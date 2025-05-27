Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake shouts to players against the Houston Cougars in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. BYU won 30-18.

Last November, four-star offensive lineman prospect Alai Kalaniuvalu announced his commitment to the BYU Cougars football program after previously being committed to the Oregon Ducks only to ultimately sign with the Ducks in December.

On Tuesday evening, however, BYU announced that Kalaniuvalu has signed with the school.

There hadn’t been any public indication that Kalaniuvalu was looking to transfer from Oregon prior to Tuesday’s announcement.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 311 pounds, Kalaniuvalu was ranked just outside of the top 100 prospects in the entire country in the Class of 2025 by major recruiting websites.

Positionally, he is widely considered to be somewhere between the top five and top 10 interior linemen in the country for 2025.

Kalaniuvalu began his prep career at Timpview High School near BYU’s campus before transferring to national power Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.