Baseball

Peyton Ingram, South Sevier (Sr.)

A first team all-stater each of the past two years, Peyton Ingram took his game to the next level in leading the Rams to the 2A state championship this season.

He hit .479 for the season, with a .597 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, 10 triples and six home runs. He also drove in 43 runs.

“The best thing about Peyton Ingram is as good of an athlete as he is he is an even better person. I truly cannot speak higher of him. He was the constant leader on our team this year,” said South Sevier coach Eric Baker.

“We had a long road to the top this year, he caught the first five games and then pitched and absolutely beautiful game to win the title, and at the end of all that he was still the same humble kid that looked at me as a freshman and said I’ll do whatever the team needs me to do to win! He is the definition of a champion.”

In the state championship game, Ingram went 3 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs. On the mound, he earned the complete game victory, only allowing one run on six strikeouts with one walk.

Softball

Eden Ressell, Grantsville (Jr.)

Junior shortstop Eden Ressell only knows winning.

She played a key role last weekend in leading Grantsville to a third straight state championship, as she’s celebrated a title at the end of every season.

For the season, Ressell batted .437 with six home runs, 31 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

“More than great statistics, Eden is the perfect teammate. She is always building up her teammates and putting in the extra time to be better herself. Eden is a dream athlete for coaches. She spends lots of times working on her craft in the off-season,” said Grantsville coach Tony Cloward.

“Eden is also a good student and is very involved in helping others. She participant in our unified basketball team this past season.”

Ressell recorded a hit in all four Grantsville state tournament wins at Spanish Fork Sports Park last week. She also had a perfect fielding percentage defensively.

1 of 10 Jayden Cosper, Wasatch soccer | Provided by Wasatch 2 of 10 Burklie Burton, Layton track | Provided by Layton 3 of 10 Braeden Johnson, American Fork tennis | Provided by American Fork 4 of 10 Gage Wright, West Field lacrose | Provided by West Field 5 of 10 Eden Ressell, Grantsville softball | Provided by Grantsville 6 of 10 Peyton Ingram, South Sevier baseball | Provided by South Sevier 7 of 10 Kaylee Westfall, Orem golf | Provided by Orem 8 of 10 Treyvon Cly, Orem volleyball | Provided by Orem 9 of 10 Sarah Anne, Olympus lacrosse | Provided by Olympus 10 of 10 Jackson Spencer, Herriman track | Provided by Herriman

Boys Soccer

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch (Sr.)

Wasatch will take its first step toward a 3-peat in the 5A state tournament this week, and led by Jayden Cosper the Wasps are one of the front runners.

Cosper has recorded 26 goals — tops in 5A — this season and 11 assists. He’s been Wasatch’s leading goal scorer each of the past three seasons, and he’s two goals and two assists away from the school record in both categories.

“Whenever we need a goal Jayden finds a way to give us just that. He is the best goal scorer I have ever coached. We are looking to 3-peat, and I feel pretty confident with Jayden leading our team,” said Wasatch coach Lance Cosper.

“We have only lost three games in three years and Jayden is a huge part of that. He is a great talent but an even better young man that wants all his teammates to do well and succeed.”

No. 4 seed Wasatch will host West in the second round on Tuesday.

Girls Track

Burklie Burton, Layton (Sr.)

Burklie Burton heads into this week’s 6A state championship in the hunt for the triple crown of throws.

Burton is the top-ranked 6A athlete in shot put, javelin and discus this season, and ranks first in the entire state in shot put and discus.

She’ll be the overwhelming favorite in the discus at state, an event she won last year. She’ll face some tough competition in the other two events though — events she finished third in a year ago.

“Burklie is relentless in the pursuit of progress and excellence in the throws. She has worked tirelessly, setting new personal bests. She cheers and encourages her teammates to do their best as well,” said Layton coach Carrie Fredin.

Shot put and javelin finals will be held on Thursday at the state meet, while the 6A girls discus finals are the final field event of the meet.

Boys Track

Jackson Spencer, Herriman (Jr.)

Just a junior, Herriman’s Jackson Spencer will be the runner to beat in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters at the 6A state meet this week at BYU.

Spencer owns the top time in all of Utah this spring in both events heading into the final weekend of the season. He posted a 4:08.02 two weeks ago at the BYU Invite in the 1,600 meters, and then in the 3,200 meters he ran a 9:01.95.

“Jackson is an extremely competitive guy. He goes into each race expecting to win, and he usually does. One of the fiercest athletes I have ever coached in 25 years of coaching,” said Herriman coach Doug Soles.

At the state meet, Spencer will also be running in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays for Herriman. Each of those relay teams own the best time in the state this year.

Girls Lacrosse

Sarah Anne, Olympus (Sr.)

Defending state champs Olympus heads into the state tournament this week as the No. 3 seed, and Sarah Anne’s consistency on the field is a big reason why.

The senior Penn State commit finished the regular season with 156 points, tops in the entire state this season with 83 goals and 73 assists.

In her four-year career, she’s racked up 250 goals and 189 assists.

Last week in a season-ending 14-9 regular season win over West Jordan, Anne tallied eight goals and three assists, her 10th double-digit points game of the season.

Boys Lacrosse

Gage Wright, West Field (Sr.)

First-year school West Field heads into this year’s 4A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, and the consistent play of Gage Wright though the season has been a big part of that success.

The senior leads his team with 69 goals and 29 assists, and is closing in on 300 career points as he previously played for Roy High School.

“You can always count on Gage to bring relentless effort and energy every time he steps on the field. Over the years, he’s shown tremendous growth—not just in his skills, but in his understanding of the game and his role as a teammate,” said West Field coach Zach Colohan.

“This season, he’s truly embraced the importance of trust and teamwork, consistently looking to involve others and elevate their play. Gage is not only a talented lacrosse player, but also a great kid who leads by example, pushing everyone around him to improve both in practice and during games.”

West Field has a bye in Tuesday’s first round, but on Thursday will host the Mountain View-Desert Hills winner in the 4A second round.

Boys Volleyball

Treyvon Cly, Orem (Jr.)

Treyvon Cly may not have had the gaudy numbers, but he was the X-factor in Orem’s 4A state championship run a week ago.

His position switch midseason filled a key role for the Tigers, as they become a much more difficult team to play against.

“Trey started the season playing outside hitter. As the season progressed, our program needed him to lead our defense due to his ability to take ownership of the court in both serve/pass and defense,” said Orem coach Bill Sefita.

“Trey is a player you can count on to help us side out or score points with his ball control, especially on first contact or second contact if the setter takes the first contact. He plays a position where not most people credit as they don’t score points, but to us he made a difference in winning those big matches and eventually becoming region and state champs. We are fortunate to have him on our team, including his sassy attitude and spirit.”

After the position switch, heading into the state tournament Cly averaged 12.3 digs per match. He also became a reliable assist man, finishing the season with 50.

Boys Tennis

Braeden Johnson, American Fork (Jr.)

In his first season playing tennis in Utah, Braeden Johnson has enjoyed tremendous success, something the American Fork junior hopes to cap with a state title this week.

Johnson is the No. 1 seed in the 6A first singles bracket that will be contested on Thursday and Saturday at Liberty Park. He is 9-0 on the season as he juggled his time between high school and national tourneys.

“Braeden has defeated some of the top players in Utah during the season including the 6A defending state champ (twice) and another state semifinalist from last year. Braeden has a quiet confidence that energizes the team and brings out their best throughout the season. He’s helped raise the level of competition and set a great example as a role model for younger players,” said American Fork coach Jason Herrud.

A year ago Johnson won the first singles state title in Idaho. Johnson has beat Skyridge’s Calvin Armstrong, the defending 6A champ, twice this season.

Girls Golf

Kaylee Westfall, Orem (Jr.)

Orem’s Kaylee Westfall was the only golfer to shoot in the red numbers at this year’s 4A state championship as the junior captured the state title.

A year ago Westfall finished second to Crimson Cliffs’ Kate Walker, but the roles were reversed this past week.

Westfall shot a 69 on the first day and a 67 on the second day at Southgate Golf Course as she finished with a two-day 6-under 136.

“I felt like I was playing very consistent. A lot of putts that I wanted didn’t drop, but the greens just weren’t super easy. But I was consistent and my putting was good. My tee shots were great. I just played well,” said Westfall.

Westfall did a ton of her damage on No. 18 at Southgate as she eagled the Par 5 on both days, finishing the tournament 6-under on the Par 5s.