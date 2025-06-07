Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) takes part in drills during an NFL football team practice Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Centennial, Colo.

As a rookie last season for the Denver Broncos, Devaughn Vele put up production not often found in a seventh-round selection during his first pro season.

The former University of Utah walk-on who earned a scholarship and ended up being a three-year starter for the Utes had an impactful first NFL season, finishing the year with 41 catches for 475 yards and three touchdowns.

That receiving yards total was third-highest on the team, behind only Broncos star receiver, Courtland Sutton and fellow young wideout Marvin Mims Jr.

During organized team activities (OTAs) this past week, and during other parts of offseason work, the 6-foot-5 Vele has impressed a number of media on hand for practices, as they shared positive reports about his development.

“Sutton has always been big and explosive, but Vele looks like he added some muscle mass in the offseason and still has an explosive element to his game that could see him take on a larger role at receiver this upcoming year,” Mile High Sports’ Cory Roark wrote.

“Everybody buckle up and get your eyes focused on Devaughn Vele,” Rachel Vigil said in a social media post. “He’s bulked up a lot from his rookie year, he looks really solid and he had some pretty great catches from Bo Nix today.

“(Vele) had another big day, continues to flourish as a route runner,” Denver Sports 104.3’s Andrew Mason said Thursday at the end of the team’s latest OTA session.

The 27-year-old Vele, who is four years older than third-year pro Mims after he served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, started seven games for the Broncos last season and excelled in the slot.

What will his second season bring?

The Broncos will host mandatory minicamp next week, from Tuesday to Thursday, in their last formal get-together before training camp.

The Denver Post’s Troy Renck went as far as to predict that Vele will be a breakout star for the Broncos in 2025.

“Like (Denver second-year starting quarterback) Bo Nix, the man most often throwing to him, Vele looks different. He is more confident. His athleticism continues to shine,” Renck wrote.

“When you think, you stink, the saying goes in sports. And Vele’s mind has clearly slowed down at the start of Year 2.”

Sutton is in the final year of a four-year contract extension worth $60.8 million, according to Spotrac. Renck suggested that if things aren’t solved on the Sutton contract front to keep him in Denver, Vele could be in a position to be the Broncos’ top receiving option long-term.

There’s precedent for this — when Denver head coach Sean Payton was in New Orleans, he turned another seventh-round product, Marques Colston, into a WR1.

While noting that Vele isn’t Colston, Renck assessed the level of care that Vele brings to his development.

“History appears to be repeating itself in the NFL. At 27, Vele approaches his craft with a seriousness and focus that grows on coaches. He has the traits to evolve into a bigger role — 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds with the ability to make the difficult look routine,” Renck wrote.