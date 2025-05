The home and away jerseys for the Utah Mammoth.

Utah’s NHL team is now called the Mammoth.

The team announced its new name, logos, jerseys and branding Wednesday morning, concluding a 13-month decision process that included a seemingly endless series of updates on fan votes and trademark news.

As always, reactions to the new name for Utah’s NHL team range from excitement to anger.

Here are some of the best reactions on social media so far.