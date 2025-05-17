The rivalries among American Fork, Lone Peak and Skyridge high schools advanced even further Saturday afternoon at the 6A boys tennis tournament.

This time, it was the Cavemen who took the most advantage.

American Fork benefited from Braeden and Camden Johnson, a pair of talented brothers from Pocatello, Idaho, who moved to northern Utah County in the last year, and then the entire squad watched in anticipation as Skyridge upset Lone Peak in a three-set match in No. 2 doubles to claim the team championship in a thrilling finish at Liberty Park.

American Fork finished with 51 points, followed by Lone Peak (49), Skyridge (43), Farmington (33) and Bingham (19).

It was the Cavemen’s first boys state title since 2022. After finishing tied for second place with Skyridge in the Region 3 tourney last week, coach Jason Herrud was thrilled about Saturday’s outcome.

“After you do what you can do and it’s out of your hands, you just sit back and watch,” Herrud said. “It was a full circle. Last year, we lost (the final match in No. 2 doubles) and it allowed Lone Peak to win.

“This time, we needed help and I never thought it would ever come down to us rooting for a rival.”

Braeden Johnson won the Idaho boys No. 1 singles title last year as a sophomore at Highland High in eastern Idaho, then he and Camden were graciously welcomed at American For this season.

Braeden, a junior, came in as the No. 1 seed and blew past his opponents, finally disposing of Skyridge senior Calvin Armstrong.

Despite cool, humid weather conditions, both players had to deal with cramps throughout the match but Braeden seemed to deal with it better this time.

A little while later, Camden made it to the finals in No. 2 singles but was beaten by Farmington’s Nathaniel Bullard in straight sets.

“It was great that we both made it to the finals,” Braeden said. “The competition here is much tougher and it’s been good for us. We’ll try to keep getting better (traveling to various tournaments during the summer) and then try to do it again next year.”

Braden’s crown was the lone individual title for the Cavemen, so they held only a slim lead as the tourney neared the end and bad weather loomed.

Lone Peak stayed close with championships by Ashton Cahoon in No. 3 singles and the team of Luke Miller and Tate Squires in No. 1 doubles.

The day’s outcome was finally decided when Skyridge’s tandem of Jaden Peck and Brandon Poulsen rallied to edge top-seeded Cache Dowdle/Adam Smith of Lone Peak 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 to set off a loud roar that echoed through the neighborhood.

“I never thought the day would follow this script,” said Herrud, whose day later was supposed to include a police escort for the team for the final few miles back to school.

“This team turned out great for the right reasons. They don’t do it for themselves; they just let their play do the talking.”