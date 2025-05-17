Timpview’s Lily Alder crosses the finish line in first place to win the 5A girls 800m run during the 5A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Led by its star distance runners, Timpview’s girls track team won a third straight 5A state championship on at BYU on Saturday, while Viewmont’s boys ended a 21-drought to claim its state title.

Timpview’s Lily Alder and Jane Hedengren each set overall state records during the meet.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines from the 5A meet.

Class 5A Top 3

Boys

Viewmont, 84 Timpview, 55.5 Alta, 53

Girls

Timpview, 87 Spanish Fork, 62 Cedar Valley, 61.5

5A Championship storylines

Viewmont boys end 21-year title drought

With its distance depth, Viewmont was the favorite heading into the state meet, but coach Tom Harris didn’t foresee the type of dominance he got out of his athletes this week at BYU.

Viewmont placed athletes on the podium in eight events, including three in the 1,600 meters and four in the 3,200 meters, in racking up 84 points for the 29-point win.

“It’s been the whole season of stepping up, doing the work on the track. It’s cliche, but they’ve been doing the work and we always say the hay’s in the barn and I said a couple weeks ago or last or yesterday, that I think our barn is full and the walls are expanded this far. These guys have done the work, and it just really showed last couple days,” said Harris.

The four runners who podiumed for Viewmont in the 3,200 meters — the first race of the meet — set the tone for the entire event.

“So that was a fun start, four on the podium in the first event. I think that started it, and another cliche, winning is contagious. Everybody started going, ‘OK, I can win too.’ Everybody kicked it up another notch,” said Harris.

Hayden Arbuckle won that event for the Vikings to get the party started.

Stars leads Timpview to a 3-peat

Despite not having nearly the same depth on the team as a year ago, Timpview’s star power in the distance events was more than enough to lead the T-Birds to a third straight state title.

Jane Hedengren and Lily Alder combined for three first-place finishes, two second-place finishes and contributed to a pair of relay wins as Timpview won with a 25-point cushion.

Last year it won by 98 points.

“We obviously lost a big group of hurdles from last year,” said Timpview coach Jaimie Ribera. “The key was just everyone stepping up and doing their job to get whatever points.”

During the meet, Hedengren set a new overall state record in the 3,200 meters and Alder set a overall new state record in the 800 meters.

Ribera said that her superstars create such a winning culture within the program.

“They’re both just work horses. That’s what I’d say is the best part about both of them. I mean, obviously they’re really talented and that’s fantastic, but they really do work for it, like they love the sport, they want to be good teammates and they work their butts off,” said Ribera.

Scenes from the 5A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Record Breakers

Jane Hedengren, Timpview (9:48.73, 3,200 meters) – Broke her own record of 9:52.96 from last year’s state meet.

Lily Alder, Timpview (2:05.33, 800 meters) – Broke Jane Hedengren’s state record of 2:05.96 from earlier this season.

“I think we just kind of wanted to expand off each other, and then when I went for it, it was pretty fast, and I just went for all I could,” said Alder about finishing first ahead of teammate Hedengren.

“Honestly, I really just wanted to make a fast, hard race. I was hoping she was right with me so that we could just push each other that last 200. I wanted to be neck and neck, and I wanted us both get PRs.”

Viewmont boys (7:42.55, 4x800 relay) — Broke own state record of 7:43.31 from 2024

Scenes from the 5A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Multi-event winners

Davis DeGroot, Bonneville – 100, 200, 400 meters, long jump

“I accomplished more than I wanted. I was only placed third in the 100 meters, and just had the perfect race so it feels great. Obviously I’ve very blessed, a junior and just go four golds so I’m very happy,” said DeGroot.

“I’m so incredibly excited for my future. I love the sport of track. It’s the most amazing thing ever created. Pure human abilities. That’s why it’s amazing, pure athleticism.”

Jane Hedengren, Timpview – 1,600, 3,200 meters, 4x400 relay

Lily Alder, Timpview – 800 meters, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay

Jonah Fearnley, Skyline – 800, 1,600 meters

“I felt incredible, especially considering the last two weeks I’ve been dealing with a hip injury. There was a point last week I thought I couldn’t even run, so being able to turn it around and actually come out her and complete felt really, really great,” said Fearnley.

“The 800 is my best event by far. I just had a big spike of improvement in the 1600 this year. I don’t know where that came from, but it did and I’m really happy with it. It was a good season.”

Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley — 100, 200 meters, 4x100 and 4x200 relays

“This is awesome right now. I never expected to get four medals because last year I didn’t get any medals,” said Stout, who was mostly focused on soccer until an ACL injury changed her focus.

She will be running at UVU next year.

Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont — 3,200 meters, 4x800 relay

“Coming off cross country, I did not have the confidence I do now. Running with these guys day in, day out really built my confidence and gave me the hope and shot to win,” Arbuckle said. “Before the race, I told myself I was gonna go for the win.”

Viewmont’s Hayden Arbuckle competes in and wins the 5A boys 3200m run during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

5A Champs Key Performances

Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont - First in 3,200, fourth in 1,600, part of winning 4x800 relay team

Ben Hyde, Viewmont — Second in 800, fifth in 1,600, fifth in 3,200, part of winning 4x800 relay team

Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont — Third in 1,600, sixth in 3,200, seventh in 800, part of winning 4x800 relay team

Ace Brown, Viewmont — Third in 300 hurdles, fifth in 400, fifth in long jump

Jane Hedengren, Timpview — First in 1,600, first in 3,200, second in 800, part of winning 4x400.

Lily Alder, Timpview — First in 800, second in 3,200, part of winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams

Daphne Batmale, Timpview — Sixth in 1,600, seventh in 3,200, part of winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams

Zoe Deucher, Timpview — Second in 100, fifth in 200

5A Boys State Championship

Team scores

Viewmont, 84 Timpview, 55.5 Alta, 53 Maple Mountain, 48 West Jordan, 47 Brighton, 44 Springville, 42.5 Woods Cross; Bonneville, 40

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr., 10.69; 2. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr., 10.71; 3. Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr., 10.72; 4. Porter Creasy, West Jordan, Jr., 10.83; 5. Evan Morton, Alta, Jr., 10.89; 5. Dennis Tuaone, Timpview, Fr., 10.89; 7. Kenny Oswald, Olympus, Sr., 10.98; 8. Joseph Covey, Timpview, Sr., 11.01.

200 meters — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr., 21.25; 2. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr., 21.53; 3. Jeremylee Macias, Box Elder, Sr., 21.63; 4. Evan Morton, Alta, Jr., 21.68; 5. Porter Creasy, West Jordan, Jr., 22.18; 6. Alema Masina, Skyline, Sr., 22.19; 6. Brayden Smith, Springville, Jr., 22.19; 8. Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Sr., 22.21.

400 meters — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr., 46.38; 2. Jack Weaver, Timpview, Sr., 47.34; 3. Jordan Jensen, Viewmont, Jr., 48.14; 4. Tyson Pugmire, Maple Mountain, Jr., 48.17; 5. Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr., 48.27; 6. Griffin Backman, Highland, Fr., 48.60; 7. Grant Nelson, Woods Cross, Sr., 49.04; 8. Kash Keeler, Clearfield, Sr., 49.67.

800 meters — 1. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr., 1:53.66; 2. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr., 1:54.20; 3. Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr., 1:54.95; 4. Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr., 1:55.25; 5. Eric Greding, Northridge, Sr., 1:55.28; 6. Brennon Tippets, Maple Mountain, Jr., 1:55.35; 7. Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr., 1:55.55; 8. Russell Fawcett, Maple Mountain, Sr., 1:55.87.

1,600 meters — 1. Jonah Fearnley, Skyline, Sr., 4:13.77; 2. Aidan Neal, Alta, Jr., 4:14.59; 3. Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr., 4:15.13; 4. Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont, Sr., 4:15.29; 5. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr., 4:15.43; 6. Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr., 4:15.52; 7. Davis Howe, Skyline, Sr., 4:15.83; 8. Kai Makowski, Taylorsville, Sr., 4:16.84.

3,200 meters — 1. Hayden Arbuckle, Viewmont, Sr., 9:07.86; 2. Logan Rohatinsky, Maple Mountain, So., 9:16.34; 3. Davey Boyce, Timpview, Sr., 9:16.96; 4. Edward Stout, Taylorsville, Jr., 9:17.79; 5. Ben Hyde, Viewmont, Sr., 9:18.95; 6. Talmage Bruschke, Viewmont, Sr., 9:20.28; 7. Peter Gehring, Viewmont, Sr., 9:21.07; 8. Jeffrey Hazard, Northridge, So., 9:22.56.

110 hurdles — 1. Demetruis Taylor, East, So., 14.19; 2. Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr., 14.47; 3. Calvin Hawkins, Brighton, Jr., 15.18; 4. William Downer, Clearfield, Sr., 15.23; 5. Carter Evans, Cedar Valley, So., 15.40; 6. Nathan Webb, Woods Cross, Sr., 15.42; 7. Luke Dodd, Springville, Jr., 15.54; 8. Lincoln Robinson, Taylorsville, Sr., 15.78.

300 hurdles — 1. Beaumont La Fleur, Brighton, Sr., 37.77; 2. Demetruis Taylor, East, So., 38.68; 3. Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr., 38.82; 4. Andrew Ortiz, Northridge, Jr., 39.55; 5. Lincoln Houston, West Jordan, Sr., 39.76; 6. Campbell Brown, West Jordan, Sr., 40.11; 7. Luke Dodd, Springville, Jr., 40.12; 8. Calvin Hawkins, Brighton, Jr., 41.15.

4x100 relay — 1. West Jordan (Ryan Smith, Ayden Carter, Jase Olson, Porter Creasy), 42.42; 2. Cedar Valley, 42.70; 3. Alta, 42.92; 4. Salem Hills, 43.12; 5. Woods Cross, 43.38; 6. Cyprus, 43.44; 7. Springville, 43.55; 8. Taylorsville, 43.60.

4x200 relay — 1. Alta (Ryker Ellis, Jr., Dawson Douglas, Sr., Kenneth Rowe, Fr., Evan Morton, Jr.), 1:28.99; 2. Box Elder, 1:29.38; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:29.89; 4. Woods Cross, 1:30.26; 5. Timpview, 1:30.27; 6. Springville, 1:30.75; 7. Wasatch, 1:30.82; 8. Cedar Valley, 1:30.89.

4x400 relay — 1. Viewmont (Jordan Jensen, Jr., Thomas MacKay, Jr., Peter Gehring, Sr., Spencer Lewis, Sr.), 3:16.41; 2. Timpview, 3:22.82; 3. Maple Mountain, 3:23.18; 4. Clearfield, 3:24.58; 5. Highland, 3:25.06; 6. Springville, 3:25.81; 7. Alta, 3:28.98; 7. Cedar Valley, 3:28.98.

4x800 relay — 1. Viewmont (Hayden Arbuckle, Sr., Talmage Bruschke, Sr., Ben Hyde, Sr., Bryce Arbuckle, Sr.), 7:42.55; 2. Skyline, 7:44.10; 3. Maple Mountain, 7:48.51; 4. Northridge, 8:01.02; 5. Taylorsville, 8:05.18; 6. Springville, 8:06.32; 7. Alta, 8:08.38; 8. Wasatch, 8:12.52.

Long jump — 1. Davis DeGroot, Bonneville, Jr., 22′06.25; 2. Luc Whiting, Springville, Sr., 21′11.0; 3. Ben Staheli, Salem Hills, Jr., 21′10.25; 4. Isaac Wilkey, Bountiful, Sr., 21′07.0; 5. Ace Brown, Viewmont, Sr., 21′06.75; 6. Makai So’o, Northridge, Jr., 21′06.5; 7. Jaidon Colbert, West Jordan, Sr., 21′03.0; 8. Teancum Tirrell, Taylorsville, Sr., 21′01.25.

High jump — 1. Colin Hansen, Alta, Jr., 6′02.0; 2. Thys Evans, Maple Mountain, Sr., 6′02.0; 2. Brayden Smith, Springville, Jr., 6′02.0; 4. Rory Violette, Woods Cross, Sr., 6′02.0; 5. Jaidon Colbert, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0; 6. Julius Mulitalo, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0; 7. Brooks Halterman, West Jordan, So., 6′00.0; 8. Dodger Denning, West Jordan, Sr., 6′00.0.

Shot put — 1. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr., 52′00.5; 2. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Sr., 51′03.0; 3. Cade Draper, Roy, Sr., 48′06.5; 4. Xavier Bradley, West Jordan, Sr., 48′05.0; 5. Paula Havea, West Jordan, Jr., 47′11.25; 6. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 47′02.0; 7. Vili Tapa’atoutai, Woods Cross, Jr., 46′11.75; 8. Logan Schuck, Alta, Jr., 46′07.25.

Discus — 1. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 155′00.0; 2. Chance Richards, Box Elder, Jr., 154′05.0; 3. Jay Diediker, Maple Mountain, Sr., 148′09.0; 4. Ifo Pili, Granger, Jr., 141′08.0; 5. Ammon Findlay, Box Elder, Jr., 140′03.0; 6. McCaffrey Smith, Woods Cross, Sr., 138′05.0; 7. Ty Dorius, Wasatch, Sr., 135′09.0; 8. Chevas Gregory, Timpview, Sr., 134′02.0.

Javelin —1. Easton Leavitt, Springville, Sr., 187′02.0; 2. Colby Frokjer, Roy, Sr., 172′05.0; 3. Kody Horsley, Cedar Valley, Sr., 163′01.0; 4. Ezra Groat, Woods Cross, Sr., 158′02.0; 5. Jaxon Nettleton, Brighton, Jr., 156′06.0; 6. Kaden Wheeler, Box Elder, Sr., 154′00.0; 7. Cody Smith, Brighton, Sr., 150′10.0; 8. Sawyer Wayman, Taylorsville, Sr., 150′09.0.

Pole vault — 1. Kaleb Allen, Taylorsville, Sr., 13′06.0; 2. Jackson Barney, Cedar Valley, Sr., 12′06.0; 3. Ben Anson, Clearfield, Jr., 12′03.0; 4. Colton Reid, West Jordan, Jr., 11′00.0; 5. Joshua Downs, Box Elder, So., 11′00.0; 6. Brett Johnson, Salem Hills, Sr., 11′00.0; 7. Nathan Call, Salem Hills, Jr., 10′06.0; 8. Brody Jex, Box Elder, Jr., 10′06.0.

Scenes from the 5A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Girls State Championship

Team scores

Timpview, 77 Spanish Fork, 62 Cedar Valley, 61.5 Box Elder, 37 Highland, 33 Alta, 31 Cyprus; Olympus, 29

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr., 11.84; 2. Zoe Deucher, Timpview, Sr., 12.07; 3. Sabrina Hubbel, Woods Cross, Jr., 12.20; 4. Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr., 12.26; 5. Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, Fr., 12.28; 6. Ashlee King, Clearfield, Sr., 12.42; 7. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr., 12.43; 8. Alexa Kovatch, Spanish Fork, Sr., 12.48.

200 meters — 1. Emerson Stout, Cedar Valley, Sr., 24.66; 2. Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr., 24.90; 3. Alexa Kovatch, Spanish Fork, Sr., 25.38; 4. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr., 25.62; 5. Zoe Deucher, Timpview, Sr., 25.69; 6. Ashlee King, Clearfield, Sr., 25.88; 7. Meg Murdock, Highland, Sr., 25.98; 8. Jane Warren, Springville, So., 26.23.

400 meters — 1. Macey Rockwood, Alta, Jr., 55.50; 2. Meg Murdock, Highland, Sr., 56.36; 3. Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr., 56.80; 4. Analia Boyer, Springville, Sr., 58.24; 5. Della Ballard, Cedar Valley, Fr., 58.40; 6. Willow Stevens, Alta, So., 58.75; 7. Taizley Ball, Maple Mountain, So., 58.92; 8. Mayah Williams, Taylorsville, Fr., 59.08.

800 meters — 1. Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr., 2:05.33; 2. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr., 2:08.49; 3. Lexi Toronto, Viewmont, Sr., 2:12.60; 4. Grace Callister, Skyline, Jr., 2:13.95; 5. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, So., 2:15.44; 6. Kiara DeVries, Woods Cross, Sr., 2:16.08; 7. Brie Nydegger, Woods Cross, Jr., 2:16.14; 8. Margaret Jeppesen, Viewmont, Sr., 2:17.13.

1,600 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr., 4:56.21; 2. Avery Barton, Bonneville, So., 4:58.33; 3. Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr., 4:59.22; 4. Maddie Reeder, Highland, So., 4:59.45; 5. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, So., 5:01.03; 6. Daphne Batmale, Timpview, Sr., 5:03.40; 7. Nicole Wayment, Bonneville, Sr., 5:06.41; 8. Katie Hansen, Woods Cross, Sr., 5:08.80.

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, Sr., 9:48.73; 2. Lily Alder, Timpview, Jr., 10:19.81; 3. Maddie Reeder, Highland, So., 10:35.31; 4. Avery Barton, Bonneville, So., 10:45.87; 5. Bridget Smit, Brighton, Fr., 10:49.43; 6. Adria Favero, Olympus, So., 10:51.73; 7. Daphne Batmale, Timpview, Sr., 10:54.50; 8. Halle Sullivan, Skyline, So., 10:59.99.

100 hurdles — 1. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr., 14.91; 2. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr., 15.40; 3. August Bigler, Olympus, Jr., 15.44; 4. Isabella Ward, Springville, Sr., 15.63; 5. Kirra Singley, Viewmont, Jr., 15.69; 6. Faith Nuetzel, East, Sr., 15.75; 7. Adi Gammell, Maple Mountain, Sr., 15.91; 8. Amelia Smith, Cedar Valley, Jr., 16.01.

300 hurdles — 1. August Bigler, Olympus, Jr., 43.54; 2. Lily Weaver, Clearfield, Jr., 43.66; 3. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, So., 45.14; 4. Faith Nuetzel, East, Sr., 45.63; 5. Adi Gammell, Maple Mountain, Sr., 45.85; 6. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr., 46.61; 7. Amelia Smith, Cedar Valley, Jr., 46.75; 8. Kennedi Hunt, Wasatch, So., 47.03.

4x100 relay — 1. Cedar Valley (Della Ballard, Olivia Crosby, Saidey Johnson, Emerson Stout), 47.50; 2. Woods Cross, 48.97; 3. Box Elder, 49.33; 4. Spanish Fork, 49.76; 5. Timpview, 49.88; 6. Northridge, 50.04; 7. Salem Hills, 50.41; 8. Brighton, 50.73.

4x200 relay — 1. Cedar Valley (Della Ballard, Fr., Saidey Johnson, Sr., Emerson Stout, Sr., Kelsey Woodbury, Sr.), 1:42.00; 2. Spanish Fork, 1:44.69; 3. Box Elder, 1:44.81; 4. Woods Cross, 1:45.07; 5. Northridge, 1:46.02; 6. Brighton, 1:47.12; 6. Springville, 1:47.12; 8. Salem Hills, 1:47.52.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpview (Daphne Batmale, Sr., Ellie Esplin, Sr., Lily Alder, Jr., Jane Hedengren, Sr.), 4:01.41; 2. Viewmont, 4:03.39; 3. Highland, 4:03.50; 4. Olympus, 4:04.85; 5. Cedar Valley, 4:05.41; 6. Maple Mountain, 4:06.26; 7. Wasatch, 4:06.35; 8. Clearfield, 4:07.02.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpview (Daphne Batmale, Sr., Gwen Boulton, Jr., Lily Alder, Jr., Jane Hedengren, Sr.), 9:19.30; 2. Skyline, 9:23.44; 3. Viewmont, 9:24.39; 4. Highland, 9:28.56; 5. Box Elder, 9:30.39; 6. Springville, 9:30.77; 7. Woods Cross, 9:31.95; 8. Maple Mountain, 9:49.69.

Long jump — 1. Kassidee Kidd, Box Elder, Fr., 17′4.75″; 2. Bella Staheli, Salem Hills, Sr., 17′0.75″; 3. Cambelle Jones, Highland, Sr., 17′0.5″; 4. Gabby Morfin, Cyprus, Sr., 17′0.0″; 5. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, So., 16′9.75″; 6. Taizley Ball, Maple Mountain, So., 16′9.5″; 7. Nataya Valenzuela, Box Elder, Sr., 16′8.25″; 8. Brianna Warcup, Salem Hills, So., 16′5.25″.

High jump — 1. Mae Johnson, Bountiful, Sr., 5′09.0; 2. Addilynn Jensen, Spanish Fork, So., 5′03.0; 3. Hailey Clark, Maple Mountain, Sr., 5′03.0; 4. Sarah Kellogg, Olympus, Jr., 5′01.0; 5. McCall Preston, Woods Cross, So., 5′01.0; 5. Amelia Smith, Cedar Valley, Jr., 5′01.0; 7. Belinda Henderson, Maple Mountain, So., 5′01.0; 8. Adriana Pau’u, Cyprus, Sr., 4′11.0.

Shot put — 1. Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, So., 41′3.5″; 2. Brynn Morgan, Spanish Fork, Sr., 37′11.25″; 3. Mama Koula Tuitupou-Kutu, Hunter, Sr., 37′9.75″; 4. Hoku Pili, Granger, So., 37′6.0″; 5. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr., 37′4.25″; 6. Annikka Jay, Springville, So., 36′7.75″; 7. Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Sr., 35′9.0″; 8. Maycee Hales, Box Elder, Fr., 35′2.5″.

Discus — 1. ‘Atelaite Latu, West, Jr., 136’07.0; 2. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So., 122′03.0; 3. Mama Koula Tuitupou-Kutu, Hunter, Sr., 117′09.0; 4. Analeia Tilo, Cedar Valley, So., 117′06.0; 5. Karlee Mayfield, Northridge, Sr., 117′06.0; 6. Mahala Speredon, Wasatch, So., 115′01.0; 7. Annikka Jay, Springville, So., 109′10.0; 8. Adahleigh Anderson, Box Elder, Sr., 109′08.0.

Javelin — 1. Calee Sharp, Cyprus, Sr., 129′02.0; 2. Sarah Harwood, Spanish Fork, So., 122′09.0; 3. Cassidy Southam, Maple Mountain, Jr., 115′06.0; 4. McKinley Ferguson, Alta, So., 111′05.0; 5. Jyllian Petty, West, Jr., 106′07.0; 6. Lindsay Bott, Box Elder, Jr., 106′00.0; 7. Kynzlee Miller, Box Elder, So., 104′09.0; 8. Brooke Bergeson, Springville, Sr., 103′06.0.

Pole vault — 1. Saidey Johnson, Cedar Valley, Sr., 11′00.0; 2. Oaklee Wilson, Maple Mountain, Jr., 10′00.0; 3. Avery Edwards, Clearfield, Jr., 9′00.0; 4. Sara Pryor, West Jordan, Sr., 8′06.0; 5. Brittney Jensen, Clearfield, Sr., 8′06.0; 5. Emma Wilson, Salem Hills, Sr., 8′06.0; 7. Maycie Pearce, Clearfield, Jr., 8′06.0; 7. Jessica Richards, Cedar Valley, So., 8′06.0.