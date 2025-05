Girls compete in their heat of the girl’s 300-meter hurdles during the PACS BYU Invitational high school meet held at the Clarence F. Robison Track and Field Complex in Provo on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

A week after Riverton’s Tyler Warnick broke the state’s long jump record, Bonneville’s Davis DeGroot one-upped him by a half an inch.

DeGroot is now the state record holder after leaping 24′01.25 at the Region 5 championships last week. It’s one of six overall state records that have been broken this season.

Here’s a look at the top boys and girls track and field performances in all 38 events 10 weeks heading into the state championship meets at BYU this Thursday-Saturday.

Individuals are only listed once if they have multiple top-15 results in the same event; wind times are not included. Only performances at in-state sanctioned meets are included.

Boys top performances

100 meters

10.53 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

10.55 — Ryker Robinson, Layton, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

10.56 — Ran Sawyer, Dixie, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

10.57 — Gavin Hurst, Layton, Jr. (5/7 at Region 1)

10.61 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

10.61 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.62 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

10.65 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

10.70 — Chryshaun Lee, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

10.71 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (4/11 at Delta)

10.73 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

10.76 — Steven Carlsen, Corner Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10.77 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (5/6 at Region 5)

10.77 — Charlie McConkie, Highland, Sr. (4/20 at Salem Hills)

10.81 — Jeremy Alba, Wasatch, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

10.81 — Evan Morton, Alta, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 10.36 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

200 meters

21.17 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (5/7 at Region 12)

21.36 — David Konan, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

21.52 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (4/23 at Logan)

21.52 — Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, Jr. (5/6 at Region 3)

21.56 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (3/26 at Fremont)

21.57 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

21.64 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

21.65 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (4/11 at Farmington)

21.69 — Payton Myers, Juab, Jr. (5/8 at Region 12)

21.69 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

21.69 — Graham Livingston, Ridgeline, Jr. (4/23 at Logan)

21.69 — Charlie McConkie, Highland, Sr. (3/28 at Snow Canyon)

21.73 — Cael Flinders, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

21.79 — Jenner Fulton, West Field, Jr. (4/19 at Davis)

21.86 — Wyatt Harmer, Syracuse, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

Note: State record is 20.84 by Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles in 2024.

400 meters

46.64 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

47.01 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

47.80 — Skyler Connelly, Mountain View, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

47.81 — Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

47.99 — Sebastian Bodily, Park City, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

48.36 — Cael Flinders, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Salem)

48.48 — Tanner Merrill, Syracuse, Jr. (5/7 at Region 1)

48.69 — Kaden Fairbanks, American Fork, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

48.80 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

48.84 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

48.86 — Jordan Jensen, Viewmont, Jr. (4/19 at Davis)

48.98 — Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/26 at Orem)

48.98 — Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

49.22 — Joseph Covey, Timpview, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

49.24 — Landon Myers, Green Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 11)

Note: State record is 46.05 by Maple Mountain’s Bank Jackson in 2024.

800 meters

1:50.46 — McKay Wells, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:50.80 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:51.42 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:51.54 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:51.91 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:52.86 — Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

1:53.00 — Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:53.15 — Peter Mecham, Orem, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

1:53.16 — Jarren Ence, Hurricane, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:53.29 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:53.50 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

1:53.64 — Van Talbott, Park City, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

1:53.90 — Garrison Johnson, Weber, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

1:54.43 — Brennon Tippets, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

1:54.52 — Eli Jarvis, Herriman, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 1:49.77 by Davis’ Logan MacKay in 2016.

1,600 meters

4:08.02 — Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:08.97 — Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:08.99 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:09.28 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:09.30 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:09.57 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.15 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.71 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:10.86 — Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

4:13.19 — Tayshaun Ogomo, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:13.36 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/28 at Snow Canyon)

4:13.44 — Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:13.60 — Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:14.19 — Phin Mayer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:14.36 — Garrison Johnson, Weber, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record was 4:01.27 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2024.

3,200 meters

9:01.95 — Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:04.26 — Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:08.46 — Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:08.56 — Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:10.34 — Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:11.44 — Cole Jameson, Taylorsville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:11.55 — Deiderik Witt, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:11.71 — Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:13.12 — Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr. (3/28 at Snow Canyon)

9:13.20 — Jonny Reed, Davis, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:14.23 — Cooper Bybee, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:15.38 — Bridger Jaggi, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

9:15.69 — Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr. (3/28 at Snow Canyon)

9:15.94 — Matyas Bird, Westlake, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

9:17.62 — Corbin Randall, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 8:42.47 by American Fork’s Daniel Simmons in 2024.

110 hurdles

14.06 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

14.08 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

14.13 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

14.40 — Demetruis Taylor, East, So. (5/3 at BYU)

14.57 — Dylan Dye, Orem, Jr. (3/15 at Orem)

14.58 — Caiden Garcia-Casey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

14.60 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

14.67 — Kenneth Whitmer, Morgan, Jr. (5/8 at Region 13)

14.73 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (3/25 at Davis)

14.90 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

14.93 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

14.95 — Nathan Webb, Woods Cross, Sr. (5/6 at Region 5)

15.01 — Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

15.12 — Trevor Cox, Layton, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

15.15 — William Downer, Clearfield, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 13.80 by Weber’s Josh Hamblin in 2024.

300 hurdles

37.29 — Josh Hamblin, Weber, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

37.37 — Brock White, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

37.49 — Caleb Flint, Davis, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

38.06 — Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

38.19 — Blake Ames, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

38.22 — Dejan Richards, Riverton, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

38.40 — Bradley Floyd, Syracuse, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

38.78 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

39.04 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

39.22 — Isaac Strong, Orem, Jr. (5/7 at Region 8)

39.24 — Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

39.27 — Shane Farley, Weber, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

39.32 — Gavin Miller, Union, Sr. (5/8 at Region 13)

39.32 — Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr. (5/6 at Region 5)

39.40 — Joseph Hartvigsen, Layton, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 36.30 by Woods Cross’ Cam Dopp in 2013.

4x100 relay

41.39 — Corner Canyon (5/7 at Region 2)

41.79 — Juab (4/11 at Delta)

42.03 — Layton (5/3 at BYU)

42.08 — Syracuse (5/3 at BYU)

42.09 — Orem (5/3 at BYU)

42.23 — Timpview (4/26 at Orem)

42.29 — Fremont (5/7 at Region 1)

42.37 — Wasatch (4/20 at Salem Hills)

42.39 — West Jordan (5/3 at BYU)

42.42 — Park City (4/26 at Orem)

42.44 — American Fork (3/29 at Juan Diego)

42.48 — Herriman (5/3 at BYU)

42.58 — Crimson Cliffs (5/3 at BYU)

42.59 — Cedar Valley (4/12 at Salem)

42.72 — Desert Hills (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record was 40.68 by Corner Canyon in 2021.

4x200 relay

1:25.45 — Corner Canyon (5/3 at BYU)

1:26.15 — Herriman (5/7 at Region 2)

1:27.43 — Syracuse (5/7 at Region 1)

1:27.45 — Lone Peak (3/29 at American Fork)

1:27.45 — Park City (4/26 at Orem)

1:27.56 — Timpview (5/7 at Region 7)

1:28.21 — American Fork (4/26 at Orem)

1:28.33 — Fremont (5/7 at Region 1)

1:28.46 — Layton (5/3 at BYU)

1:28.47 — Westlake (5/3 at BYU)

1:28.78 — Farmington (4/19 at Davis)

1:29.00 — Green Canyon (5/3 at BYU)

1:29.09 — Desert Hills (5/7 at Region 9)

1:29.11 — Wasatch (5/7 at Region 7)

1:29.13 — Mountain Ridge (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 1:24.61 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x400 relay

3:14.70 — Herriman (5/7 at Region 2)

3:17.95 — American Fork (5/3 at BYU)

3:18.59 — Corner Canyon (4/19 at Davis)

3:19.75 — Union (5/3 at BYU)

3:20.19 — Park City (5/3 at BYU)

3:20.29 — Viewmont (5/3 at BYU)

3:21.20 — Riverton (5/7 at Region 2)

3:21.59 — Fremont (5/3 at BYU)

3:21.71 — Weber (5/7 at Region 1)

3:21.85 — Layton (5/7 at Region 1)

3:22.80 — Timpview (4/19 at Davis)

3:23.06 — Lehi (5/3 at BYU)

3:23.31 — North Summit (5/3 at BYU)

3:23.46 — Green Canyon (5/7 at Region 11)

3:23.91 — Davis (4/19 at Davis)

Note: State record is 3:12.49 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x800 relay

7:36.47 — Herriman (5/3 at BYU)

7:36.76 — American Fork (5/3 at BYU)

7:51.27 — Viewmont (5/3 at BYU)

7:55.23 — Pine View (5/3 at BYU)

7:57.84 — Orem (5/7 at Region 8)

7:59.01 — Corner Canyon (5/7 at Region 2)

7:59.11 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

8:00.40 — Davis (4/10 at Woods Cross)

8:00.41 — Weber (5/7 at Region 1)

8:03.62 — Maple Mountain (5/3 at BYU)

8:05.28 — Northridge (4/10 at Woods Cross)

8:05.97 — Springville (5/7 at Region 7)

8:07.10 — Riverton (3/29 at American Fork)

8:07.56 — Fremont (5/3 at BYU)

8:08.31 — Bingham (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record was 7:31.57 by American Fork in 2024.

Sprint Medley

3:34.21 — Union (5/8 at Region 13)

3:34.46 — Ogden (5/8 at Region 13)

3:36.62 — Summit Academy (5/3 at BYU)

3:36.99 — Morgan (5/8 at Region 13)

3:38.03 — Canyon View (5/8 at Region 12)

3:40.15 — Carbon (5/8 at Region 12)

3:42.63 — Richfield (3/27 at Juab)

3:44.23 — North Sevier (4/24 at Kanab)

3:45.11 — Enterprise (5/8 at Region 18)

3:46.67 — Delta (5/8 at Region 12)

3:47.67 — North Sanpete (4/19 at Snow College)

3:48.65 — South Sevier (4/24 at Kanab)

3:48.86 — Juab (5/3 at BYU)

3:49.37 — Manti (4/11 at Delta)

3:49.71 — North Summit (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 3:28.73 by Davis in 2016.

High jump

6′09.00 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

6′09.00 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

6′06.00 — Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr. (4/12 at Taylorsville)

6′06.00 — Jace Cox, Valley, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6′05.00 — Ty Baird, Skyridge, Jr. (4/12 at Salem)

6′05.00 — Nash Smoot, Weber, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

6′05.00 — Max Oliver, West Field, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

6′04.00 — Joshua Merrill, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

6′04.00 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

6′04.00 — Nathan Briggs, Cedar, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

6′04.00 — Cooper Allred, Juab, Sr. (4/11 at Delta)

6′04.00 — Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 7′2.00 by Snow Canyon’s Adam Timo in 2008.

Long jump

(SR) 24′01.25 — Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr. (5/6 at Region 5)

24′00.75 — Tyler Warnick, Riverton, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

23′05.25 — Makai So’o, Northridge, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

23′03.75 — Eli Connelly, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

23′02.75 — Denver Spanheimer, Payson, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

22′08.25 — Jaden Heap, Juab, Jr. (5/1 at Carbon)

22′06.00 — Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr. (5/6 at Region 5)

22′04.50 — Ethan Duncan, Union, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

22′04.00 — Luc Whiting, Springville, Sr. (4/12 at Salem)

22′03.25 — Henry Bush, Mountain View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

22′03.25 — Joshua Keel, Lehi, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

22′02.75 — Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, So. (4/12 at Salem)

22′02.50 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

22′02.00 — Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr. (5/6 at Region 5)

22′00.50 — Easton Lott, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: Old state record was 23′11.00 by West Jordan’s Dominic Overby in 2024.

Shot put

63′07.00 — Jace Cook, Syracuse, So. (3/25 at Davis)

61′07.75 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

58′02.25 — Kingston Bailey, Dixie, Jr. (4/19 at Hurricane)

57′03.00 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (4/12 at Taylorsville)

55′05.00 — McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/23 at Woods Cross)

54′08.50 — Chance Richards, Box Elder, Jr. (5/6 at Region 5)

54′03.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (5/7 at Region 1)

53′04.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (3/15 at Orem)

52′09.50 — Holtzman Martin, Westlake, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

52′08.50 — Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr. (3/23 at Woods Cross)

52′07.50 — Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

52′00.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (3/25 at Davis)

52′00.00 — Tobias Johnson, Stansbury, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

52′00.00 — Justin Thayer, Lone Peak, So. (4/12 at Salem)

51′06.50 — Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (5/6 at Region 3)

Note: State record is 66′06.50 by Mountain View’s Leif Arrhenius in 2004.

Discus

198′09.00 — Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

172′10.00 — Johnny Parker, Davis, So. (4/12 at Farmington)

170′06.50 — Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

161′10.00 — Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

157′01.25 — Zayden Viers, Delta, Sr. (4/6 at Millard)

156′09.00 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

156′05.00 — Zach Masters, Fremont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

155′04.00 — Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr. (3/29 at American Fork)

154′08.00 — Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr. (4/5 at Northridge)

154′06.00 — Bryson Stark, Syracuse, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

154′02.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

153′04.50 — Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

153′04.00 — Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

153′03.00 — Jay Diediker, Maple Mountain, Sr. (4/5 at UVU)

153′02.50 — Van Westbrook, Grand County, Jr. (4/19 at Blue Mountain)

Note: State record is 225′05.00 by Mountain View’s Nik Arrhenius in 2001.

Javelin

196′11.00 — Treysen Colmenares, Uintah, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

193′07.00 — Bristol Woods, Dixie, Jr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

193′03.00 — Edward Hutchings, Skyridge, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

190′05.50 — Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr. (5/7 at Region 20)

190′01.00 — Kobe Driggs, Delta, Jr. (4/12 at SUU)

186′11.00 — Joseph Smith, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

183′02.00 — Ryder Gatten, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/23 at Woods Cross)

183′00.00 — Keaton Peery, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Woods Cross)

182′07.00 — Jacob Proctor, Tooele, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

178′11.00 — Dixon Kelly, Kanab, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

178′03.00 — Easton Leavitt, Springville, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

177′07.00 — Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

175′06.00 — Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr. (4/26 at Cedar City)

174′08.00 — Kaylex Cox, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Delta)

173′02.50 — Tydon Jones, Bear River, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 217′09.50 by Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis in 2014.

Pole vault

16′00.00 — Isaac Richards, Skyridge, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

16′00.00 — Adam Wightman, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

15′03.00 — Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

14′03.00 — Gregory Steed, Salem Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

13′09.00 — Brennan Powell, Timpanogos, So. (5/3 at BYU)

13′06.00 — Bronson Miller, American Fork, So. (5/6 at Region 3)

13′03.00 — Jackson Barney, Cedar Valley, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

13′03.00 — Aidan Springer, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

13′00.00 — Porter Luthi, Copper Hills, Sr. (3/23 at Woods Cross)

12′09.00 — Jack McDonough, Hillcrest, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

12′09.00 — Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

12′03.00 — Logan Allen, Farmington, Sr. (3/30 at Farmington)

12′03.00 — Caden Werts, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

12′03.00 — Conner Greco, West Jordan, Jr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

12′03.00 — Jesus Perez, Herriman, Sr. (4/12 at Farmington)

12′03.00 — Connor Peterson, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

12′03.00 — Joshua Conlin, Davis, So. (5/7 at Region 1)

Note: State record is 16′09 by Bingham’s Dallin Thornton in 2022.

Girls top performances

100 meters

11.74 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/7 at Region 2)

11.82 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

11.83 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

11.87 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

11.88 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

11.91 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

12.01 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

12.09 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (5/3 at BYU)

12.15 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

12.16 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

12.19 — Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr. (5/7 at Region 1)

12.19 — Zoe Deucher, Timpview, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

12.21 — Alexa Kovatch, Spanish Fork, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

12.25 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

12.31 — Layla Valadez, Corner Canyon, So. (5/7 at Region 2)

Note: State record is 11.43 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

200 meters

23.66 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

24.05 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

24.17 — Jade Reimer, Pine View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

24.45 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

24.53 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

24.61 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

24.76 — Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr. (5/7 at Region 7)

24.77 — Macey Woolley, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

24.78 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

24.84 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

25.03 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

25.08 — Karli Jones, Richfield, So. (5/8 at Region 12)

25.10 — Aubree Hardy, Davis, Sr. (5/7 at Region 1)

25.10 — Sadie Fletcher, Weber, Jr. (5/7 at Region 1)

25.18 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 23.30 by Fremont’s Amare Harlan in 2023.

400 meters

53.01 — Kinzlee Riddle, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

55.20 — Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

55.28 — Sierra Darling, Park City, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

55.34 — Cambria Hasler, American Fork, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

55.37 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

55.42 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

56.33 — Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

56.41 — Meg Murdock, Highland, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

56.60 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

56.77 — Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

56.80 — Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

56.90 — Kaitlyn Durham, Bingham, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

57.14 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

57.16 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

57.26 — Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

Note: State record is 52.59 by Provo’s Meghan Hunter in 2018.

800 meters

(SR) 2:05.96 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:07.25 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:11.86 — Leah Larson, Riverton, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:12.89 — Grace Callister, Skyline, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:13.57 — Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:13.69 — Rozlyn Stowe, Carbon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:13.92 — Zoey Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:13.98 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:14.17 — Emmalee Williams, Pine View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:14.23 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (4/12 at Salem)

2:14.68 — Brecklyn Bugnet, Fremont, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

2:14.71 — Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:15.22 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

2:15.24 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

2:15.42 — Analia Boyer, Springville, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: Old state record was 2:07.28 by Timpview’s Lily Alder in 2024.

1,600 meters

(SR) 4:32.61 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:46.01 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:50.96 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:54.55 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (5/3 at BYU)

4:55.20 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:55.37 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:56.74 — River White, Union, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

4:59.07 — Julie Moore, Mountain View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

4:59.16 — Avery Barton, Bonneville, So. (5/6 at Region 5)

4:59.46 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.01 — Teagan Harris, Corner Canyon, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.08 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.19 — Tatum Flach, Park City, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

5:00.22 — Leah Larson, Riverton, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

5:00.92 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: Old state record was 4:37.72 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

3,200 meters

10:26.15 — Addy Guymon, Emery, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:28.87 — Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So. (5/3 at BYU)

10:29.16 — Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

10:30.23 — Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr. (4/26 at Orem)

10:39.81 — River White, Union, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

10:42.83 — Avery Barton, Bonneville, So. (5/3 at BYU)

10:43.46 — Gentry Christiansen, Emery, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:46.36 — Adria Favero, Olympus, So. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:48.02 — Maddie Reeder, Highland, So. (5/3 at BYU)

10:51.21 — Skye Jensen, American Fork, So. (5/3 at BYU)

10:52.43 — Hailey Shakespear, Green Canyon, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.39 — Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:54.46 — Chloe Swain, Riverton, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

10:54.84 — Lucy Hawkins, Skyridge, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

10:55.31 — Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

Note: State record is 9:52.96 by Timpview’s Jane Hedengren in 2024.

100 hurdles

(SR) 13.89 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

14.35 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (5/8 at Region 12)

14.59 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

14.70 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

14.82 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

14.85 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 11)

14.85 — Samantha Johansen, Crimson Cliffs, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

14.94 — Brecke Boyer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (5/7 at Region 9)

14.98 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

15.06 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (5/3 at BYU)

15.08 — Sariah Gerald, Westlake, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

15.11 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

15.19 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (4/12 at Salem)

15.19 — Mattie Johnston, Bear River, Sr. (5/7 at Region 11)

15.20 — Aimee Lynn Sapp, Hurricane, Jr. (5/7 at Region 9)

Note: Old state record was 14.03 by Weber’s Eden DeVries in 2023.

300 hurdles

(SR) 41.05 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

42.75 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

42.93 — Skylee Guymon, Emery, So. (5/8 at Region 12)

43.97 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

44.27 — Abby Egbert, Orem, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

44.35 — Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr. (4/12 at Farmington)

44.45 — August Bigler, Olympus, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

44.56 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

44.68 — Kate Sundstrom, Sky View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 11)

45.25 — Emersyn Visser, Providence Hall, Sr. (4/19 at Davis)

45.26 — Leah Albrecht, Cedar, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

45.55 — Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Sr. (3/25 at Morgan)

45.57 — Lily Collier, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

45.61 — Addison Wilcox, Copper Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

45.70 — McKenzie Hislop, Syracuse, So. (3/25 at Davis)

Note: Old state record was 41.54 by Sky View’s Brenna Porter in 2013.

4x100 relay

47.41 — Pine View (5/3 at BYU)

47.50 — Corner Canyon (5/3 at BYU)

47.74 — Snow Canyon (5/7 at Region 9)

48.16 — Cedar Valley (5/7 at Region 7)

48.18 — American Fork (5/3 at BYU)

48.41 — Park City (5/3 at BYU)

48.76 — Timpanogos (5/3 at BYU)

49.12 — Mountain View (5/7 at Region 8)

49.15 — Highland (5/3 at BYU)

49.37 — Payson (5/7 at Region 8)

49.43 — Davis (3/25 at Davis)

49.55 — Woods Cross (5/3 at BYU)

49.61 — Syracuse (5/3 at BYU)

49.62 — Crimson Cliffs (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

49.64 — Union (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 46.82 by Corner Canyon in 2024.

4x200 relay

1:39.84 — Snow Canyon (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:39.87 — Pine View (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

1:41.19 — Corner Canyon (5/7 at Region 2)

1:42.89 — Park City (4/26 at Orem)

1:43.71 — Ridgeline (5/7 at Region 11)

1:43.93 — Layton (5/7 at Region 1)

1:43.98 — Davis (5/7 at Region 1)

1:43.99 — Cedar Valley (4/19 at Davis)

1:44.09 — Green Canyon (5/7 at Region 11)

1:44.48 — Desert Hills (3/21 at Pine View)

1:44.74 — Bingham (5/7 at Region 2)

1:44.80 — Herriman (5/7 at Region 2)

1:44.92 — Syracuse (4/19 at Davis)

1:45.14 — Orem (5/7 at Region 8)

1:45.16 — Brighton (4/26 at Orem)

Note: State record is 1:37.74 by Bingham 2024.

4x400 relay

3:48.42 — Snow Canyon (5/3 at BYU)

3:53.59 — Park City (5/3 at BYU)

3:56.92 — Emery (5/8 at Region 12)

3:57.47 — North Summit (5/3 at BYU)

3:58.51 — Syracuse (5/7 at Region 1)

3:59.59 — Bear River (5/7 at Region 11)

4:00.22 — Carbon (5/8 at Region 12)

4:00.26 — American Fork (5/3 at BYU)

4:01.55 — Pine View (4/19 at Hurricane)

4:01.90 — Riverton (5/7 at Region 2)

4:02.12 — Timpview (5/7 at Region 7)

4:02.69 — Clearfield (3/30 at Box Elder)

4:03.13 — Lone Peak (3/29 at American Fork)

4:03.34 — Viewmont (3/25 at Davis)

4:03.94 — Cedar Valley (5/7 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 3:46.56 by American Fork in 2024.

4x800 relay

9:14.63 — Lone Peak (5/3 at BYU)

9:20.27 — Highland (5/3 at BYU)

9:21.42 — Viewmont (5/3 at BYU)

9:35.65 — Timpview (3/21 at Pine View)

9:35.75 — Orem (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.00 — Woods Cross (3/25 at Davis)

9:36.54 — Skyline (3/21 at Pine View)

9:36.93 — Box Elder (4/5 at Box Elder)

9:37.00 — American Fork (4/26 at Orem)

9:37.57 — Springville (5/3 at BYU)

9:39.16 — Herriman (5/3 at BYU)

9:39.32 — Davis (4/12 at Farmington)

9:40.10 — Pine View (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

9:40.36 — Cedar (3/21 at Pine View)

9:43.39 — Westlake (5/3 at BYU)

Note: State record is 8:58.92 by Timpview in 2024.

Sprint Medley

4:09.80 — Carbon (5/3 at BYU)

4:10.02 — Emery (3/29 at Eastern Utah)

4:11.67 — Union (5/1 at Region 13)

4:25.04 — Beaver (4/12 at SUU)

4:26.47 — Morgan (5/1 at Region 13)

4:27.61 — Riverton (5/3 at BYU)

4:28.58 — Rich (5/3 at BYU)

4:30.46 — Ogden (5/1 at Region 13)

4:30.70 — North Summit (3/29 at North Summit)

4:32.19 — Millard (3/21 at Pine View)

4:32.20 — North Sanpete (4/6 at Manti)

4:32.31 — Richfield (3/25 at Juab)

4:32.70 — Grand County (3/21 at Pine View)

4:32.90 — Juab (4/11 at Delta)

4:34.90 — Canyon View (4/5 at Desert Hills)

Note: State record is 3:50.92 by Spanish Fork in 2008.

High jump

5′10.00 — Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr. (4/26 at Taylorsville)

5′08.00 — Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr. (3/29 at North Sevier)

5′08.00 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr. (4/26 at Taylorsville)

5′07.00 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (5/1 at Region 13)

5′07.00 — Tori Conrad, Pine View, Sr. (5/7 at Region 9)

5′07.00 — Rylee Little, Kanab, Jr. (3/29 at Snow Canyon)

5′05.00 — Riley Gough, South Sevier, Sr. (4/11 at Delta)

5′05.00 — Ellen Reed, American Heritage, So. (5/3 at BYU)

5′04.00 — Autumn Frandsen, Provo, Jr. (4/19 at Davis)

5′04.00 — Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, So. (5/7 at Region 7)

5′04.00 — Eden Shaffer, Crimson Cliffs, So. (4/5 at Desert Hills)

5′04.00 — Keyera Nyman, Sky View, Sr. (3/25 at Morgan)

Note: State record is 6′1.25 by Mountain View’s Julie Waters in 1981.

Long jump

(SR) 19′08.75 — Amelia Nadauld, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

18′11.50 — Tia Brown, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

18′05.50 — Brooklyn Sturdivant, Timpanogos, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

18′04.75 — Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

18′03.00 — Ashley Leavitt, Pine View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

18′02.25 — Makiah Turner, Snow Canyon, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

18′01.75 — Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, Fr. (5/3 at BYU)

18′00.50 — Lisa Richards, Union, So. (3/29 at Woods Cross)

18′00.00 — Lili Madsen, Sky View, Fr. (5/7 at Region 11)

18′00.00 — Karli Jones, Richfield, So. (5/8 at Region 12)

17′10.00 — Abby Hanton, Park City, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

17′09.00 — Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

17′08.75 — Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Sr. (5/6 at Region 5)

17′08.50 — Sadie Stewart, Sky View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

17′08.50 — Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr. (4/12 at Woods Cross)

17′08.50 — Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr. (4/26 at Blanding)

Note: Old state record was 19′04.75 by Alta’s Amy Menlove in 2001.

Shot put

45′09.50 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/28 at Snow Canyon)

43′08.00 — Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

43′03.00 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (3/21 at Pine View)

42′11.50 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

41′07.50 — Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, So. (5/3 at BYU)

40′07.75 — Kennedy Scott, Snow Canyon, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

39′02.00 — Ulukilupetea Wright, Pine View, Sr. (3/21 at Pine View)

39′00.75 — Liberty Henstrom, Corner Canyon, Sr. (4/26 at Viewmont)

38′06.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

38′04.50 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/25 at Crimson Cliffs)

38′02.25 — Alexis Brunstad, Hurricane, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

37′10.00 — Ellie Stephens, North Summit, So. (4/19 at Davis)

37′08.25 — Anali Kling, Richfield, So. (3/25 at Richfield)

37′01.50 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (4/12 at Salem)

36′09.75 — Ady Knight, Wasatch, Jr. (5/7 at Region 7)

Note: State record is 49′06.00 by Davis’ Kelli Burton in 2002.

Discus

158′03.75 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (4/6 at UVU)

147′06.00 — Kiera Sam Fong, Pine View, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

138′08.00 — ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr. (4/19 at Davis)

133′05.50 — Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr. (3/25 at Davis)

131′08.00 — Gianna Makaafi, Stansbury, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

131′03.00 — Kennedie Palmer, Stansbury, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

130′08.00 — Mailey Rimmasch, Pine View, Fr. (5/7 at Region 9)

129′01.50 — Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

124′08.00 — Princess Faeamani, Layton, Jr. (4/13 at Ben Lomond)

122′00.00 — Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So. (5/7 at Region 7)

120′08.50 — Maile Mataele, Juan Diego, Jr. (4/27 at Copper Hills)

118′06.00 — Shaylee Grant, Mountain Ridge, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

118′01.00 — Anna Thayer, Orem, Sr. (4/12 at Salem)

117′07.00 — Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Sr. (4/1 at Box Elder)

117′06.25 — Savannah Richmond, San Juan, Sr. (3/29 at North Sevier)

Note: State record is 160′10.00 by Clearfield’s Candice Workman in 2000.

Javelin

151′04.50 — Cadee Alder, Manti, Sr. (3/23 at Dixie)

140′00.00 — Kate Carter, Hurricane, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

137′07.00 — Justi Cook, Union, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

133′08.00 — Chloe Glines, Uintah, Sr. (5/7 at Region 8)

133′03.00 — Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

128′05.00 — Mya Hinds, Green Canyon, Jr. (5/7 at Region 11)

127′09.00 — Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr. (3/25 at Davis)

126′07.00 — Ila Jacobs, Juan Diego, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

123′00.00 — Calee Sharp, Cyprus, Sr. (4/26 at Orem)

122′05.00 — Lindsey Hansen, Tooele, Sr. (4/20 at Stansbury)

121′06.00 — Brooklyn Olson, Manti, Sr. (4/11 at Delta)

119′03.00 — Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, Jr. (5/7 at Region 7)

117′09.50 — Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So. (5/7 at Region 7)

117′02.00 — Keira Stephany, Herriman, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

116′10.00 — Taylor Freeland, Riverton, Fr. (3/29 at American Fork)

Note: State record is 160′06.00 by Park City’s Chrissy Glasmann in 2014.

Pole vault

12′00.00 — Elizabeth Ekins, Herriman, Jr. (5/3 at BYU)

11′03.00 — Saige Baxter, Farmington, Jr. (3/25 at Davis)

11′00.00 — Savannah Berbert, Herriman, So. (4/13 at Ben Lomond)

11′00.00 — Aleah Godfrey, American Fork, So. (4/26 at Orem)

10′09.00 — Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr. (4/12 at SUU)

10′06.00 — Emily Lewis, Skyridge, Jr. (5/6 at Region 3)

10′06.00 — Sophie Robinson, Layton, Jr. (4/13 at Ben Lomond)

10′06.00 — Kimberly Hall, Bingham, Sr. (3/29 at Juan Diego)

10′06.00 — Mikelle Molen, Corner Canyon, So. (5/7 at Region 2)

10′00.00 — Pyper Van Leeuwen, Riverton, Sr. (4/13 at Ben Lomond)

9′06.00 — RyLeigh Fairley, Syracuse, Sr. (4/20 at Davis)

9′06.00 — Ashlyn DeMille, Lone Peak, Sr. (5/6 at Region 3)

9′06.00 — Hazel Jenkins, American Fork, Fr. (4/26 at Orem)

9′06.00 — Sara Pryor, West Jordan, Sr. (5/3 at BYU)

9′06.00 — Oaklee Wilson, Maple Mountain, Jr. (4/26 at Orem)

Note: State record was 13′00 by Copper Hills Brielle Davis in 2022.