4A Playoffs

Dixie (16-9) won 13-5 over West Field (17-11) in a nonregion 4A playoffs game, led by Jake Andreas who went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and struck out five. The Flyers made a decisive move with a five-run surge in the third inning. West Field managed two runs in the third but was unable to keep pace.

Bear River (17-7) had a strong offensive performance, winning 10-0 over Provo (18-8) in a 4A Playoffs Super Regionals matchup. Bear River scored early with one run in the first inning and then added three more in the second. The Bears sealed their victory with a six-run surge in the fourth inning, while pitcher Holden Potter kept Provo to just one hit and tallied eight strikeouts. Dallen Rice went 3-3 with 2 RBIs and a double. Provo was unable to score throughout the game.

Tyten Day pitched a complete game shutout and recorded seven strikeouts to help Timpanogos (18-7) win 2-0 over Pine View (14-12) in the 4A playoffs. Canyon Clegg’s RBI in the second inning and Dash McCann’s RBI in the fifth inning provided the necessary offense for the region win. Pine View managed only two hits against Timpanogos’ strong defense.

In the Super Regionals, Park City (19-6) surged late to win 13-2 against Cedar (0-0) in a nonregion matchup. Alex Brannigan stood out by going 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Cedar scored in the first and fourth innings, while Park City’s big blasts came in the fourth and sixth innings, netting five and seven runs, respectively.

Nate Dahle went 3 for 3 at the plate to help Ridgeline (21-4) win 7-2 over Payson (11-17) in the Super Regionals of the 4A state tournament. The RiverHawks broke a scoreless tie in the second inning with two runs and added another pair in the fourth. Payson managed a single run in both the fifth and seventh innings with Bradon Ruiz driving in one, but Ridgeline secured its win with runs in the fifth and sixth.

In a 4A playoff Super Regionals matchup, Snow Canyon (18-6) defeated Uintah (14-13) with a final score of 10-0. The Warriors pulled ahead with two runs in each of the first two innings and sealed the victory with a six-run surge in the third. Andrew Lyon led Snow Canyon, going 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBIs, while Zac Beck recorded four strikeouts to keep Uintah off the scoreboard.

Stoakli Tate went 2 for 3 at the plate with a home run, propelling No. 1 Desert Hills (21-4) to a narrow 3-2 victory over No. 16 Stansbury (16-12) in the 4A Super Regionals Game 1. Desert Hills fell behind early when Stansbury scored in the first inning, but rallied with two runs in the fourth and a decisive run in the fifth. Andrew Wiley recorded seven strikeouts for Desert Hills, while Nolan Furgal took the loss for Stansbury, despite striking out seven.

In the 4A state tournament Super Regionals, No. 8 Crimson Cliffs (16-8) secured a 2-0 win over No. 9 Mountain Crest (17-7) in a closely contested affair.

3A Playoffs

Wyatt Williams went 2 for 4 at the plate as North Sanpete (9-13) won 2-1 against Carbon (10-13) in a 3A Playoffs game. The Hawks took the lead in the third inning and added another score in the fifth, while the Dinos scored their only run in the fifth as well. North Sanpete tallied seven hits and one error, whereas Carbon managed only two hits without any errors.

Lincoln Gilson went 2 for 3 to help Morgan (17-8) win 9-3 over South Summit (7-14) in the 3A Playoffs. Despite falling behind in the third inning, Morgan rallied with two runs each in the third and fourth innings and exploded with five runs in the sixth. Easton Venz led Morgan with three RBIs.

Union (19-6) defeated Judge Memorial (9-13) in a 3A Playoffs game with a score of 10-0. Union pulled away in the later innings, scoring three runs in the fourth and six in the final inning. Ryan Oakey was dominant on the mound for Union, striking out seven in the victory. Bo Earl and Jaxon Christensen led the Cougars’ offense, with Earl going 1 for 1 with an RBI and Christensen contributing a triple with two RBIs.

Juab (20-5) dominated the offensive front, winning 12-0 in a 3A Playoffs game. Austin Park highlighted the victory, going 2 for 3 with three RBIs. The Wasps ignited their lead with six runs in both the first and third innings, while American Leadership (7-16) struggled with only two hits throughout the match. Connor Cowan’s strong performance on the mound, striking out seven, sealed the win for Juab.

Grantsville (11-11) dominated in a 3A Playoffs region game, scoring 11 runs in the third inning to secure a 14-1 victory over Delta (11-12). Payton Cummings went 2 for 4 with two home runs and six RBIs, while Grae Warren added a triple and two RBIs. Jordan Fawson pitched effectively with five strikeouts for the Cowboys.

Andrew Taylor went 2 for 3 at the plate as Providence Hall (13-8) narrowly won 4-3 against Richfield (9-16) in this 3A playoff matchup. Providence Hall initially led with two runs in the first inning and added crucial runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Richfield rallied with one run in the fourth and two in the sixth, but could not bridge the gap, with Andrew Taylor securing the win for the host team.

Trenton Ludlow went 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as Canyon View (20-5) won 19-9 against Ogden (5-20) in a 3A Playoffs matchup. Canyon View jumped to an early lead, scoring eight runs in the first inning and adding another eight in the third. Ogden managed to score late with three runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings but could not close the gap.

Beau Stilson went 2 for 3 with two RBIs to help lead Emery (8-17) to an 8-0 win over Manti (12-11) in a nonregion 3A Playoffs game. Emery scored three runs in the second inning and four in the ninth to dominate the matchup. Despite out-hitting Manti 11-4, costly errors by the Templars contributed to their defeat.