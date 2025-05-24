Saturday was an entirely forgettable day for the BYU men’s golf team at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa’s North Course in Carlsbad, California.

The Cougars entered day tied for eighth in the tournament, but by the time it was over, they were in serious danger of missing the 15-team cut for Monday’s final round of stroke play.

BYU shot a team score of 12-over 300 on Saturday, with no golfer playing the course under par.

The Cougars played their “third” round on Thursday rather than having to play on Sunday, and shot a 1-over 289 that day. That score will be added to the official team leaderboard on Sunday while the other squads are playing, meaning that the Cougars are at +14 through three rounds.

Junior Tyson Shelley played reasonably well for BYU on Saturday, making a pair of late birdies to get in at 1-over 73. Sophomore Peter Kim posted a 74, while Simon Kwon had a 76 and Cole Ponich a 77.

Senior Zac Jones, in what could have possibly been his final college golf round, posted a non-counting 85.

The four Cougars who posted counting scores Saturday combined to shoot +12 on the back nine at the par-72 course.

Arizona State is atop the team leaderboard at -13, followed by Oklahoma (-10), Auburn (-8) and Florida (-5).

If BYU had fired a +1 like it did in its first two rounds of competition, the Cougars would be somewhere around 10th place.

After Sunday, the top 15 teams will play a fourth round on Monday and the top eight teams will then advance to the match play portion of the tournament.

Other Utahns in the field

Former Utah resident Preston Summerhays, playing for Arizona State, carded a 2-under 70 on Saturday after shooting a 74 on Friday.

Farmington product Braxton Watts, representing the non-qualifying University of Utah, was +1 in his first nine holes on Saturday after shooting a 78 on Friday.