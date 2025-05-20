BYU guard Egor Demin drives during NCAA Tournament game against Virginia Commonwealth at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The former BYU star is expected to be selected in the first round of this year's NBA draft.

When the 2025 NBA draft takes place at the end of June, there will be a couple storylines to follow from a Utah perspective.

First, how will the Jazz utilize their two first-round picks and two second-round picks?

Second, when will former BYU guard Egor Demin be selected?

Denim was one of 75 players invited to the 2025 NBA combine last week. He is expected to be the first former Cougar taken in the NBA draft since Jimmer Fredette in 2011, and could be a late lottery pick, though there are mixed opinions on when he might come off the board.

That is reflected in a handful of mock NBA drafts released since the end of the combine, with one, from ESPN, believing Demin might approach being a top-10 selection.

For the Jazz, who had the league’s worst record this season but slipped to the No. 5 overall pick in the NBA draft lottery, there’s more of a consensus on the top couple of choices for who they might take with their first selection, though it’s more up in the air for later picks.

What did various NBA draft experts think Demin’s performance in Chicago did for his draft stock, and who could be selected by the Jazz next month?

Here’s a look at four post-combine NBA mock drafts.

The 2025 NBA draft will take place June 25 at 6 p.m. MDT and be televised on ESPN and ABC.

Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears (0) moves the ball against Georgia guard Tyrin Lawrence (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Wade Payne, Associated Press

Egor Demin’s projection — No. 11 to Portland Trail Blazers

Givony wrote: “Demin had a positive week at the combine in Chicago, measuring bigger than expected at 6-9½ in shoes and then putting on one of the most impressive pro day performances we’ve seen in some time, causing even the most skeptical of NBA evaluators to acknowledge his undeniable talent.

“Demin has made significant gains with his body and will continue to fill out, while making a barrage of 3-pointers with picture-perfect mechanics and a lightning-quick release that offered significant room for optimism despite hitting 27% of his 3-pointers in his lone season at BYU. Also, NBA teams raved about his interviews in Chicago.”

Jazz at No. 5 — Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma PG

Givony wrote: “With the roster in significant need of star power, it makes sense to take a long look at a prospect such as Fears, who had an outstanding season at Oklahoma despite — at 18 years old — being one of the youngest players in college basketball. His combination of size, speed, pace, shotmaking and shot creation gives him significant long-term upside, as he can get anywhere on the floor to create for teammates, finish skillfully in the lane or head to the free-throw line.”

Jazz at No. 21 (via Minnesota Timberwolves) — Asa Newell, Georgia, PF/C

Givony wrote: “Teams searching for frontcourt help earlier in the draft are also interested in him. Newell’s combine measurements will likely mean he will play mostly power forward in the NBA.

“Nevertheless, his mobility, aggressiveness and intensity are significant assets that allowed him to have a highly productive, efficient freshman campaign.”

Jazz at No. 43, second round — Miles Byrd, San Diego State SG

Jazz at No. 53, second round — Kam Jones, Marquette PG/SG

Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) drives past Mississippi State guard Claudell Harris Jr. (0) towards the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. | Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press

Egor Demin’s projection — No. 18 to Washington Wizards

Wasserman wrote: “Egor Demin’s playmaking at 6′9″ will sway teams to look past some of the questions around his shooting and turnovers. He was still a capable shotmaker and strong driving finisher using his size and ambidexterity.

“Teams will study his shot and mindset during the predraft process. The mid-first round remains a realistic range, with his suitors likely to be teams that want another ball-handler who can set the table.”

Jazz at No. 5 — Tre Johnson, Texas SG

Wasserman wrote: “Scouts believe Tre Johnson will remain in the top-five mix with eye-test approval on the self-creation and shotmaking that fueled his 19.9 points per game.

“Workouts should only help his case, given how big of a role shooting plays in these settings, and how mechanically sharp and projectable Johnson looks.”

Jazz at No. 21 — Will Riley, Illinois SF

Wasserman wrote: “Over the last month, Riley has still looked more confident and decisive in terms of shooting and using his dribble to make plays for himself and teammates.

“Some teams will see upside in a 6′8″ scoring wing. Others may see a lengthy NBA-ready timetable and bust potential.”

Jazz at No. 43, second round — Koby Brea, Kentucky SF

Wasserman wrote: “Koby Brea joined a short list of college players 6′6″ and over to shoot 42.0% on 700 career attempts. Half carved out NBA careers or roles, including Allan Houston, Dennis Scott, Jason Kapono, Kyle Korver, Sam Hauser, Steve Novak.

“Teams could see a specialist and value with Brea in the second round.”

Jazz at No. 53, second round — Rocco Zikarsky, Brisbane C

Wasserman wrote: “The draft process will be important for Rocco Zikarsky after an unproductive season that ended early due to injury. A mobile, 7′2″ 18-year-old with pro experience may sway some teams to gamble and stay patient. The last few drafts have shown teams interested in adding Zikarsky’s kind of size in the middle, even if they lack a modernized skill set.”

Egor Demin’s projection — No. 26 to Brooklyn Nets

Finkelstein wrote: “It is very possible that Demin is off the board long before this, but in this scenario, the Nets should scoop him right up. He’s 6-10 and may be the best passer in the draft. He’s got to figure out what position he can defend and prove he’s a reliable spot-up shooter, but has a unique combination of assets.”

Jazz at No. 5 — Tre Johnson, Texas SG

Finkelstein wrote: “This wasn’t the outcome they wanted, but Johnson’s shot-making and scoring prowess could still be a nice fit next to the playmaking and passing of last year’s first-round pick Isaiah Collier. With Keyonte George looking less like a long-term starter, the hope is that this pairing could give Utah their backcourt of the future.”

Jazz at No. 21 — Joan Beringer, France C

Finkelstein wrote: “For all the young assets that Utah has drafted in recent seasons, Beringer would fit a hole with extreme athleticism at five. He’s very young, and won’t turn 19 until next November, but his archetype — as a rim-running, shot-blocking, lob threat — consistently hits, especially when you add his mobility and terrific hands.”

Note: Finkelstein did not project the second round.

Egor Demin’s projection — No. 13 to Atlanta Hawks

Jazz at No. 5 — Tre Johnson, Texas SG

Jazz at No. 21 — Jase Richardson, Michigan State PG/SG

Jazz at No. 43, second round — Adou Thiero, Arkansas PF

Jazz at No. 53, second round — Miles Byrd, San Diego State SG