Alex Jensen is introduced as the new head coach for the University of Utah men's basketball team at a press conference at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Alex Jensen’s first Big 12 schedule as Utah’s basketball coach is set — at least with who they’ll play.

Game times will come later.

The Big 12 released its scheduling matrix for the 2025-26 men’s basketball conference schedule on Thursday for all 16 schools.

With the Big 12 going back to an 18-game conference schedule after employing a 20-game league schedule last season, the Runnin’ Utes will face just three teams both home and away: Arizona State, BYU and Colorado.

Here’s a look at how Utah’s 2025-26 league schedule will be spread out. Game times and dates will be released closer to the start of the season.

Home and away: Arizona State, BYU, Colorado

Arizona State, BYU, Colorado Home only: Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF

Arizona, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF Away only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Highlights from Utah’s 2025-26 Big 12 men’s basketball schedule

The BYU-Utah rivalry is one of three home-and-away opponents on the Utes’ schedule. The Cougars, with top recruit AJ Dybantsa, are projected to be among the nation’s best teams this season. Last year, Utah and BYU split a pair of regular-season games in a season where the Cougars made the Sweet 16.

The Utes get two former Pac-12 rivals for their other two teams, Arizona State and Colorado, that they’ll play both home and away.

Utah will get its first taste of the legendary Phog Allen Fieldhouse when the Utes travel to play Kansas. Utah upset the Jayhawks when they visited the Huntsman Center last season.

Utah will also be making its first trip to Bramlage Coliseum (Kansas State) and United Supermarkets Arena (Texas Tech) as a member of the Big 12.

The Utes will host Houston, which made the national championship game during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars lost to Florida in the title game and are led by head coach Kelvin Sampson.

Iowa State and Arizona, two other teams expected to be among the nation’s top 25 teams in the upcoming season, will visit the Huntsman Center. The Utes lost road games against both programs last season.