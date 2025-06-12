BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders (15) lays the ball up past Virginia Commonwealth Rams forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament held at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

BYU’s upcoming Big 12 opponents are set.

The Big 12 has released its basketball scheduling matrix for the 2025-26 campaign, giving the Cougars an idea of what to expect for Year 2 of the Kevin Young era.

With the Big 12 moving back to a 18-game conference schedule, BYU will only face three teams at both home and on the road: Utah, Texas Tech and Arizona.

Dates for the Cougars’ Big 12 matchups will be announced at a later time closer to the start of the regular season.

Here is the rest of BYU’s Big 12 scheduling matrix.

Home and away

Utah

Texas Tech

Arizona

Home only

Arizona State

Colorado

Houston

Iowa State

TCU

UCF

Away only

Baylor

Cincinnati

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

West Virginia

Highlights from BYU’s 2025-26 Big 12 matchups

The Cougars landed a solid haul for their three home and away matchups:

Texas Tech reached the Elite Eight this past season and boasts the reigning Big 12 Player of the Year in JT Toppin.

Arizona finished the year ranked No. 15 and has the No. 3-rated incoming recruiting class in the country, according to 247 Sports. Additionally, the most recent meeting between the Wildcats and Cougars resulted in a wild 96-95 BYU victory in Tuscon as one of the season’s most exciting affairs.

A new chapter in the historic BYU-Utah rivalry will begin as Alex Jensen takes the helm of the Runnin’ Utes, adding more intrigue to the already intense matchups in both Salt Lake City and Provo.

While BYU won’t play Kansas twice during the regular season, the Cougars’ trip to Phog Allen Fieldhouse will still carry plenty of weight. BYU did win there in 2024 under Mark Pope, and the matchup between AJ Dybantsa and Jayhawks point guard Darryn Peterson — widely viewed as Dybantsa’s top competition to become the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft — will be must-see TV.

BYU also welcomes Houston back to the Marriott Center following a run to the national championship game, along with Iowa State after defeating the Cyclones in a pair of crazy contests last year.

Former Cougar Tanner Toolson will make his return to Provo as a member of TCU, and BYU’s remaining three Big 12 home opponents — Arizona State, Colorado and UCF — each just finished in the bottom quarter of the conference standings.

For their remaining road games, the Cougars will make their first trips to Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma State since 2024. BYU will also travel to Cincinnati, where the Cougars lost last year, as well as West Virginia, where they’ve won in each of the past two seasons.