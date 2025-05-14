Newly-named Brigham Young University Director of Athletics Brian Santiago speaks during a press conference announcing his hiring for the position held at the BYU Broadcast Building on the university’s campus in Provo on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Santiago began working at BYU in 1997 and has served as deputy athletic director since 2017.

It’s a new era at BYU.

Brian Santiago will succeed Tom Holmoe as the school’s director of athletics, the school announced Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, Santiago was officially introduced by BYU at a press conference.

Santiago has worked at BYU in various capacities since 1997. He became a senior associate athletic director in 2008 and was then appointed as Holmoe’s deputy athletic director in 2017, a role in which he served until being selected as Holmoe’s successor.

What Brian Santiago said about becoming BYU’s new athletic director

“These are exciting times. It’s been overwhelming the past 24 hours to see how much people around the world care about BYU athletics ... Cougar Nation, let’s go. There’s never been a better time to be a part of BYU athletics and this university than right now.

“Our athletic department is fully aligned with the mission of the university and the mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We’re unashamed. It’s who we are, and we’re going to stand with confidence in that.

“I’m humbled to stand on the shoulders of great leaders and mentors that have helped prepare me for this day. Over the last 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Tom Holmoe, one of the best human beings and athletic directors in the business. Tom, I’m grateful for your mentorship and friendship. You always made sure we were in this together, and working with you made me a better person. You prepared me for this day, and I’m committed to carrying forward the legacy of greatness. We dreamed together of one day joining a conference, and joining the Big 12 has strengthened our athletic department and our university.

“We are blessed at BYU to have world class coaches and student athletes that bring us all so much joy. Sitting here and looking out at our coaches now, I’m inspired by what they’ve accomplished and what we’re going to accomplish together. All I’ve ever wanted to do is help you fly, on the field and in life. Every one of us in the athletic department, every single person in the athletic department, are united in that purpose. That’s why we come to work every day, to help the student athletes and our coaches fly. We believe in you, and we will enthusiastically walk the path with you in this relentless pursuit of excellence.

“We’re fortunate to have an incredible amount of positive momentum in the athletic department. I’m passionate — and people know that I’m passionate — about continuing the excellence and protecting the integrity of this great university. The athletic department has over 100 years of history. We’ve watched some of the greatest players and coaches in the history of sport win at the highest level, doing it the right way. We were born to win in the future is bright."

