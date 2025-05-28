AJ Dybantsa, the nation's No. 1 basketball recruit who has committed to BYU, holds a sign with students at halftime during an NCAA men’s basketball game against the West Virginia Mountaineers held at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

This article was first published in the Cougar Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each week.

Incoming freshman AJ Dybantsa made an appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend wearing BYU gear while he represented one of his endorsements, energy drink Red Bull.

This appearance marked continued exposure for the projected No. 1 draft pick, who signed to play with BYU last fall.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

The Dybantsa phenomenon has hatched a life of its own as he’s branched out into a whole series of media ventures and appearances. He spent the past two weeks working out with future teammates in BYU’s basketball annex, where he drew a lot of attention from the entire program.

Question of the week

Incoming BYU recruit AJ Dybantsa showed up in Monaco last week displaying BYU gear. What value do you place on what Dybantsa is bringing to BYU and its hoops program?

Jay Drew: The kind of publicity that No. 1 basketball recruit AJ Dybantsa is providing is priceless. School officials probably can’t put a price tag on it. It has been nothing short of amazing.

Dybantsa began giving the Cougars unbelievable publicity when he signed back in November, and it really hasn’t let up. He’s even gone international, appearing in BYU gear at the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend representing not only the Provo school for which he will play this fall, but one of his major supporters, Red Bull.

That appearance exposed a new set of fans to BYU, as Formula 1 racing is arguably more popular worldwide than college basketball. Dybantsa will be a key member of the Team USA U-19 team this summer, bringing even more publicity to BYU.

Whatever he is getting from BYU’s Royal Blue Collective has more than paid for itself, and he hasn’t even played in a game yet.

Dick Harmon: In marketing terms, Dybantsa’s value to the BYU brand is easily valued in the millions, far more than he is rumored to be receiving via NIL and endorsements. He is the primary reason BYU reportedly got an invitation to play North Carolina in the preseason and likely a big part of why BYU will play Villanova at the Hall of Fame Classic in Las Vegas and games in Orlando against either Miami, Dayton or Georgetown.

If BYU has a successful season with wins, the presence of Dybantsa will impact TV ratings and probably some decisions by the NCAA Selection Committee.

But the real value, aside from marketing gains, is what Dybantsa has done in recruiting, influencing high school and AAU players that have yet to decide where to play or those who are at other schools he is friends with from national and international play. Because of his previous relationships with recruits, it is kosher for him to contact them about his experience playing at BYU with Kevin Young and his “pro program preparation.”

The signing of Dybantsa opened so many doors for BYU that it is hard to categorize what influence has been realized, and he hasn’t played in a single game for the Cougars. His recently launched YouTube channel is gaining subscriptions and expanding his visibility and connections. He is a sought-after guest on national podcasts, TV shows and sports segments. His engaging personality and maturity are rare for a pre-college superstar.

Cougar tales

BYU’s golf team had a rocky fourth round and ended up finishing 13th at the NCAA championships in Carlsbad, California, over the weekend. The final score was 18-over par, but it was BYU’s first Top 20 finish in 15 years. Read about this finish in a story from Jay Drew.

Jake Retzlaff’s legal challenges are detailed in this report by Jay Drew. Provo Police released a report in this news story.

BYU’s track and field teams will travel to College Station to compete in the NCAA regionals this week.

Here’s where Egor Demin believes he fits in the NBA draft.

UC Riverside transfer basketball guard Nate Pickens is profiled in this piece by Jay Drew.

From the archives

From the X-verse

Conner Mantz had remarkable comeback win (@CitiusMag)

Oklahoma State golfer transfers to Cougars (@BYUMgolf)

Notes on McCae Hillstead (@Casey_Lundquist)

Extra points

Cougars add Hawaii transfer D-lineman (Deseret News)

Dolphins QB coach gives Zach Wilson praise (KSL Sports)

Critical stretch for Big 12 teams (Deseret News)

Fanalysts

Comments from Deseret News readers:

I don’t think posters like GoRed understand how these cry baby posts land with BYU fans. I don’t feel bad, defensive, uncomfortable, or remorseful that BYU is successful in the modern age of recruiting. BYU is playing by the rules ... rules BYU did not write. I just laugh at Ute angst as they keep losing out on recruits. Commuter schools just don’t create the same campus culture and community that keeps alumni engaged for life and willing to donate. It is ok Ute fans, the MWC beckons. You will fit right in.

— Whenthewildwindblows

I would think Dybantsa will have to be double teamed a lot. That means Pickens and Saunders and others are licking their chops. Playing with Dybantsa means a lot of agents and NBA scouts in the audience, a nice incentive to do your best.

— What in Tucket

Up next