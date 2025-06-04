Lone Peak forward Sam Sellers, center, celebrates with forward Ellie Johnson, right, and defender Paityn Rohatinsky (16) after the Knights defeated Syracuse 3-0 in a 6A semifinal soccer game held at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. Sellers scored the Knights’ third goal late in the second half.

It took 46 years, but South Sevier High is now an All-Sports champ.

South Sevier enjoyed its most successful athletics season in school history during the 2024-25 school year, and was crowned the 2A champs in the 46th annual Deseret News All-Sports Awards.

Four of the other six classifications featured repeat champs — Lone Peak (6A), Ridgeline (4A), Morgan (3A) and Panguitch (1A) — with Panguitch tying the overall record with its 11th-straight 1A crown.

Timpview ended a 15-year drought as it narrowly edged Olympus to claim the 5A title.

The Deseret News All-Sports award denotes the top overall athletic program in each of the six classifications. Schools earn All-Sports points for placing in the top eight at state. Ten points are awarded for first, eight for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for seventh and one for eighth. Points are divided when teams tie.

Schools earn points in football, cross-country, golf, basketball, wrestling, swimming, baseball, track, soccer, tennis, volleyball, softball, lacrosse, competitive cheer and drill. This is the first year the last two sports are calculated into the team total.

While South Sevier and Timpview enjoyed rare wins, for the other schools it was business as usual.

Lone Peak has been crowned 6A champ all seven years since the UHSAA added the sixth classification for the 2017-18 school year. Prior to that, it won two titles in 5A, bringing its active streak to nine straight. No All-Sports champs were named during the COVID-shortened 2019-20 school year.

Ridgeline repeated as 4A champ, winning three of the past four titles, while Morgan won for the seventh-straight time in 3A.

Panguitch’s dominance continues to be better than anyone else. The Bobcats won the 1A All-Sports title for the 11th-straight year this school year, tying the consecutive record of 11 straight set by Brighton from 1980 to 1991.

Desert Hills won 10 straight from 2010-21, but its record-tying attempt was halted two seasons ago by Ridgeline. No award was given during the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19, otherwise Desert Hills’ streak likely would’ve reached 11 — and Panguitch likely would already be at 12.

Every school but nine in the entire state received at least one All-Sports point.

Here’s a look at each classification.

Lone Peak’s Saydie Wagner, left, get hugs after winning the individual girls 6A state golf championship at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Lone Peak also won the team championship. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 6A

Lone Peak set a new All-Sports points record during the 2024-25 school year, racking up 131 points, including points in all but six sports.

Lone Peak’s previous points record of 129.5 was set during the 2022-23 school year.

Corner Canyon finished second in the 6A standings for the second-straight year with 98.5 points, with American Fork in third with 87.5 points.

Davis, Mountain Ridge and Bingham rounded out the top six.

For Lone Peak’s girls, with six state titles (volleyball, cross-country, soccer, basketball, swimming and golf), it finished with 78.5 All-Sports points. Lone Peak’s girls alone outscored every 6A, 5A and 4A school but five.

Lone Peak’s boys scored All-Sports points in 10 of 12 sports, but no state titles. The Knights finished runner-up in football, golf and tennis.

American Fork’s boys were the most dominant in 6A, tallying 63.5 points, including titles in swimming, track, soccer and tennis.

Corner Canyon’s overall runner-up finish was fueled by state titles in football, boys golf and boys lacrosse. The only other school to win multiple 6A titles was Farmington (drill and girls lacrosse).

Eleven different 6A schools won state titles.

Timpview’s Lily Alder and Jane Hedengren compete in the girls 3200-meter run during the 5A high school state track meet at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track and Field in Provo on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Hedengren won and Alder placed second. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Class 5A

Timpview only scored four more All-Sports points this school year than the previous year, but that was barely enough to lead the T-Birds to their first title in 15 years.

Timpview racked up 74.5 points, edging Olympus by a half-point, for its first All-Sports title since the 2008-09 school year.

Timpview won state titles in boys tennis, girls track and girls cross-country.

A year after winning 5A with 101.5 points and a school record six state titles, Olympus dipped a bit in 2024-25 with only three state titles and 74 points to finish 5A runner-up. Bountiful finished third with 68 points.

Wasatch, Brighton and Skyline rounded out the top six in 5A.

For Timpview, in addition to its three state titles, it had two other runner-up finishes and two top-four finishes.

Olympus’ runner-up finish included three state championships (boys basketball, boys swimming and girls soccer).

Bountiful (football, girls volleyball and drill), Skyline (boys golf, girls volleyball and girls swimming), Spanish Fork (boys swimming and baseball) and Woods Cross (girls tennis and girls golf) were the only other 5A schools to win multiple state titles.

A total of 13 different 5A schools won a state title this year, with all 28 schools earning at least one All-Sports point.

Ridgeline Riverhawks players celebrate winning the 4A Girls Basketball State Championship, scoring 65-46 over the Snow Canyon Warriors, at America First Event Center in Cedar City on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Class 4A

Ridgeline High’s sports programs only captured one state title during the 2024-25 school year, but it collected All-Sports points in 18 sports to repeat as 4A state champs.

Ridgeline tallied 95.5 points, to edge runner-up Park City’s 90.5 points.

Orem finished third with 80, with Crimson Cliffs, Desert Hills and Snow Canyon rounding out the top six.

Ridgeline’s lone state title game was in girls basketball, as the Riverhawks three-peated. It finished in the top four in 10 other sports, with runner-up finishes in drill and girls golf.

Ridgeline’s girls teams accounted for 57.5 of the 95.5 team points. Last year, it won with only 81.5 points.

Park City finished second in 4A with 90.5 All-Sports points, highlighted by state championships in girls lacrosse, boys golf, and boys and girls swimming.

Orem (boys track, boys and girls volleyball), Crimson Cliffs (football, baseball, boys soccer, girls golf), Mountain View (boys and girls cross-country) and Bear River (softball, girls lacrosse and girls wrestling) were the other 4A schools to win multiple state championships.

All 26 schools earned at least one All-Sports point.

Scenes from the 3A state football championship between Morgan and Richfield at Eccles Coliseum on the campus of Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Class 3A

Morgan was the class of 3A once again, racking up a school-record 129 All-Sports points on its way to a seventh-straight 3A title.

The Trojans won six state championships (football, boys basketball, boys track, boys volleyball, girls soccer and competitive cheer) and had five runner-up finishes to finish with 37 more All-Sports points than the year prior. Morgan’s boys accounted for 74.5 points.

Canyon View finished second with 100 points, with Richfield, Grantsville, Judge Memorial and Juab rounding out the top six.

Canyon View tied Morgan with six state championships (boys cross-country, baseball, girls volleyball, girls basketball, drill and girls wrestling).

Eight other 3A schools won at least one state championship, with Judge Memorial winning three (boys lacrosse, boys and girls swimming). Grantsville won two (girls tennis, softball)

The last school to win a 3A All-Sports title other than Morgan was Desert Hills in 2016-17, the last year before it jumped to 4A.

South Sevier players celebrate their win over Kanab during the 2A high school boys baseball championship at Miller Park Complex on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Saturday, May 10, 2025. South Sevier claimed victory in the championship by winning the first game 17-8 and finishing the "if necessary" game with a score of 10-1. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Class 2A

South Sevier finished 10th in the 2A All-Sports standings a year ago with 35.5 points.

A year later, the school soared past that total with 92.5 points, a shocking 57-point improvement that simply never happens to claim its first-ever All-Sports title.

South Sevier’s boys went from 20.5 points to 39 points, whereas the girls teams went from 15 points to a whopping 53.5 points. Combined, it was enough to top North Summit, which finished 2A runner-up with 80.5 points.

Last year’s champ Beaver finished third with 74.5 points, with Rowland Hall, Millard and Kanab rounding out the top six.

South Sevier won four state titles (boys golf, baseball, girls basketball and softball) and also had three runner-up finishes during the 2024-25 school year. It scored points in 15 of the 18 sports it participated in. A year ago, the Rams didn’t win a single state championship and only scored points in eight sports.

North Summit (girls cross-country, track, all-girls cheer) and Beaver (football, girls golf, coed cheer) each won three state titles to place in the top three of the All-Sports standings.

Rowland Hall (boys and girls swimming), Millard (boys cross-country, boys wrestling, boys track) and Duchesne (drill and girls wrestling) were the only other schools to capture multiple state titles.

A total of 10 2A schools celebrated at least one state championship.

Panguitch’s boys track team celebrates their victory in the 1A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Class 1A

Death, taxes and Panguitch dominating 1A sports. For the 11th-straight school year, Panguitch was crowned the Deseret News All-Sports champ of 1A as the school racked up 92 points in the 14 sports it participated in.

Rich finished a distant second with 74 points, with Monticello in third with 63 points.

Milford, Valley and Altamont rounded out the top six.

Panguitch won seven state titles — two more than last school year — and also finished top four in two other sports. Two years ago, Panguitch tallied 73.5 points to win the 1A crown, which speaks to how dominant the school was this school year, tallying 92 points.

Panguitch won state titles in boys basketball, baseball, boys and girls track, girls volleyball and girls cross-country.

The last 1A school to win other than Panguitch was St. Joseph back in the 2012-13 school year.

Rich’s runner-up finish was buoyed by state championships in eight-player football, all-girl cheer and girls basketball. Monticello also won two state championships (boys cross-country, girls golf).

No other schools won multiple championships.