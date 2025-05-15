Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Kinzlee Riddle didn’t hesitate to call former Fremont sprinter Amare Harlan “the queen” of the track.

If that’s true, then Riddle is her co-queen after the Mountain Ridge senior’s performance in Thursday’s 200-meter qualifying heat. Riddle ran a 23.30, tying the record that Harlan — currently running at the University of Michigan— set back in 2023.

“I didn’t really think that was a possibility for me, til I ran a 23.89 at UVU. And once I hit 23 that was a big barrier for me. And I realized I’m faster than I think,” Riddle said. “I can’t believe I did it.”

She did it with the perfect legal wind time as well at 2.0.

Riddle also posted the fastest 100-meter qualifying time on Thursday with a 11.81, and the second fastest 400 time at 56.17. Riddle wasn’t focused on time in the 400 meters, but rather simply qualifying. That’s an overall state record she has a legitimate shot at breaking in Saturday’s event finals. Provo’s Meghan Hunter owns the record, a 52.59 she set back in 2018, and Riddle ran a 23.01 at the BYU Invite two weeks ago.

It’s an event that will definitely be on record watch on Saturday.

The state meet continues Friday for the 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A classifications, and then all six classifications will compete on Saturday in a marathon 12-hour day of races.

Corner Canyon’s boys and American Fork’s girls are the defending 6A state champs, while Maple Mountain’s boys and Timpview’s girls are the returning 5A champs.

Along with Riddle’s state record, there was one other overall state record that was broke on Thursday, which is realistically commonplace when Jane Hedengren steps on the track.

Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the girls 3200m run during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In the 5A girls 3,200-meter race, Hedengren broke her own record by four seconds as she ran a 9:48.73. Last year in the same meet she posted a time of 9:52.96, a record that lasted for one season.

A year ago in this race, Hedengren set a state record with a time 9:52.96, and on Thursday she broke her own record with a time of 9:48.73.

Ironically enough, the record wasn’t Hedengren’s primary objective. She was trying to pace her standout teammate Lily Alder to about 75 seconds per lap in her pursuit of a new PR.

The 3,200 was Hedengren’s only race on Thursday. She’ll run the 800, 1,600 and 4x400 on Saturday as she tries to lead the T-Birds to a 3-peat.

In the race immediately after Hedengren’s record race, Lone Peak’s Maya Bybee stepped to the starting as the No. 1 seed and inspired by what she’d just watched.

“It’s really inspiring actually to run after her,” said the sophomore Bybee.

She out-kicked American Fork sophomore Skye Jensen over the final lap to win the 6A girls 3,200 with a time of 10:35.63. In the state cross country meet in the fall, Jensen finished first while Bybee was runner-up.

The day began with the boys 3,200, and in the 5A race Viewmont’s Hayden Arbuckle came in seeded fifth, and considering he finished seventh in the cross country final last fall, seemed like more of a long shot to win the race.

That certainly wasn’t the case as the race unfolded. Arbuckle ran with the lead pack all race, and then took the lead for good with 500 meters remaining.

“Coming off cross country, I did not have the confidence I do now. Running with these guys day in, day out really built my confidence and gave me the hope and shot to win,” Arbuckle said. “Before the race, I told myself I was gonna go for the win.”

Later in the meet, Arbuckle helped Viewmont’s 4x800 relay team set a new 5A record with a time of 7:42.55 along with teammates Talmage Bruschke, Ben Hyde and Bryce Arbuckle.

In the 6A boys race, the cross country champ and runner-ups flip-flopped just like in the 6A girls race.

1 of 30 Herriman’s Jackson Spencer wins the 6A boys 3200m run during the 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 2 of 30 Matthew Bryant competes in and wins the boys discus during the 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 3 of 30 Cyprus High’s Gabby Morfin competes in the girls 100m hurdles during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 4 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 5 of 30 Timpview’s Jane Hedengren wins the girls 3200m run during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 6 of 30 American Fork’s Ryker Miller competes in and wins the boys long jump during 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 7 of 30 Cedar Valley’s Saidey Johnson gets a high-five after winning the girls pole vault in the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 8 of 30 Bountiful’s Mae Johnson competes in and wins the high jump during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 9 of 30 Viewmont’s Hayden Arbuckle competes in and wins the 5A boys 3200m run during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 10 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 11 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 12 of 30 Lone Peak’s Maya Bybee wins the 6A girls 3200m run during the 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 13 of 30 East High’s Faith Nuetzel competes in the girls 100m hurdles during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 14 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 15 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 16 of 30 American Fork’s Ryker Miller competes in and wins the boys long jump during 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 17 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 18 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 19 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 20 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 21 of 30 Cedar Valley’s Saidey Johnson competes in and wins the girls pole vault in the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 22 of 30 Maple Mountain's Logan Rohatinsky, Viewmont’s Hayden Arbuckle and Timpview’s Davey Boyce pose for photos on the podium after placing second, first and third, respectively, in the boys 3200m run in the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 23 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 24 of 30 From left, Mark Bryant, Dan Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Erik Bryant and Jonathan Bryant pose for a photo at the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Matthew is competing in the 6A boys discus. His father, Dan, is his coach. And his brothers Mark, Erik and Jonathan are officiating. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 25 of 30 Dan Bryant talks to his son, Matthew Bryant, who he coaches, after Matthew won the boys discus during the 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 26 of 30 Riverton’s Tyler Warnick gets his hamstring stretched after pulling it in the boys long jump during the 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 27 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 28 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 29 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News 30 of 30 Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Jackson Spencer finished second at cross country behind American Fork’s Kaden Evans, but Spencer won Thursday’s race with a great time of 8:56.43. Evans finished with a time of 9:00.08.

“Feeling great. I felt like I pushed it to the max today, and I gave it my all,” Spencer said. “My focus for that race was to feel that burn in my chest and hold it and push it as hard as I could, because I know that’s how I’m gonna win. Because pain is the threshold, pain is the gateway to greatness.”

In the field events on Thursday, there were several standout performances, particularly from Lone Peak’s Matthew Bryant as he won both the 6A boys shot put and discus. His toss of 63’03 in the shot put was a new season high, while his 197’07 in the discus was a foot short of his throw at the BYU Invite a couple weeks ago.

Layton thrower Burklie Burton won the 6A girls shot put and finished second in the javelin.

Bonneville’s Davis DeGroot, who set the new overall state long jump record last week at the Region 5 meet, won the 5A long jump on Thursday with a jump of 22’06.25. He also posted the top qualifying time in the 200 meters at 21.62 and the third-best time in the 100 meters at 10.76.

One of the most impressive performances of the day belonged to Corner Canyon sprinter Jerome Myles. The senior blow out his ACL in the third game of the football season back in August, but after qualifying for state with his performance in the Region 2 meet last week, he was back on the same BYU track that he set new 100 and 200 meter state records a year ago.

Myles ran a 10.91 in the 100 meters — into a head wind — to post the second fastest qualifying time in 6A. He also ran the anchor leg in Corner Canyon’s 4x200 relay team. He isn’t running in the individual 200 meters though.

American Fork’s Ryker Miller competes in and wins the boys long jump during 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 6A Boys

Team scores

American Fork, 50 Herriman, 41 Lone Peak, 26 Corner Canyon, 25 Copper Hills, 17 Syracuse, 15 Layton, 13 Davis, 10

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Jackson Spencer, Herriman, Jr., 8:56.43; 2. Kaden Evans, American Fork, Sr., 9:00.08; 3. Ryker Bement, American Fork, Sr., 9:07.29; 4. Micah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 9:08.55; 5. Carter Moore, American Fork, Sr., 9:08.83; 6. Austin Plewe, American Fork, Jr., 9:10.51; 7. Jonah Tang, Herriman, Sr., 9:13.38; 8. Jonathan Thornley, Layton, Sr., 9:15.51.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Blake Ames, Sr., David Konan, Sr., Chryshaun Lee, Sr., Jerome Myles, Sr.), 1:25.40; 2. Herriman, 1:27.09; 3. Syracuse, 1:27.10; 4. American Fork, 1:27.39; 5. Mountain Ridge, 1:27.90; 6. Skyridge, 1:28.07; 7. Riverton, 1:28.64; 8. Lone Peak, 1:29.09.

4x800 relay — 1. Herriman (Jonah Tang, Sr., Micah Tang, Sr., Tayshaun Ogomo, Sr., Jackson Spencer, Jr.), 7:38.93; 2. American Fork, 7:42.78; 3. Corner Canyon, 7:46.27; 4. Weber, 7:55.27; 5. Layton, 7:57.09; 6. Davis, 8:02.36; 7. Riverton, 8:02.87; 8. Syracuse, 8:02.98.

Long jump — 1. Ryker Miller, American Fork, Sr., 22′08.25; 2. Joshua Keel, Lehi, Sr., 21′09.25; 3. Ryan Snedaker, Herriman, Sr., 21′07.75; 4. Taylor Roberts, Lone Peak, So., 21′02.5; 5. Kamryn Moore, Bingham, Sr., 20′11.25; 6. Austin Jacobsen, Copper Hills, Sr., 20′08.5; 7. Nash Smoot, Weber, Sr., 20′08.25; 8. Carson Howard, Lehi, Jr., 20′07.0.

Shot put — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr., 63′03.5; 2. Jace Cook, Syracuse, So., 62′10.25; 3. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr., 58′02.5; 4. Johnny Parker, Davis, So., 54′03.25; 5. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr., 53′06.5; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr., 52′00.25; 7. Benjamin Asay, Layton, Jr., 51′06.0; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr., 50′05.25.

Discus — 1. Matthew Bryant, Lone Peak, Jr., 197′07.0; 2. Asher Bowcutt, Copper Hills, Sr., 175′00.0; 3. Spencer Rice, Westlake, Sr., 161′02.0; 4. Tina’u Fiaui, Corner Canyon, Jr., 156′06.0; 5. Tayvin Jensen, American Fork, Sr., 155′07.0; 6. Kayden Duffin, Layton, Jr., 155′05.0; 7. Johnny Parker, Davis, So., 153′08.0; 8. Madden Jensen, American Fork, Jr., 152′10.0.

Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 5A Boys

Team scores

1. Maple Mountain; Viewmont, 33

3. Springville, 31

4. Woods Cross, 30

5. Box Elder; Alta, 23

7. West Jordan, 21

8. Brighton; Timpview, 19

Boys individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont, Sr., 9:07.86; 2. Logan Rohatinsky, Maple Mountain, So., 9:16.34; 3. Davey Boyce, Timpview, Sr., 9:16.96; 4. Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr., 9:17.79; 5. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr., 9:18.95; 6. Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr., 9:20.28; 7. Peter Gehring, Viewmont, Sr., 9:21.07; 8. Jeffrey Hazard, Northridge, So., 9:22.56.

4x200 relay — 1. Alta (Ryker Ellis, Jr., Dawson Douglas, Sr., Kenneth Rowe, Fr., Evan Morton, Jr.), 1:28.99; 2. Box Elder, 1:29.38; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:29.89; 4. Woods Cross, 1:30.26; 5. Timpview, 1:30.27; 6. Springville, 1:30.75; 7. Wasatch, 1:30.82; 8. Cedar Valley, 1:30.89.

4x800 relay — 1. Viewmont (Hayden Arbuckle, Sr., Talmage Bruschke, Sr., Ben Hyde, Sr., Bryce Arbuckle, Sr.), 7:42.55; 2. Skyline, 7:44.10; 3. Maple Mountain, 7:48.51; 4. Northridge, 8:01.02; 5. Taylorsville, 8:05.18; 6. Springville, 8:06.32; 7. Alta, 8:08.38; 8. Wasatch, 8:12.52.

Long jump — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr., 22′06.25; 2. Luc Whiting, Springville, Sr., 21′11.0; 3. Ben Staheli, Salem Hills, Jr., 21′10.25; 4. Isaac Wilkey, Bountiful, Sr., 21′07.0; 5. Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr., 21′06.75; 6. Makai So’o, Northridge, Jr., 21′06.5; 7. Jaidon Colbert, West Jordan, Sr., 21′03.0; 8. Teancum Tirrell, Taylorsville, Sr., 21′01.25.

High jump — 1. Colin Hansen, Alta, Jr., 6′02.0; 2. Thys Evans, Maple Mountain, Sr., 6′02.0; 2. Brayden Smith, Springville, Jr., 6′02.0; 4. Rory Violette, Woods Cross, Sr., 6′02.0; 5. Jaidon Colbert, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0; 6. Julius Mulitalo, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0; 7. Brooks Halterman, West Jordan, So., 6′00.0; 8. Dodger Denning, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0.

Shot put — 1. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr., 52′00.5; 2. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Sr., 51′03.0; 3. Cade Draper, Roy, Sr., 48′06.5; 4. Xavier Bradley, West Jordan, Sr., 48′05.0; 5. Paula Havea, West Jordan, Jr., 47′11.25; 6. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 47′02.0; 7. Vili Tapa’atoutai, Woods Cross, Jr., 46′11.75; 8. Logan Schuck, Alta, Jr., 46′07.25.

Discus — 1. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 155′00.0; 2. Chance Richards, Box Elder, Jr., 154′05.0; 3. Jay Diediker, Maple Mountain, Sr., 148′09.0; 4. Ifo Pili, Granger, Jr., 141′08.0; 5. Ammon Findlay, Box Elder, Jr., 140′03.0; 6. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr., 138′05.0; 7. Ty Dorius, Wasatch, Sr., 135′09.0; 8. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Sr., 134′02.0.

Javelin — 1. Easton Leavitt, Springville, Sr., 187′02.0; 2. Colby Frokjer, Roy, Sr., 172′05.0; 3. Kody Horsley, Cedar Valley, Sr., 163′01.0; 4. Ezra Groat, Woods Cross, Sr., 158′02.0; 5. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 156′06.0; 6. Kaden Wheeler, Box Elder, Sr., 154′00.0; 7. Cody Smith, Brighton, Sr., 150′10.0; 8. Sawyer Wayman, Taylorsville, Sr., 150′09.0.

Pole vault — 1. Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Sr., 13′06.0; 2. Jackson Barney, Cedar Valley, Sr., 12′06.0; 3. Ben Anson, Clearfield, Jr., 12′03.0; 4. Colton Reid, West Jordan, Jr., 11′00.0; 5. Joshua Downs, Box Elder, So., 11′00.0; 6. Brett Johnson, Salem Hills, Sr., 11′00.0; 7. Nathan Call, Salem Hills, Jr., 10′06.0; 8. Brody Jex, Box Elder, Jr., 10′06.0.

Athletes compete in the 5A and 6A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 6A Girls

Team scores

American Fork, 34.5 Riverton, 31 Herriman, 30 Lone Peak, 28 Layton, 23 Mountain Ridge, 19 Syracuse, 17 Westlake, 16

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, So., 10:35.63; 2. Skye Jensen, American Fork, So., 10:40.91; 3. Maci Woolf, Herriman, Sr., 10:56.26; 4. Maya Parker, Westlake, Jr., 10:58.32; 5. Grace Swanson, Riverton, Jr., 10:59.77; 6. Mya Oyler, Riverton, Sr., 11:03.58; 7. Claire Hoenes, Herriman, Sr., 11:05.21; 8. Talia Anderson, Westlake, Jr., 11:08.31.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon (Liberty Henstrom, Sr., Alice Peterson, Jr., Layla Valadez, So., Kenna Wong, Sr.), 1:40.55; 2. Mountain Ridge, 1:41.00; 3. Davis, 1:42.23; 4. American Fork, 1:42.51; 5. Syracuse, 1:44.20; 6. Layton, 1:44.29; 7. Herriman, 1:45.15; 8. Bingham, 1:45.58.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak (Maya Bybee, So., Brielle Nilsson, Jr., Zoey Nilsson, Jr., Paityn Rohatinsky, So.), 9:14.49; 2. Riverton, 9:22.32; 3. Davis, 9:27.36; 4. Herriman, 9:32.84; 5. American Fork, 9:34.09; 6. Westlake, 9:36.91; 7. Fremont, 9:43.83; 8. Layton, 9:44.25.

Long jump — 1. Halle Willardson, Herriman, Jr., 17′04.75; 2. Aubrey Galloway, Lone Peak, Sr., 17′01.25; 3. Addisyn Webb, Farmington, So., 16′11.5; 4. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, Jr., 16′11.0; 5. Zoe Hein, Copper Hills, Sr., 16′08.75; 6. Lola Shepherd, Copper Hills, Sr., 16′07.5; 7. Ginger Ballstaedt, American Fork, Jr., 16′07.25; 8. Brynn Kingston, Layton, Jr., 16′06.5.

High jump — 1. Abby Tullis, Bingham, Jr., 5′06.0; 2. Brinley Barkdull, Syracuse, So., 5′02.0; 2. Abigail Dotson, Skyridge, Jr., 5′02.0; 4. Lily Collier, American Fork, Sr., 5′00.0; 4. Sage Rasmussen, Weber, Sr., 5′00.0; 6. Aubrey Dallas, Farmington, Sr., 5′00.0; 7. Reese Wood, Skyridge, Fr., 5′00.0; 8. Isabella Tolman, Farmington, So., 4′10.0.

Shot put —1. Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr., 41′01.75; 2. Carly Trujillo, Mountain Ridge, Sr., 40′09.0; 3. Lacee Pace, Westlake, Jr., 38′07.5; 4. Abigail Combs, American Fork, Sr., 36′01.25; 5. Lorianne Feagaimaalii, Syracuse, So., 35′03.5; 6. Hadley Andreason, Mountain Ridge, Jr., 35′00.5; 7. Isla Jensen, Syracuse, Fr., 33′08.75; 8. Maryanne Carlson, Corner Canyon, Fr., 33′00.25.

Javelin — 1. Brooke Tacke, Riverton, Sr., 129′06.0; 2. Burklie Burton, Layton, Sr., 115′10.0; 3. Jane Lemon, American Fork, Sr., 109′06.0; 4. Gracie Thoreson, Herriman, Sr., 109′06.0; 5. Taylor Freeland, Riverton, Fr., 109′00.0; 6. Ellie Pitcher, Davis, Sr., 104′10.0; 7. Lucy Richins, Riverton, Sr., 101′05.0; 8. Brooke Morris, Westlake, Sr., 99′10.0.

East High’s Faith Nuetzel competes in the girls 100m hurdles during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 5A Girls

Team scores

1. Spanish Fork, 32

2. Timpview, 30

3. Cedar Valley, 18.5

4. Box Elder, 16

5. Maple Mountain, 15

6. West, 14

7. Cyprus; Highland, 11

Girls individual results

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr., 9:48.73; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr., 10:19.81; 3. Maddie Reeder, Highland, So., 10:35.31; 4. Avery Barton, Bonneville, So., 10:45.87; 5. Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr., 10:49.43; 6. Adria Favero, Olympus, So., 10:51.73; 7. Daphne Batmale, Timpview, Sr., 10:54.50; 8. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, So., 10:59.99.

4x200 relay — 1. Cedar Valley (Della Ballard, Fr., Saidey Johnson, Sr., Emerson Stout, Sr., Kelsey Woodbury, Sr.), 1:42.00; 2. Spanish Fork, 1:44.69; 3. Box Elder, 1:44.81; 4. Woods Cross, 1:45.07; 5. Northridge, 1:46.02; 6. Brighton, 1:47.12; 6. Springville, 1:47.12; 8. Salem Hills, 1:47.52.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpview (Daphne Batmale, Sr., Gwen Boulton, Jr., Lily Alder, Jr., Jane Hedengren, Sr.), 9:19.30; 2. Skyline, 9:23.44; 3. Viewmont, 9:24.39; 4. Highland, 9:28.56; 5. Box Elder, 9:30.39; 6. Springville, 9:30.77; 7. Woods Cross, 9:31.95; 8. Maple Mountain, 9:49.69.

High jump — 1. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr., 5′09.0; 2. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, So., 5′03.0; 3. Hailey Clark, Maple Mountain, Sr., 5′03.0; 4. Sarah Kellogg, Olympus, Jr., 5′01.0; 5. McCall Preston, Woods Cross, So., 5′01.0; 5. Amelia Smith, Cedar Valley, Jr., 5′01.0; 7. Belinda Henderson, Maple Mountain, So., 5′01.0; 8. Adriana Pau’u, Cyprus, Sr., 4′11.0.

Discus — 1. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr., 136’07.0; 2. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So., 122′03.0; 3. Mama Koula Tuitupou-Kutu, Hunter, Sr., 117′09.0; 4. Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, So., 117′06.0; 5. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr., 117′06.0; 6. Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, So., 115′01.0; 7. Annikka Jay, Springville, So., 109′10.0; 8. Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Sr., 109′08.0.

Javelin — 1. Calee Sharp, Cyprus, Sr., 129′02.0; 2. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So., 122′09.0; 3. Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, Jr., 115′06.0; 4. McKinley Ferguson, Alta, So., 111′05.0; 5. Jyllian Petty, West, Jr., 106′07.0; 6. Lindsay Bott, Box Elder, Jr., 106′00.0; 7. Kynzlee Miller, Box Elder, So., 104′09.0; 8. Brooke Bergeson, Springville, Sr., 103′06.0.

Pole vault — 1. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr., 11′00.0; 2. Oaklee Wilson, Maple Mountain, Jr., 10′00.0; 3. Avery Edwards, Clearfield, Jr., 9′00.0; 4. Sara Pryor, West Jordan, Sr., 8′06.0; 5. Brittney Jensen, Clearfield, Sr., 8′06.0; 5. Emma Wilson, Salem Hills, Sr., 8′06.0; 7. Maycie Pearce, Clearfield, Jr., 8′06.0; 7. Jessica Richards, Cedar Valley, So., 8′06.0.