The Pac-12 Conference, in its rebuilt form that includes five Mountain West Conference defectors and Gonzaga, has never been closer to finding an eighth football playing member.

And that addition — which will ensure the league is able to exist at the FBS level beyond 2026 — could be coming soon. Really soon in fact.

The reason? First reported by Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported Monday afternoon, all eight current and/or prospective members of the Pac-12 have signed grant of rights agreements with the conference, per a league spokesperson.

Those schools include:

Boise State.

Colorado State.

Fresno State.

Gonzaga.

Oregon State.

San Diego State.

Utah State.

Washington State.

All eight schools signing the grant of rights agreement, Dellenger reported, “is a signal that the league is finalizing a new media rights package that is expected in the coming days.”

“Discussions with prospective 8th FB members are ongoing now that TV $ specifics are mostly hammered out,” reported The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

Media rights packages for the Pac-12 have been speculated about for awhile now, particularly in light of the conference agreeing to terms with CBS, ESPN and The CW for the 2025 college football season (a media rights package that includes only Oregon State and Washington State).

According to Yahoo Sports, the conference’s new media deal is expected to include as many as four different partners.

Perhaps more importantly, after securing a media deal, the Pac-12 should be able to entice additional schools to join the conference, including the much-needed eighth football playing member.

“The package paves the way for the league to formally offer invitations to expansion targets,” Dellenger wrote. “The conference needs one full-time, FB-playing member to reach FBS minimum.”

Who the eighth football-playing member of the Pac-12 will be remains in question, with schools like Texas State, Memphis and Tulane having all been postulated and potential additions.

Last week, John Canzano wrote that it is likely that any expansion by the Pac-12 would come after the conference and the MW settled their issues, issues centered on exit and poaching fees.

That may still be the case, but it certainly seems that the Pac-12 is getting ready to move forward as a conference, securing its place in the college sports landscape.