What’s the only thing that could make the Stanley Cup Playoffs even more exciting? Puppies.

It’s time for the NHL’s second-annual “Stanley Pup” showdown, featuring rescue dogs that represent all 32 NHL teams. Many of them will be available for adoption in their respective home cities.

The contest involves dogs playing a modified version of hockey. Dogs compete to score goals by carrying a puck chew toy into mini hockey nets on a mini rink. Last year, the Eastern Conference team won by a score of 7-5.

Champions are awarded the Stanley Pup, a smaller version of the Stanley Cup.

NHL players, including Utah Mammoth forward Alexander Kerfoot, will provide commentary throughout the 90-minute show. Celebrities will also make special appearances, including Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer, Cheri Oteri, George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis, Joel McHale, Michael Bublé, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul and Will Reeve.

The Stanley Pup, which partners with the nonprofit organization Petco Love, is meant to promote pet adoption.

“Stanley Pup is a joyful reminder that all-star pets can be adopted from your local shelter,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, in a press release. “Adopting a pet is like scoring the game-winning goal: one moment of heart, and you’ve changed a life forever.”

The 2025 "Stanley Pup" is set to air June 6 | NHL Public Relations

“We were thrilled with the success of the first-ever ‘Stanley Pup’ in 2024 and because of the amazing response from audiences watching at home, the NHL is excited to bring it back this season with even more rescue dogs,” said Steve Mayer, president of NHL Content & Events. “We love being able to support great causes and knowing that even more participating dogs will find permanent homes this year is very fulfilling for the league.

“We can’t wait to see what fun this year’s friendly competition brings as the “players” hit the Stanley Pup rink.”

Where to watch the 2025 Stanley Pup

The Stanley Pup broadcast schedule will go as follows: