Utah's Eric Weddle (left) and Casey Evans celebrate after Weddle recovered a fumble that led to Utah's fourth touchdown score as the University of Utah and Air Force Academy play MWC football in Salt Lake City, Utah Sept. 22, 2005. Photo by Tom Smart

One of the University of Utah’s top defenders from its BCS-busting era is back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Former Ute safety Eric Weddle was named to the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Weddle is one of 79 players and nine coaches from the FBS ranks on this year’s ballot, along with another 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisional ranks.

The 2026 class will be announced in early 2026 — with more details to come — and those members will be officially inducted into the Hall on Dec. 8, 2026.

University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham, right, talks with former University of Utah player Eric Weddle, of the Los Angeles Rams, as they watch former Utah players participate in the University of Utah Pro Day at the Spence Eccles Field House in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 28, 2019. | Steve Griffin, Deseret News

If he were to make the College Football Hall of Fame, Weddle would be the second former Utah player to be enshrined. Quarterback Alex Smith, a teammate of Weddle’s in the mid-2000s, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the 2024 class.

Former Utah coach Urban Meyer is a part of the 2025 class that will be inducted on Dec. 9 this year during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Haloti Ngata, who played defensive tackle at Highland High before starring at Oregon and playing a dozen years in the NFL, is also a part of the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.

Weddle, who hails from Fontana, California, played at Utah from 2003-06.

During his Utes career, he had 277 tackles, 10 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss, to go with nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 18 interceptions, 23 pass breakups and five defensive touchdowns.

Weddle was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and 2006 and was a four-time all-conference selection. He was a consensus All-American as a senior in 2006.

Weddle then spent 14 years in the NFL, and during that time he earned two first-team All-Pro honors, three second-team selections, six Pro Bowl invitations and came back from retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI in 2022.