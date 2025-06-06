Timpview’s Jane Hedengren, right, hugs her teammate Lily Alder, left, after they came in second and first place in the 5A girls 800m run during the 5A state track and field championship at the Clarence F. Robison Outdoor Track & Field at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

Former Timpview runner Jane Hedengren broke the national girls’ high school mile record on Thursday.

Hedengren, who will soon be competing for BYU, dominated her heat in the Hoka Festival of Miles in St. Louis.

Hedengren ran the mile in 4:23.50, beating second-place runner Hanne Thomsen by 12 seconds.

Not only was it enough to set a new U.S. girls high school record, but the time is a new North American and U.S. under-20 girls record, according to RunnerSpace.

Hedengren also bested the out-of-season high school record of 4:24.11 set by Mary Cain in 2014, according to Citius Magazine. She was just 0.04 seconds shy of the national collegiate record.

She was almost six seconds faster than Christina Aragon, the winner of the Hoka Festival’s professional heat.

Because Hedengren was aiming for 4:22, the race had two pacers, according to the race commentators.

You can watch the full race below.

What Jane Hedengren said about her new mile record

After the race, Hedengren said she prepared the “same as I always do.”

“Just try to keep consistent throughout all my years in high school and just come into the meet really grateful and hopeful for what’s to come,” she said in the interview.

Hedengren said setting this new record felt “awesome.”

“I don’t run the mile very often so it was really special to come out here tonight. Thank you, St. Louis. The crowds were amazing,” she said.

Jane Hedengren’s record-breaking 2025

Hedengren’s run Thursday was almost three seconds faster than the national mile record she set in March at the Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City, as the Deseret News previously reported.

This year, Hedengren has broken the high school two-mile record and high school and U.S. under-20 record for the 5,000 meters. She broke the 5,000 meters record again by nearly 15 seconds a month later.