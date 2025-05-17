North Summit’s girls track team celebrates their victory in the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

North Summit’s girls won their fifth straight 2A state championship at the state meet on Saturday at BYU, while Millard’s boys ended a two-year drought to claim the title.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines from this year’s meet.

Class 2A Top 3

Boys

Millard, 110.5 Kanab, 79 South Sevier, 67

Girls

North Summit, 165 North Sevier, 73 Grand, 72

1 of 18 South Sevier’s Erick Robinson crosses the finish line in first place in the 2A boys 110m hurdles during the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 2 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 3 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 4 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 5 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 6 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 7 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 8 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 9 of 18 North Summit’s girls track team celebrates their victory in the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 10 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 11 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 12 of 18 San Juan’s JD Palmer pushes forward in the last leg of the 2A boys 100m relay during the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 13 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 14 of 18 North Sevier’s Cale Torgerson, competes in the 2A girls 300m hurdles, where she came in first place, during the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 18 Kanab’s Preston Brown hugs Millard’s Preston Sanchez after Brown finished first and Sanchez finished second in the 2A boys 100m dash during the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 18 Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Championship storylines

Millard boys get big meet from Ben Ralphs to win to claim title

Millard’s boys track team ended a two-year title drought in impressive fashion with a 31-point win over Kanab.

After losing the region title last week, coach Cody Moat wasn’t sure how his team would respond, but it responded in a big way.

“Obviously it’s been a long year, and you worry a little bit about where they’re at and where their head is. We didn’t win region, and we try to just take that fuel from getting second at region to what are we going to do different, and what can we what can we change, what can we fix. These guys came ready to compete,” said Moat.

Millard picked up points in 12 events, highlighted by Ben Ralphs sweeping all three distance events.

One of the biggest keys was Preston Sanchez competing and scoring important points for his team in the 100 meters and 4x100 relay.

Moat wasn’t sure if Sanchez would even be able to run on Saturday.

“Preston Sanchez, he had some injuries in the medley, and I was thinking that’s gonna gut us in a big way if he can’t compete tomorrow and so just to have him be able to do what he did was pretty awesome,” said Moat.

North Summit girls push title streak to five straight

North Summit only had one individual winner (Ellie Stephens in the shot put), but the rest of 2A simply couldn’t keep up with the Braves’ depth in just about every event as they rolled to a fifth-straight state title with a 93-point cushion over second place.

“It was a really well-rounded team this year,” said North Summit coach Dave Peck.

North Summit put an athlete or relay team on the podium in all 16 events, and at least two athletes on the podium in 10 events.

To no surprise, the distance races are where the Braves really excelled coming off a fourth straight cross country state title.

They had four athletes podium in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

“What really helped us again was being able to put two, three, four people in each event,” said Peck.

“This team was really able to show their strengths in most of these events, especially in the running events.”

Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Record Breakers

Trey Torgerson, North Sevier (56.06, 400 meters) – Broke her own record of 56.22 from 2024.

South Sevier boys (3:24.08, 4x400 relay — Previous record was 3:34.93 by South Summit in 2016.

2A Multi-event winners

Ben Ralphs, Millard – 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meters

“I’m super happy about it. It would have been nice to get four golds, but I’ll take what I can,” said Ralphs about his first-place finish in three races and runner-up in 400.

“I broke 50 in the 400, which is pretty cool.”

Trey Torgerson, North Sevier – 100, 200, 400 meters

“I PRd in all my running events. Long jump is really my mental challenge, but I just wanted to lay it all out on the track.

“I was just trying to enjoy it my senior year. Whatever happened my senior year, I’m proud of myself because I fell like I have a lot of accomplishments already,” said Torgerson.

Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand – 800 and 1,600 meters, sprint medley

“It’s championship season, it’s racing to win. I was bummed that I didn’t get to win the two mile, but I had great competition so it’s nothing I can be upset about. I’m glad that I was able to come and get it done my senior year,” said Kasprick, who set new PRs in her 800 and 1,600 races.

Cale Torgerson, North Sevier – 100, 300 hurdles

“I’ve had a rough season, I haven’t PRd in any of my events. It’s been super challenging. I’ve had a lot of other things going on, I did a pageant and I’ve been doing club volleyball, so I haven’t been super committed so I’m happy with my performance considering my situation,” said Torgerson

Erik Robinson, South Sevier – 110, 300 hurdles

Preston Brown, Kanab – 100, 200 meters

“I feel great. I came in, it was a very competitive season. There’s lot of people so close, pushing me throughout the season. I’m just excited I pulled it off,” said Brown.

Scenes from the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Champs Key Performances

Scarlett Brock, North Summit - Second in 200 and 400 meters, third in 200 meters and anchor in 4x400 relay

Hartlyn Richins, North Summit - Second in 300 hurdles, fourth in 400, seventh in long jump, and ran leg in 4x400 winning relay team.

Braylin Hennefer, North Summit - Second in 100 hurdles, fifth in 300 hurdles, third in long jump, part of winning 4x100 relay team.

Ava Sargent, North Summit - Fifth in 800, fourth in 1,600, seventh in 3,200 and ran leg in winning 4x400 team.

Ben Ralphs, Millard - First in 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and second in 400 meters.

Preston Sanchez, Millard — Second in 100 meters, part of winning 4x100 relay team

James Ralphs, Millard — Second in 1,600, third in 3,200 and fourth in 800

Kaden Turner, Millard — Second in discus, fourth in 110 hurdles, part of winning 4x100 relay team

2A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Millard, 110.5 Kanab, 79 South Sevier, 67 North Summit, 56.5 Enterprise, 53.5 North Sevier, 51 San Juan, 45 Parowan, 43.5

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Preston Brown, Kanab, Sr., 11.03; 2. Preston Sanchez, Millard, Sr., 11.06; 3. Mckade Nelson, North Summit, Sr., 11.19; 4. Teque Truman, Enterprise, Jr., 11.20; 5. Trevor Richins, North Summit, Sr., 11.36; 6. Jagger Nieves, San Juan, Jr., 11.45; 7. Masen Healey, South Sevier, So., 11.52; 8. Anthony Barca, Kanab, Sr., 11.59.

200 meters — 1. Preston Brown, Kanab, Sr., 22.17; 2. Teque Truman, Enterprise, Jr., 22.66; 3. Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr., 22.69; 4. Trevor Richins, North Summit, Sr., 23.02; 5. Mackson Bastian, South Sevier, Sr., 23.03; 6. Joel Dalzon, Wasatch Academy, So., 23.06; 7. Mckade Nelson, North Summit, Sr., 23.08; 8. Anthony Barca, Kanab, Sr., 23.35.

400 meters — 1. Joel Dalzon, Wasatch Academy, So., 48.83; 2. Ben Ralphs, Millard, Sr., 49.79; 3. Knox Woolstenhulme, North Summit, So., 51.23; 4. Mikey Pimentel, Beaver, So., 51.55; 5. Jason Carlisle, Parowan, Sr., 51.80; 6. John Brockbank, American Heritage, Fr., 52.17; 7. Cynch Wanlass, North Sevier, Jr., 52.19; 8. Trace Pickering, Enterprise, Sr., 52.45.

800 meters —1. Ben Ralphs, Millard, Sr., 1:59.07; 2. Michael Jacobson, American Heritage, Sr., 2:00.18; 3. Roger Cope, Enterprise, Jr., 2:01.23; 4. James Ralphs, Millard, Jr., 2:01.24; 5. Cruze Hallows, North Sevier, Jr., 2:01.95; 6. River Shaw, Grand County, So., 2:02.43; 7. Lucas Shepherd, American Heritage, Sr., 2:02.78; 8. Hudson Smith, South Sevier, Jr., 2:03.79.

1,600 meters — 1. Ben Ralphs, Millard, Sr., 4:29.89; 2. James Ralphs, Millard, Jr., 4:30.79; 3. Cruze Hallows, North Sevier, Jr., 4:32.80; 4. River Shaw, Grand County, So., 4:33.21; 5. Roger Cope, Enterprise, Jr., 4:39.78; 6. Lincoln Hallows, North Sevier, Fr., 4:43.64; 7. Aidan Kerksiek, Beaver, Jr., 4:44.64; 8. Preston Packard, Grand County, So., 4:45.00.

3,200 meters — 1. Ben Ralphs, Millard, Sr., 9:38.40; 2. Cruze Hallows, North Sevier, Jr., 9:39.43; 3. James Ralphs, Millard, Jr., 10:04.32; 4. River Shaw, Grand County, So., 10:13.10; 5. Lincoln Hallows, North Sevier, Fr., 10:17.81; 6. Aidan Kerksiek, Beaver, Jr., 10:17.84; 7. Kolter Kelly, Millard, Sr., 10:19.51; 8. Braxton Brown, Kanab, Jr., 10:23.26.

110 hurdles — 1. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr., 15.22; 2. Brayden Hammond, North Sevier, Sr., 15.70; 3. Nathan Tanner, American Leadership Academy, Sr., 15.75; 4. Kaden Turner, Millard, Sr., 16.02; 5. Tanner Stansfield, Duchesne, Sr., 16.07; 6. Jensen Davies, Millard, So., 16.13; 7. Daniel Bernhardi, Parowan, Sr., 16.35; 8. Gunner Tuttle, Parowan, So., 16.48.

300 hurdles — 1. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, Sr., 39.14; 2. Mackson Bastian, South Sevier, Sr., 39.46; 3. Trevor Richins, North Summit, Sr., 39.67; 4. Ashton Lowe, Millard, Sr., 40.83; 5. Nathan Tanner, American Leadership Academy, Sr., 41.01; 6. Tanner Stansfield, Duchesne, Sr., 41.76; 7. Makay Miller, American Leadership Academy, So., 42.19; 8. Jensen Davies, Millard, So., 43.13.

4x100 relay — 1. Millard (Kaden Turner, Kyle Cummings, Derk Memmott, Preston Sanchez), 44.16; 2. South Sevier, 44.45; 3. North Summit, 44.46; 3. Enterprise, 44.46; 5. San Juan, 44.71; 6. Parowan, 44.76; 7. North Sevier, 45.26; 8. Kanab, 45.39.

4x400 relay — 1. South Sevier (Mackson Bastian, Cooper Castle, Teancum Carter, Hudson Smith), 3:24.08; 2. North Summit, 3:25.45; 3. American Heritage, 3:31.27; 4. Enterprise, 3:32.08; 5. Kanab, 3:34.55; 6. Millard, 3:36.47; 6. Parowan, 3:36.47; 8. North Sevier, 3:37.37.

Sprint medley relay — 1. North Sevier (Kemper Curry, Brody Bulloch, Cynch Wanlass, Cruze Hallows), 3:37.23; 2. Enterprise, 3:38.00; 3. Millard, 3:40.48; 4. South Sevier, 3:41.45; 5. Grand County, 3:41.67; 6. San Juan, 3:44.88; 7. Beaver, 3:46.07; 8. North Summit, 3:48.08.

Long jump — 1. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr., 20′11.75; 2. Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr., 20′09.75; 3. Sharmaarkay Mberwa, West Valley APA, Jr., 20′06.5; 4. Emmet Lurth, Beaver, So., 20′06.5; 5. Mackson Bastian, South Sevier, Sr., 20′06.25; 6. Easton Richins, North Summit, Sr., 20′00.0; 7. Joel Dalzon, Wasatch Academy, So., 19′11.5; 8. Camden Cartwright, Kanab, Jr., 19′10.5.

High jump — 1. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr., 6′8.0″; 2. Tate Stubbs, Parowan, Jr., 6′4.0″; 3. Cash Cylvick, North Summit, Jr., 6′2.0″; 4. Ashton Anderson, Parowan, Jr., 6′2.0″; 5. Malakai Mack, American Leadership Academy, Sr., 6′0.0″; 6. Daniel Bernhardi, Parowan, Sr., 6′0.0″; 7. Emmet Lurth, Beaver, So., 5′10.0″; 8. Brayden Hammond, North Sevier, Sr., 5′10.0″.

Shot put — 1. Cash Palmer, San Juan, Jr., 48′4.25″; 2. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, Sr., 44′11.0″; 3. Domanik La Corti, Water Canyon, Sr., 43′6.0″; 4. Hudson Flinders, South Sevier, Jr., 43′2.25″; 5. Nathan Stewart, Kanab, Sr., 43′1.5″; 6. Dan Gates, Millard, Sr., 43′1.25″; 7. Dillan Remund, Duchesne, Jr., 42′11.25″; 8. Deagan Allen, Kanab, Fr., 41′9.5″.

Discus — 1. Van Westbrook, Grand County, Jr., 148′02.0; 2. Kaden Turner, Millard, Sr., 141′08.0; 3. Wyatt Orton, Kanab, Sr., 135′01.0; 4. Levi Stewart, Kanab, Jr., 131′00.0; 5. Brayden Johnson, Kanab, Jr., 128′05.0; 6. Ethan Shurtliff, Enterprise, Jr., 126′11.0; 7. Dean Anderson, North Sevier, Sr., 125′02.0; 8. Rustyn Mackelprang, Parowan, So., 124′06.0.

Javelin — 1. Dixon Kelly, Kanab, Sr., 172′3.0″; 2. Nolan Johnson, Enterprise, Sr., 162′4.0″; 3. Troy Federkeil, Kanab, Sr., 157′0.0″; 4. Tripp Palmer, San Juan, Jr., 156′7.0″; 5. Isaac Clarkson, Kanab, Sr., 154′11.0″; 6. Tate Richins, North Summit, Sr., 147′6.0″; 7. Nathan Stewart, Kanab, Sr., 144′6.0″; 8. Kip Richins, North Summit, Jr., 144′5.0″.

Kanab’s Preston Brown hugs Millard’s Preston Sanchez after Brown finished first and Sanchez finished second in the 2A boys 100m dash during the 2A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

2A Girls State Championship

Team scores

North Summit, 165 North Sevier, 73 Grand, 72 Millard, 68.5 South Sevier, 49.5 Beaver, 36 San Juan, 28.5 Rowland Hall, 27

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 12.46; 2. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr., 12.53; 3. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, So., 12.89; 4. Kailee Meador, Grand County, Jr., 12.93; 5. Kyla Wilde, North Summit, Jr., 13.09; 6. Olivia Bassett, Millard, Jr., 13.21; 7. Kessler Staples, South Sevier, Fr., 13.26; 8. Lacey Gibbs, American Heritage, So., 13.29.

200 meters — 1. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 25.07; 2. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 25.33; 3. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr., 25.74; 4. Kessler Staples, South Sevier, Fr., 26.62; 5. Kailee Meador, Grand County, Jr., 26.89; 6. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Jr., 27.19; 7. Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, Sr., 27.24; 8. Kyla Wilde, North Summit, Jr., 27.57.

400 meters — 1. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 56.06; 2. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, Sr., 56.89; 3. Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr., 58.61; 4. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Sr., 1:00.76; 5. Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, Sr., 1:00.88; 6. Taelyn Marshall, Beaver, Fr., 1:01.99; 7. Lynlee Worley, Millard, Fr., 1:02.27; 8. Lucinda Shapley, Water Canyon, Sr., 1:02.74.

800 meters — 1. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr., 2:15.51; 2. Kenidee Glazier, Kanab, Jr., 2:18.11; 3. Carolina Corcoran, Rowland Hall, Sr., 2:22.69; 4. Taelyn Marshall, Beaver, Fr., 2:23.79; 5. Ava Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 2:24.35; 6. Isabell Sargent, North Summit, So., 2:26.22; 7. Gemma Phillips, Grand County, So., 2:27.42; 8. Audrey Moore, North Summit, Fr., 2:27.56.

1,600 meters — 1. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr., 5:03.76; 2. Brooke Greenberg, Rowland Hall, Fr., 5:05.75; 3. Isabell Sargent, North Summit, So., 5:21.22; 4. Ava Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 5:22.80; 5. Audrey Moore, North Summit, Fr., 5:26.07; 6. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 5:27.39; 7. Kyra Moat, Millard, Sr., 5:32.21; 8. Ginny Johnson, Enterprise, Fr., 5:32.68.

3,200 meters — 1. Brooke Greenberg, Rowland Hall, Fr., 10:53.04; 2. Ainsleigh Kasprick, Grand County, Sr., 11:14.99; 3. Chayden Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 11:18.28; 4. Audrey Moore, North Summit, Fr., 11:41.15; 5. Hadley Kasprick, Grand County, Fr., 11:48.45; 6. Kyra Moat, Millard, Sr., 11:52.56; 7. Ava Sargent, North Summit, Jr., 11:57.46; 8. Isabell Sargent, North Summit, So., 12:00.59.

100 hurdles — 1. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 15.49; 2. Braylin Hennefer, North Summit, So., 15.59; 3. Makenna Jackman, Grand County, So., 15.75; 4. Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr., 16.24; 5. Ellie Wirig, Maeser Prep Academy, Fr., 16.67; 6. Isabelle Meacham, Duchesne, Jr., 16.73; 7. Olivia Bassett, Millard, Jr., 16.89; 7. Gracie Winegar, South Sevier, Jr., 16.89.

300 hurdles — 1. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 44.33; 2. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Sr., 45.08; 3. Ruby Lurth, Beaver, Fr., 46.84; 4. Makenna Jackman, Grand County, So., 46.94; 5. Braylin Hennefer, North Summit, So., 47.72; 6. Victoria Kolev, Millard, Sr., 48.73; 7. Sydney Kinnear, North Summit, Sr., 49.07; 8. Brittin Tanner, North Summit, Fr., 49.42.

4x100 relay — 1. North Summit (Braylin Hennefer, Zetta Brock, Myla Williams, Kyla Wilde), 50.91; 2. Millard, 51.40; 3. Kanab, 51.62; 4. South Sevier, 51.90; 5. San Juan, 52.27; 6. Rowland Hall, 53.61; 7. Maeser Prep Academy, 53.92; 8. Duchesne, 54.27.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit (Scarlett Brock, Jaidyn Kinnear, Ava Sargent, Hartlyn Richins), 4:02.90; 2. Grand County, 4:15.14; 3. South Sevier, 4:15.46; 4. Maeser Prep Academy, 4:17.99; 5. Millard, 4:25.24; 6. Beaver, 4:28.98; 7. Parowan, 4:32.04; 8. Duchesne, 4:32.98.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Grand County (Hannah Burgess, Makenna Jackman, Hadley Kasprick, Gemma Phillips), 4:12.47; 2. Beaver, 4:19.06; 3. Millard, 4:25.86; 4. North Summit, 4:29.86; 5. Maeser Prep Academy, 4:32.94; 6. South Sevier, 4:36.57; 7. St. Joseph Catholic, 4:39.42; 8. Enterprise, 4:40.06.

Long jump — 1. Katie Olsen, Maeser Prep Academy, Sr., 16′3.25″; 2. Savanah Brady, South Sevier, Jr., 16′2.5″; 3. Braylin Hennefer, North Summit, So., 15′11.5″; 4. Kyla Wilde, North Summit, Jr., 15′11.25″; 5. Keezie Flannery, San Juan, Jr., 15′10.5″; 6. Taylen Yardley, Parowan, Sr., 15′9.5″; 7. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, Sr., 15′7.0″; 8. Breckell Quarnberg, Millard, Jr., 15′6.75″.

High jump — 1. Ellen Reed, American Heritage, So., 5′07.0; 2. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, Sr., 5′06.0; 3. Riley Gough, South Sevier, Sr., 5′05.0; 4. Keezie Flannery, San Juan, Jr., 4′11.0; 4. Ellie Stephens, North Summit, So., 4′11.0; 6. Kashlyn Jensen, North Summit, Sr., 4′11.0; 6. Rebekah Stewart, Gunnison Valley, Sr., 4′11.0; 8. Hallee Peterson, Gunnison Valley, Sr., 4′11.0.

Shot put — 1. Ellie Stephens, North Summit, So., 37′11.0; 2. Eliza Larsen, Millard, So., 35′01.25; 3. Lily Moon, Duchesne, Sr., 33′11.0; 4. Taylor Janes, Kanab, Sr., 33′03.25; 5. Chadlin Blonquist, North Summit, So., 33′01.0; 6. Savannah Richmond, San Juan, Sr., 32′10.5; 7. Kaylee Hansen, North Sevier, So., 32′03.25; 8. Alyssa Rosquist, North Sevier, Sr., 30′11.25.

Discus — 1. Savannah Richmond, San Juan, Sr., 119′11.0″; 2. Presley Blackburn, South Sevier, Fr., 114′3.0″; 3. Lily Moon, Duchesne, Sr., 112′8.0″; 4. Eliza Larsen, Millard, So., 101′10.0″; 5. Abbi Roberts, North Sevier, Jr., 97′2.0″; 6. Hayden Shumway, San Juan, Sr., 94′8.0″; 7. Bailee Moser, North Summit, Sr., 91′8.0″; 8. Kayla Johns, South Sevier, Jr., 91′7.0″.

Javelin — 1. Jaycee Barlow, Enterprise, Jr., 114′07.0; 2. Abigail DeGraffenried, Millard, Jr., 110′11.0; 3. Blakelie Davies, Millard, Fr., 104′11.0; 4. Eliza Larsen, Millard, So., 104′07.0; 5. Mya Deaton, South Sevier, Sr., 103′04.0; 6. Jaidyn Kinnear, North Summit, Sr., 101′08.0; 7. Callie Cummings, Millard, Fr., 100′04.0; 8. Hallee Hutchins, Millard, Fr., 99′07.0.