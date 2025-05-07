After suffering a season-ending injury against Arizona State on Oct. 11, former Utah quarterback Cam Rising has been silent.

On Jan. 14, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said that Rising was no longer on the roster.

“I’ve talked to Cam a few times but that is really up to Cam to divulge that when he wants to divulge what his plan is,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a January. “But we’ve certainly had communication and you don’t see him on our roster right now so that can tell you some things right there. I’ll leave that up to Cam to outline exactly what his plan is.”

The winter and spring transfer portals came and went without an entry from Rising, which likely meant the end of his playing career.

On Wednesday, Rising made his first public statement since the postgame press conference of the Arizona State game, confirming his football career is over.

“Due to a hand injury I suffered during the Baylor game, I’ve been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football. I’ll be obtaining a 3rd medical opinion and will undergo the recommended surgery. I will continue to rehab and do all I can to get healthy,” Rising wrote in a post on X.

“In the meantime, I will unfortunately be forced to medically retire from the game I love.

“My why has always been my family. I have always thought of my teammates as my brothers and always will. Thank you guys for always pushing me to improve and just making this game enjoyable.

“Thank you to the coaches for guiding me in the right direction to become a better man and football player. Coach (Andy) Ludwig, thank you for turning me into a football nerd and showing me the correct way to respect the game.

“Lastly, thank you to all the fans and everyone that supported me throughout my career. You all made the moments special.”

Shortly after Rising’s statement, Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that the former Ute will become the offensive coordinator at his former high school, Newbury Park.

Rising was part of some of the most memorable wins in Utah history in his time at the school, leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 championships. Under Rising, Utah participated in two Rose Bowls for the first time in school history, but lost to Ohio State and Penn State, respectively, after Rising suffered injuries that took him out of both games.

Rising ends his Utah career as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in school history, throwing for 6,127 yards and 53 touchdowns and rushing for 986 yards and 12 scores.

Rising was a notable part of some of the biggest victories in school history, including back-to-back wins over Oregon in 2021 and two wins against USC in 2022.

In the last two seasons, the veteran quarterback was dealt tough injury luck, missing all of the 2023 season due to injury rehab after tearing his ACL, MCL, meniscus and MPFL in the 2023 Rose Bowl vs. Penn State. He made his return to the field in 2024, but suffered a finger that kept him out for three games.

He returned against Arizona State in the sixth week of the season, but suffered a lower body injury that ended his season — and his career — at Utah.