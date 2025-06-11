Tre Johnson participates in the 2025 NBA basketball draft combine in Chicago, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

University of Texas guard Tre Johnson went through a predraft workout with the Utah Jazz last week, according to league sources.

Johnson, 19, is widely expected to be a top-5 pick, but could go as high at No. 3 in the June 25 draft.

The Jazz have had a number of predraft workouts, albeit quietly, over the last few weeks, mostly with players who are projected to be second-rounders or even go undrafted. But as the NBA draft nears, more and more first-rounders are expected to take part in workouts, especially players projected to be drafted in the top 10.

The Jazz also had a workout that included Michigan State freshmen Jase Richardson who is projected to be a late first-round pick.

This week the Jazz are scheduled to workout Nique Clifford (Colorado State), Chaz Lanier (Tennessee), Drake Powell (North Carolina), and Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton).

Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma), who is expected to be a top-10 pick, is also scheduled to work out for the Jazz.

Next week the Jazz are expected to have a number of projected lottery picks come in for workouts though some have not been formally scheduled yet.

Other players who have worked out with the Jazz over the last few weeks includeb Hansen Yang (Qingdao), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB — withdrawn from draft consideration), Milos Uzan (Houston — withdrawn from draft consideration), Tamar Bates (Missouri), Ethan Taylor (Air Force), Samson Johnson (UConn), Trey Galloway (Indiana), RJ Davis (North Carolina), Sean Pedulla (Ole Miss), RJ Felton (East Carolina), Ian Martinez (Utah St), Deivon Smith (St. John’s), Matthew Murrell (Ole Miss), and Will Richard (Florida).