For decades 1A track and field has been all Panguitch. The Panguitch boys have won 20 state titles and the girls have 17, including Saturdays pair of championships.

Not only did the Bobcats win both state titles, but they did so dominantly. Panguitch’s boys finished with 155 points, 55 ahead of second place Rich. The girls scored 157 points, 44.5 points ahead of second place Monticello.

“They couldn’t have done much better than they did,” said Panguitch head coach Troy Norris. “They came ready to go, boys and girls both, and they scored about the same amount of points and they just kind of dominated. It was it was fun to watch them.”

The Bobcats’ boys team won five events. Caleb Cox won the 110 hurdles, Burkley Dalton the 300 hurdles, Bridger Chappell won the discus and Daxton Miller won the javelin.

Cox, Dalton, James Houston and Max Woolsey also won the 4x400 relay.

For the girls, Annie Yardley won the 400 meters, Byntlee Owens won the shot put and Kadee Harland won the discus.

While Panguitch pulled in a number of event wins, the Bobcats ran away with Saturdays championships with the sheer amount of athletes who qualified for the final heats.

Class 1A Top 3

Boys

Panguitch, 155 Rich, 100 Milford, 84

Girls

Panguitch, 157 Monticello, 112.5 Rich, 110

1A Championship storylines

Panguitch boys tie Davis’ 20 championship state record

The Bobcats won their fifth consecutive state championship and have tied the all-time state record with Davis, who hasn’t won a title since 2018.

“It’s just kind of the thing to do in Panguitch,” Norris said. “We don’t have any boys sports going on at the time, so we get all the good athletes. It’s just tradition and the kids enjoy it.”

Panguitch girls reclaim the 1A throne after their 10-year championship streak was ended last year by Rich

The Bobcats’ chance at winning the 1A crown was never in jeopardy as it won three events. However, many of Panguitch’s points came when it nearly swept events.

Panguitch took seven of the eight spots on the javelin podium and took four of eight spots on both the discus and shot put.

“I think it was just a whole team thing,” Norris said. “One of the coolest things that happened was the girls javelin. Then you turn around and the girls shot put and go one, three, four and five, so we had so many kids in so many events it was just racking the points up more than any one individual.”

1A Record Breakers

Paige Smith, Rich (5′06.25, high jump) – Broke previous state record of 5′6 by Kanab’s Kapri Orton in 2018.

“It was kind of exciting,” said Smith about the announcers drawing their attention to watch her last jumps. “I was over there talking to my coach, and I was thinking now everyone is going to look at me, but it was exciting.”

1A Multi-event winners

Paige Smith, Rich – 800, 1,600 meters, high jump

“There’s a lot of girls that are running about the same time, so I knew it was going to be a tough, tough meet. I was overall just excited about it.”

Hudson Parry, Rich – 100, 200, 400 meters

“I’m really pleased with what happened today,” Parry said. “I did have some goals to break some state records that I didn’t get, but I’m only a sophomore, so I have a few more years to get those.”

Jane Jennings, Valley – 100, 200 meters

“It’s amazing to be able to actually compete and see how I stood with the rest of the athletes because it’s hard to tell how you’re going to race against them with just times and not actually going against them, so that was really good to see.

“I am a sophomore and I‘m excited and ready for the next two years.”

Warren Spencer, Valley – 800, 1,600, 3,200 meters

“I was ranked second and I was pretty worried about this race,” Spencer said of the 800 meter. “I ended up passing the kid who I was trailing in the last 400 and I got the win so I was pretty happy about it.

“My coaches, family, and teammates were great support for me in my entire career and I’m very grateful. Im truly blessed.”

Marlee Mack, Monticello - 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump

“I feel like I did really well today and I feel like I was able to hit good marks today and I PRed in my 300 hurdles,” Mack said. “It was so great, especially because I wasn’t feeling too great this morning.

“I just kind of had an upset stomach and so I was like, ‘OK, we’re just going to go out hard for this 300’ and I was able to do it. I know that I can push through hard things, and this just helped me realize that.”

1A Champs Key Performances

Byntlee Owens, Panguitch - Shot put champion (35′10.75)

Kadee Harland, Panguitch - Javelin champion (131′00.0)

Caleb Cox, Panguitch - 110 hurdles champion (16.55), second 300 hurdles (41.87)

1A Boys State Championship

Team scores

1. Panguitch, 155

2. Rich, 100

3. Milford, 84

3. Valley, 84

5. Monticello, 49

6. Tintic, 42

7. Bryce Valley, 34

8. Manila, 33.8

Boys Individual results

100 meters — 1. Hudson Parry, Rich, So., 11.16; 2. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, So., 11.34; 3. Colton Barnes, Milford, Sr., 11.40; 4. Tavon Black, Monticello, Sr., 11.65; 5. Samuel Leifson, Rich, Sr., 11.67; 5. Bode O’mealy, Rich, So., 11.67; 7. Jace Cox, Valley, Sr., 11.69; 8. Jaeden Camacho, Monticello, Jr., 11.83.

200 meters — 1. Hudson Parry, Rich, So., 22.37; 2. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, So., 22.90; 3. Colton Barnes, Milford, Sr., 23.13; 4. Tavon Black, Monticello, Sr., 23.61; 5. Jaeden Camacho, Monticello, Jr., 23.72; 6. Samuel Leifson, Rich, Sr., 23.77; 7. Bode O’mealy, Rich, So., 23.80; 8. Enoch Wilson, Manila, So., 23.89.

400 meters — 1. Hudson Parry, Rich, So., 49.52; 2. Colton Barnes, Milford, Sr., 50.92; 3. Enoch Wilson, Manila, So., 51.31; 4. Casey Walter, Panguitch, So., 52.53; 5. Masen Brown, Tintic, Jr., 52.84; 6. Jace Cox, Valley, Sr., 52.87; 7. Elam Etsitty, Whitehorse, Jr., 53.72; 8. Cole Ward, Tintic, Sr., 54.24.

800 meters — 1. Warren Spencer, Valley, Sr., 2:03.19; 2. Masen Brown, Tintic, Jr., 2:04.63; 3. Curtis Henrie, Panguitch, So., 2:07.12; 4. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, Jr., 2:08.42; 5. Josh Perez, Panguitch, Jr., 2:08.76; 6. Nolan Cox, Valley, Fr., 2:08.90; 7. James Houston, Panguitch, Sr., 2:09.56; 8. Eli Carling, Monticello, Fr., 2:10.67.

1,600 meters — 1. Warren Spencer, Valley, Sr., 4:44.59; 2. Masen Brown, Tintic, Jr., 4:45.63; 3. Daniel Draper, Manila, Jr., 4:51.21; 4. Eli Carling, Monticello, Fr., 4:51.91; 5. Nolan Cox, Valley, Fr., 4:52.12; 6. Josh Perez, Panguitch, Jr., 4:52.55; 7. Curtis Henrie, Panguitch, So., 4:53.54; 8. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, Jr., 4:59.85.

3,200 meters — 1. Warren Spencer, Valley, Sr., 10:21.58; 2. Daniel Draper, Manila, Jr., 10:26.29; 3. Eli Carling, Monticello, Fr., 10:27.95; 4. Nolan Cox, Valley, Fr., 10:29.65; 5. Dax Jolley, Rich, Fr., 10:35.42; 6. Curtis Henrie, Panguitch, So., 10:48.98; 7. Trexton Spaulding, Milford, Jr., 10:49.44; 8. Scott Wakefield, Rich, Fr., 11:06.23.

110 hurdles — 1. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, So., 16.55; 2. Jasper Johnson, Rich, So., 16.79; 3. Steele Browning, Manila, Sr., 16.81; 4. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 17.08; 5. Dallin Park, Tabiona, Sr., 17.46; 6. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, Sr., 17.54; 7. Tayon Blackburn, Milford, So., 17.66.

300 hurdles — 1. Burkley Dalton, Panguitch, Sr., 40.86; 2. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, So., 41.87; 3. Samuel Leifson, Rich, Sr., 42.15; 4. Seth Taylor, Monticello, Jr., 42.28; 5. Dallin Park, Tabiona, Sr., 43.65; 6. Jett Holmes, Rich, Jr., 43.91; 7. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, Sr., 43.92; 8. Brayden Frandsen, Panguitch, Jr., 44.07.

4x100 relay — 1. Monticello (Jaeden Camacho, Carter Rogers, Josh Morrison, Tavon Black), 44.11; 2. Panguitch, 44.56; 3. Rich, 45.16; 4. Milford, 46.43; 5. Tabiona, 47.11; 6. Valley, 48.75; 7. Tintic, 49.21; 8. Whitehorse, 49.72.

4x400 relay — 1. Panguitch (Caleb Cox, James Houston, Max Woolsey, Burkley Dalton), 3:35.57; 2. Valley, 3:42.64; 3. Monticello, 3:44.32; 4. Rich, 3:48.37; 5. Milford, 3:56.37; 6. Wayne, 4:05.06; 6. Manila, 4:05.06.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Tintic (Tristan Lovell, Tristan Terry, Cole Ward, Masen Brown), 3:44.47; 2. Valley, 3:47.08; 3. Rich, 3:51.10; 4. Manila, 3:51.95; 5. Panguitch, 3:54.50; 6. Milford, 4:02.71; 7. Whitehorse, 4:06.96; 8. Monticello, 4:16.00.

Long jump — 1. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, So., 20′07.75; 2. Jace Cox, Valley, Sr., 20′02.25; 3. Sadler Barnes, Milford, Sr., 19′10.0; 4. Kyzler Merryweather, Milford, Jr., 19′08.25; 5. Bryson Fabrizio, Tabiona, Sr., 19′05.25; 6. Drake Weston, Rich, Sr., 19′03.75; 7. Caleb Cox, Panguitch, So., 19′01.0; 8. Tristan Lovell, Tintic, So., 19′00.25.

High jump — 1. Jace Cox, Valley, Sr., 6′5.0″; 2. Clay Gray, Bryce Valley, So., 6′4.0″; 3. Colton Barnes, Milford, Sr., 6′4.0″; 4. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr., 6′2.0″; 5. Remme Chappell, Panguitch, Sr., 6′0.0″; 6. Sadler Barnes, Milford, Sr., 5′10.0″; 7. Noah Peck, Altamont, Fr., 5′8.0″; 8. Steele Browning, Manila, Sr., 5′6.0″; 8. Jaxen Cottam, Escalante, Jr., 5′6.0″; 8. Quinn Sauerhoff, Telos Academy, So., 5′6.0″.

Shot put — 1. Cannon Carter, Milford, Jr., 48′0.0″; 2. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr., 43′3.75″; 3. Easton Eborn, Rich, Jr., 42′2.5″; 4. Braylon Jones, Tintic, So., 41′9.0″; 5. Verdis Winder, Tabiona, Sr., 40′9.25″; 6. Boston Jolley, Rich, Jr., 40′5.5″; 7. Karter Groll, Rich, Jr., 40′4.75″; 8. Tavin Jessen, Piute, Sr., 40′3.75″.

Discus — 1. Bridger Chappell, Panguitch, Sr., 136′11.0; 2. Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 131′04.0; 3. Cannon Carter, Milford, Jr., 125′11.0; 4. Karter Groll, Rich, Jr., 122′07.0; 5. Remme Chappell, Panguitch, Sr., 119′11.0; 6. Skyler Russell, Milford, So., 118′10.0; 7. Easton Eborn, Rich, Jr., 117′01.0; 8. Artorius Griffin, Escalante, So., 113′07.0.

Javelin — 1. Daxton Miller, Panguitch, Sr., 179′7.0″; 2. Casey Walter, Panguitch, So., 156′5.0″; 3. Remme Chappell, Panguitch, Sr., 144′0.0″; 4. Judd Taylor, Altamont, Sr., 143′11.0″; 5. Tayon Blackburn, Milford, So., 142′3.0″; 6. Haygen Jameson, Tintic, Jr., 141′11.0″; 7. Max Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 140′9.0″; 8. Tavin Jessen, Piute, Sr., 128′9.0″.

1A Girls State Championship

Team scores

Panguitch, 157 Monticello, 112.5 Rich, 110 Valley, 75.5 Tabiona, 55 Milford, 34 Manila, 18.5 Pinnacle, 18

Girls Individual results

100 meters — 1. Jane Jennings, Valley, So., 13.01; 2. Molly Weston, Rich, So., 13.02; 3. Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr., 13.29; 4. Haydn Henderson, Tabiona, So., 13.37; 5. Raegyn Bateman, Tabiona, So., 13.40; 6. Shylee Keele, Panguitch, Fr., 13.46; 7. Maddie Cox, Valley, Jr., 13.61; 8. Hanna White, Milford, Jr., 13.63.

200 meters — 1. Jane Jennings, Valley, So., 26.46; 2. Molly Weston, Rich, So., 27.40; 3. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, So., 27.68; 4. Haydn Henderson, Tabiona, So., 27.89; 5. Shylee Keele, Panguitch, Fr., 27.95; 6. Maddie Cox, Valley, Jr., 27.99; 7. Chloe Stewart, Wayne, Jr., 28.31; 7. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, Jr., 28.31.

400 meters — 1. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, So., 1:01.15; 2. Maron Freestone, Monticello, So., 1:03.50; 3. Lauren Thacker, Altamont, So., 1:05.07; 4. Kaidence Pippy, Tabiona, So., 1:05.74; 5. Maddie Cox, Valley, Jr., 1:05.82; 6. Lilli Burton, Monticello, Sr., 1:06.09; 7. Laci McKinnon, Rich, So., 1:06.91; 8. Dakota Monroe, Milford, Jr., 1:07.35.

800 meters — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, Jr., 2:20.33; 2. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, So., 2:21.83; 3. Marah Long, Monticello, Sr., 2:22.07; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 2:25.80; 5. Lyda Taylor, Rich, So., 2:26.76; 6. Dakota Monroe, Milford, Jr., 2:37.59; 7. Kloe Crofts, Valley, Fr., 2:38.69; 8. Lydia George, Milford, So., 2:40.03.

1,600 meters — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, Jr., 5:18.27; 2. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 5:21.71; 3. Lyda Taylor, Rich, So., 5:24.42; 4. Marah Long, Monticello, Sr., 5:26.77; 5. Siri Syrett, Bryce Valley, Sr., 5:47.74; 6. Dakota Monroe, Milford, Jr., 5:4

3,200 meters — 1. Marah Long, Monticello, Sr., 11:34.12; 2. Paige Smith, Rich, Jr., 11:34.47; 3. Lyda Taylor, Rich, So., 11:39.24; 4. Brooke Albrecht, Panguitch, Jr., 11:45.02; 5. Annie Yardley, Panguitch, So., 12:13.33; 6. Siri Syrett, Bryce Valley, Sr., 12:28.38; 7. Ayla Carling, Monticello, Sr., 12:51.00; 8. Allie Carling, Monticello, Fr., 13:02.96.

100 hurdles — 1. Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr., 15.93; 2. Shylee Keele, Panguitch, Fr., 16.88; 3. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, Jr., 17.12; 4. Maron Freestone, Monticello, So., 17.28; 5. Kassidee Cox, Valley, Fr., 17.91; 5. Macey Griffiths, Valley, Jr., 17.91; 7. Grace Tebbs, Panguitch, So., 18.80; 8. Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, Sr., 18.99.

300 hurdles — 1. Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr., 46.03; 2. Shylee Keele, Panguitch, Fr., 47.22; 3. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, Jr., 47.50; 4. Maron Freestone, Monticello, So., 49.96; 5. Josie Mack, Monticello, So., 51.61; 6. Macey Griffiths, Valley, Jr., 51.88; 7. Kassidee Cox, Valley, Fr., 51.95; 8. Grace Tebbs, Panguitch, So., 53.54.

4x100 relay — 1. Tabiona (Taliya Allred, Haydn Henderson, Adree Fabrizio, Raegyn Bateman), 52.78; 2. Rich, 53.58; 3. Panguitch, 53.59; 4. Milford, 54.08; 5. Monticello, 55.21; 6. Valley, 55.98; 7. Tintic, 56.61; 8. Altamont, 57.15.

4x400 relay — 1. Monticello (Josie Mack, Lilli Burton, Ayla Carling, Grace Coleman), 4:27.02; 2. Valley, 4:32.77; 3. Altamont, 4:40.11; 4. Rich, 4:41.04; 5. Milford, 4:58.52; 6. Dugway, 5:24.98; 7. Wayne, 5:45.51.

Sprint medley relay — 1. Rich (Clare Shinkle, Carly England, Laci McKinnon, Lyda Taylor), 4:33.01; 2. Milford, 4:42.82; 3. Panguitch, 4:44.94; 4. Monticello, 4:45.16; 5. Valley, 4:57.63; 6. Whitehorse, 5:08.63; 7. Altamont, 5:37.28; 8. Dugway, 5:51.56.

Long jump — 1. Marlee Mack, Monticello, Jr., 17′1.5″; 2. Jane Jennings, Valley, So., 16′0.25″; 3. Raegyn Bateman, Tabiona, So., 15′9.75″; 4. Ruthanna Wilson, Manila, Jr., 15′6.75″; 5. Jenna Platt, Bryce Valley, Fr., 15′3.25″; 6. Molly Weston, Rich, So., 14′11.25″; 7. Brianna Martinez, Valley, So., 14′7.5″; 8. Adree Fabrizio, Tabiona, Fr., 14′5.5″.

High jump — 1. Paige Smith, Rich, Jr., 5′06.25; 2. Kendra Schofield, Milford, Jr., 5′01.0; 3. Peyton Pippy, Tabiona, Jr., 5′01.0; 4. Laci McKinnon, Rich, So., 4′11.0; 5. Maron Freestone, Monticello, So., 4′11.0; 5. Jane Jennings, Valley, So., 4′11.0; 7. Brianna Martinez, Valley, So., 4′09.0; 8. Taliya Allred, Tabiona, So., 4′09.0.

Shot put — 1. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, Sr., 35′10.75; 2. Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, Sr., 32′06.0; 3. Jerzi Johnson, Panguitch, Fr., 32′05.0; 4. Klarity Edwards, Panguitch, Jr., 31′07.75; 5. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Sr., 31′04.5; 6. Kyleigh Adair, Monticello, Jr., 31′02.0; 7. Emma Bettridge, Valley, So., 30′09.0; 8. Tyla Pugmire, Rich, Jr., 30′01.25.

Discus — 1. Heather Kerr, Pinnacle, Sr., 103′10.0″; 2. Maycee Rhoades, Tabiona, Sr., 103′2.0″; 3. Tyla Pugmire, Rich, Jr., 101′0.0″; 4. Haisley Chappell, Panguitch, Fr., 98′11.0″; 5. Kayela Gines, Tabiona, So., 96′0.0″; 6. Byntlee Owens, Panguitch, Sr., 94′4.0″; 7. Jerzi Johnson, Panguitch, Fr., 92′10.0″; 8. Klarity Edwards, Panguitch, Jr., 91′5.0″.

Javelin — 1. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, Sr., 131′00.0; 2. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, Sr., 110′07.0; 3. Brooklyn Harland, Panguitch, So., 104′00.0; 4. Maci Frandsen, Panguitch, Jr., 102′09.0; 5. Sonata Griffin, Escalante, Sr., 102′03.0; 6. Cloee Orton, Panguitch, Sr., 100′07.0; 7. Lillee Torgersen, Panguitch, Jr., 99′00.0; 8. Haisley Chappell, Panguitch, Fr., 96′08.0.