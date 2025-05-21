Salt Lake City firefighters hoist up new signage before a press conference announcing the Utah Hockey Club is changing their name to Utah Mammoth at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Minutes after winning the top prize in European hockey, the KHL’s Gagarin Cup, Utah Mammoth prospect Dmitry Simashev confirmed to reporters that he’s heading to North America next season.

General manager Bill Armstrong had previously declared his intent to bring Simashev and his Yaroslavl Lokomotiv teammate, Daniil But, over next season — but there was always the possibility that they’d choose to stay in Russia for the time being.

Simashev and But were both selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft. They’re both 20-year-old giants at 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-6, respectively.

Each player had an assist in Lokomotiv’s playoff run. Simashev played all 20 games, while But, whose father is an assistant coach on the team, was limited to 13. It’s common for young KHL players to get severely limited playing time, so don’t take it as a red flag that neither guy contributed much offensively.

Where could Simashev and But fit in the Mammoth’s lineup?

Both players would have to compete at training camp for roster spots (assuming But comes over as well). Nothing is given — it has to be earned. If the coaching staff doesn’t feel these guys are ready for the NHL, they could be assigned to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners and receive periodic NHL chances.

If the coaches think But is ready for the big league, don’t expect him to start on the fourth line.

When Dylan Guenther joined the Coyotes, he played with Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad, who, at that time, were among the team’s top scorers. In Logan Cooley’s first season, he split his time between the Guenther/Crouse line and the Clayton Keller/Nick Schmaltz group.

Utah needs a top-six winger — preferably with some size — and But seems like an easy answer.

Simashev’s situation as a defenseman is a little more fragile. It might take him a handful of games to get used to the elevated play in the NHL. For reference, the KHL’s top scorer this year was Josh Leivo, who spent 10 seasons as a fringe roster player in the NHL. It might not be prudent to throw Simashev out there when Connor McDavid is on the ice quite yet.

When Maveric Lamoureux was with the big club last year, he averaged 16:07 of ice time per game. It’s not unrealistic to think Simashev would get similar chances.

He’ll likely be paired with a veteran defenseman — maybe John Marino or Olli Määttä — who can help him along.