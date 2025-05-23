Utah Hockey Club fans cheer after the Utah Hockey Club wins 4-1 over the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

The entirety of social media almost never agrees on anything, but they do on one issue: That the Utah Mammoth rebrand needs to come with a new goal song.

That’s where the agreeing stops, though. Everyone has a different opinion on what the new song should be. Here are a few suggestions.

Components of a good goal song

There are a few angles a goal song can take, each arguably as effective as the others.

Catchiness: Hours after a Chicago Blackhawks game is over, you might still find yourself humming the song and thinking back to the goals, thanks to “Chelsea Dagger.” Team USA’s “Free Bird” does the same.

Fan engagement: Madison Square Garden does a lot of things right in terms of fan experience, and the New York Rangers’ goal song is absolutely on that list. Fans sing and chant along the entire time. It gets them involved and engaged.

Team relevance: The Detroit Red Wings’ goal song, “Without Me,” is relevant to the team: Recording artist Eminem is from Detroit.

Intimidation: The Dallas Stars take an aggressive approach. Fans chant “Dallas Stars” while their song plays and a heavy metal baseline and guitar riff play in the background. It’s the type of thing opponents hear in their nightmares.

Simple hype: Perhaps the biggest mistake the Vancouver Canucks made in the early 2010s was ditching “Holiday” as their goal song. Its angle was to provide hype the crowd up while keeping its full attention on the actual goal, rather than the music.

The one common thread among every good goal song is that they’re exciting. Many have argued that wasn’t the case with Utah’s inaugural season tune.

What should the Utah Mammoth use for their goal song?

Here are a few suggestions that use one or more components of a good goal song from the above examples.

“House of Wolves” — My Chemical Romance

Timestamp: 0:00

I’ve proposed this one before and I still think it’s a great candidate: “House of Wolves.”

It has captures two of the components listed above: simple hype and team relevance (the opening sound could be interpreted as a mammoth roar).

“Tusk” — Fleetwood Mac (Live at Warner Brothers Studio)

Timestamp: 2:44

“Tusk” has gained some momentum online, mainly for its obvious connection to mammoths. It certainly falls under the “team relevance” category. It also has a fan engagement portion where fans could yell “tusk!”

The best specific suggestion I’ve seen came from @pastyjakesta on X, who linked a live version and said to begin it at the 2:44 mark.

“Out of the Black” — Royal Blood

Timestamp: 2:31

“Out of the Black” would use the Dallas Stars’ intimidation tactic, making the Delta Center a difficult place for opponents to play. Just imagine being the visiting team, getting scored on and then facing this music.

“You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” — The Offspring

Timestamp: 1:19

Using the “simple hype” strategy, “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” would be a momentum builder. It gives excitement and encourages them to go out and score again.

It also fits into the “catchiness” category — it’s been stuck in my head since I first started brainstorming goal song ideas.

“All I Do Is Win” — DJ Khaled

Timestamp: 0:00

Everyone knows the words. “All I Do Is Win” is one of the most recognizable — and hype — songs of the 2010s. Just picture the scene inside the Delta Center when it says “everybody’s hands go up.”

It checks most of the boxes: fan engagement, catchiness, simple hype. You can’t lose when your goal song is “All I Do Is Win.”

“Twist And Shout” — The Beatles

Timestamp: 0:00

Breaking away from the mainstream can be a good thing — and that’s what having “Twist And Shout” as a goal song would do. It’s a different vibe than most, but it would get the crowd up on its feet, singing, dancing and having a good time.

Its main category would be catchiness, just like “Chelsea Dagger” in Chicago.