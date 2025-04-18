Utah high school runner Jane Hedengren broke another national record on Thursday.

At the 2025 Bryan Clay Invitational, Hedengren, a star for Timpview High, ran 14:57.93 to shatter the high school national record for the 5,000 meters.

The time bests the outdoor record of 15:25.27 that Elizabeth Leachman set in 2024 and the indoor record of 15:13.26 that Hedengren set almost exactly a month ago at the Nike Indoor Nationals.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

On Thursday, Hedengren finished third overall in the 5,000 meter race, five seconds behind BYU’s Lexy Halladay-Lowry, who finished second.

New Mexico’s Pamela Kosgei won the race with a time of 14:52.45.

Halladay-Lowry’s time of 14:52.93 broke the BYU record set by Whittni Morgan (15:12.90) in 2021 by almost 20 seconds, per the university.

What Jane Hedengren said after the race

Hedengren has been on a tear as of late, setting indoor national records for the high school 5,000 meter and the mile (4:26.14) at the Nike Indoor Invitational as well as the two-mile (9:34.12), which she set just six days ago.

Before beating her own 5,000 meter record Thursday and becoming the first high school girl to run the race in under 15 minutes, Hedengren woke up with a sore throat, she told reporters post-race.

“I’m just so grateful to have competed tonight. I woke up sick this morning, and so, I just really didn’t know how it was going to go,” she said, per FloTrack.

She added, ”It was just a great opportunity to be out here and I’m so glad that like my body was able to pull through and I was able to feel decent today.”

Hedengren on running for BYU

After the race, the BYU commit expressed her excitement to join the BYU team.

“I’m so excited for BYU. They’re just such great women. I’m excited to build my relationships on that team,” she said.

Related Diljeet Taylor and the power of believing

Hedengren already knows “pretty much everyone on the team,” she said.

“But it’s different when you’re in the workouts with them, like hanging out all the time. You really get to know people. So I’m really looking forward to that aspect for sure,” she said.