Utah Hockey Club coach André Tourigny speaks at an end of season press conference at the Kearns Olympic Oval on Monday, April 21, 2025.

If contract negotiations go the way the Utah Hockey Club wants, the United States will have two new Russian residents — and these guys are freaks of nature.

Dmitry Simashev and Daniil But were both selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft. Simashev is the shorter of the two — a phrase that’s rarely been used to describe him — at 6-foot-5. Both play for the same KHL team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, and both will likely play in the Utah HC organization next season.

Who are Dmitry Simashev and Daniil But?

Left-winger But (pronounced “Boot”) ranks eighth all-time in points by a 19-year-old in the KHL. That’s better than Artemi Panarin, Vladimir Tarasenko, Kirill Marchenko and a number of other prominent NHLers did at that age.

It’s usually difficult for young KHL players to gain their coaches’ trust, but the fact that his father is an assistant coach with Lokomotiv probably works to his advantage.

In an interview during the 2023 draft, Simashev described But as “Tage Thompson from Russia.” It should come as no surprise that UHC general manager Bill Armstrong likes But for that reason — Armstrong was the director of scouting for the St. Louis Blues when they drafted Thompson.

But is big and he can stickhandle in a phone booth, which allows him to impose his will offensively. He’s a true power forward.

Simashev, a defenseman, hasn’t produced nearly as much on the offensive side of things, but his defensive play has been of utmost importance to his team all season. He eats minutes, he kills penalties and he never seems to be out of position.

Before he can become a true number-one defenseman at the NHL level, Simashev will have to improve his puck moving skills. Great defensemen have the ability to not only break plays up defensively, but to then transition them into offensive rushes.

Lokomotiv currently leads Avangard Omsk 3-2 in the second round of the playoffs. It lost in the Gagarin Cup Final last season, so this is its chance to avenge itself. Whether it wins or not, though, this competitive experience in one of the best leagues in the world will be invaluable for the two 20-year-olds.

Where will Simashev and But play next year?

In his end-of-season press conference on Monday, Armstrong stated his desire to sign Simashev and But this summer.

Whether they play in the NHL, the AHL or a bit of both is yet to be determined. Armstrong mentioned that they’ll still have to “earn their stripes” with the coaching staff, but he’s certain that they’ll get to the NHL eventually.

It’s no secret that UHC wants to get bigger, stronger and harder to play against. Simashev and But can help the club do that.

One challenge in their development will be adjusting to North American ice. In Europe, rinks are 14 feet wider and 3 feet shorter, which allows for more space to stickhandle and skate. Players in North America have to make quicker decisions.

Mikhail Sergachev, the only Russian currently on the Utah HC roster, said in his exit interview that he has been texting with Simashev. He plans to skate with him in Russia over the summer.