round. And I think it’s important to note that Collier himself pointed to defense, turnovers and shooting as his biggest areas of necessary growth. He is very aware of where his game needs to go in order to have staying power in the NBA.

Kyle Filipowski — B

When Filipowski slipped out of the first round of the draft and was selected 32nd overall, it was a bit of a shock. Even more shocking were the reasons that he fell in the draft — none of which had to do with basketball.

There were concerns over Filipowski’s personal life, his relationships, and also some concerns after some less than stellar interviews with teams. Having covered the league for more than a decade, I can say with certainty that Filipowski is not the first and certainly will not be the last NBA player that has a unique personal life, has had ups-and-downs with family, or anything in between. So long as it doesn’t impact what happens on the court and nobody is being harmed, then there’s nothing really else to say.

What I do know is that after having spent the better part of a year around Filipowski I can imagine how he might have struggled in interviews. He takes a while to warm up to and open up to people and he doesn’t just give his trust to anyone. When he’s nervous he can stumble over words and seem timid, which is an incredibly human reaction.

I also know that Filipowski is determined and cares deeply about basketball, about learning and challenging himself and being a good teammate.

He shot the ball well over his two seasons at Duke, but was still willing to revamp his shot during his rookie NBA season, which skewed some of the numbers as he tweaked footwork and mechanics. Even so, he finished the year averaging 35% from deep.

His ability as a passing big was clear at Duke and it translated well to the NBA level. He’s got some really natural feel for the game when the ball is in his hands and his footwork on drives and in the post are great considering he’s only 21.

Continued refinement on his shot is an obvious necessity for Filipowski this summer, but so is his body and working to stay strong as a defender. Too often he was pushed around, off his spot, or just overworked by opposing players. He has a ton of talent and potential as a versatile and really impactful player, but he absolutely has to play with more strength and more pride.