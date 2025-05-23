Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (2) is swarmed by teammates after making an interception as BYU and Kansas play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday Nov. 16, 2024. Kansas won 17-13.

A Utah native is coming back home to play for the BYU Cougars.

On Friday night, former Woods Cross High, West High and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive lineman Alvin Puefua announced on social media that he has committed to play for the Cougars.

Puefua’s announcement comes after he had declared on April 25 that he would be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Listed by Hawaii at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, Puefua played one season for the Rainbow Warriors after graduating from West in the Class of 2024.

He redshirted at Hawaii but appeared in two games at the end of the season. He did not record any statistics.

Puefua spent his first three years of high school at Woods Cross before playing his senior campaign at West. According to the Deseret News high school sports statistical database, Puefua totaled 48 tackles and two sacks as a senior.

According to 247 Sports, Puefua was the 19th-best prospect in Utah in the Class of 2024 and held seven scholarship offers.