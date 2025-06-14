The 2025 season was just the second year of sanctioned play for boys volleyball, yet it showed just how much the sport has already grown in the state.

Some won state championships, others made deep playoff runs, but all of this year’s Deseret News 2024-25 boys volleyball players of the year provided leadership and experience to their teams.

Here’s a look at the 2025 Deseret News boys volleyball Players of the Year.

Mountain Ridge’s Nesta Vaitai and Brayden Kelleher work to block a shot as they play in the 6A volleyball tournament in the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

Nesta Vaitai, Mountain Ridge, S/Opp, Jr.

It was a fight in Region 2 and in the end it was Bingham and Mountain Ridge who climbed to the 6A championship game.

While it may have finished its season as the 6A runner up, Mountain Ridge finished with an impressive 20-6 record and it largely has Nesta Vaitai to thank for its success.

Vaitai’s strength is his versatility. He can set well but also be an attacking threat at the net. Vaitai had 305 aces on the year, with 153 kills on a .294 hitting percentage.

Vaitai also was a strong server and finished the season with 34 aces.

“Nesta is a special talent,” Mountain Ridge head coach David Johnston said. “An excellent setter, hitter, and server. He elevates the game of everyone around him. His vision and creativity make him a factor to be dealt with every time he steps on the court.”

Scenes from the high school boys volleyball 5A state championship tournament at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Friday, May 9, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Corbin Batista, Alta, OH, Sr.

Corbin Batista’s accuracy was a huge asset to the Alta Hawks all year and it was clear he was one of the best outside hitters in the state.

Batista tallied 238 kills on a .370 hitting percentage. His .370 hitting percentage was the fifth highest in the whole state. Batista proved just how special his attacking ability was and it grabbed the eye of BYU.

He was also named to the 2025 U19 national team.

Batista added 40 aces, 21 blocks and 56 digs en route to a 5A semifinal finish. The Hawks gave the eventual 5A champion Maple Mountain its toughest battle of the playoffs in a 3-1 loss in the semifinals.

“We were so fortunate to have Corbin in our program this year,” Alta head coach Casie Maekawa said. “Corbin brought a wealth of knowledge and skills into our gym which helped us to improve throughout the season. This year, Corbin was a rising tide that raised everyone’s level of play-offensively and defensively. Offensively, he was near unstoppable and he was also extremely versatile having experience in multiple attacking positions.

“Defensively, he was a great blocker and provided a lot of stability for us in effectively attacking out-of-system,” Maekawa said. “He was more than deserving of our Region 6 MVP Award. Corbin’s value on our team however, was that he was an amazing teammate, he was invested in those around him, he was observant and willing to lead when called upon and set a standard of academics and athletics that other kids in our program could aspire to maintain. He’s a talented student and athlete and we know he will continue to do great things as he heads to the BYU men’s volleyball program in the fall.”

Orem setter Lucky Jennings (8) and Maple Mountain setter Taft Hillman (33) compete for the ball during a high school boy’s volleyball match held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Lucky Jennings, Orem, Setter, Jr.

Orem’s Lucky Jennings stood out as one of the premier setters in the state as he orchestrated the Tigers’ attack during its 4A championship run.

In the 4A championship game against Timpanogos, Jennings dished out 34 assists in the win. It wasn’t just the number of assists, though, but also the quality of the sets. He made an effort to set his middles and the lethal Orem offense made quick work of Timpanogos in a 3-0 sweep.

Jennings finnished the year with 806 assists, 42 aces, 71 kills and 168 digs. As just a junior, he will certainly be a player to keep an eye on in the 2026 season.

“Lucky Jennings plays with a ton of “PRIDE” representing his FAMILY name and Orem Volleyball,” Orem head coach Bill Sefita said. “Lucky plays freely, creating an unpredictable offense such as running our middles off of the 10ft line, creating mismatches with both pins, or running plays that keeps the defense guessing. Lucky cherishes his memory of his father Lucky Sr. who passed away approximately 8 years ago and wants to honor him by playing a position he played. Lucky is the glue that unites our team, as he brings energy and hype no matter the circumstances. He is deserving of the award and excited to coach him again for another season.”

Morgan’s Jack Komenda (32) spikes the ball during the high school boys volleyball 3A state championship game between Grantsville and Morgan at the UCCU Center at UVU in Orem on Thursday, May 8, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

3A Player of the Year

Jack Komenda, Morgan, OH, Sr.

In this years’ 3A state tournament, nobody stood out more than Morgan’s Jack Komenda.

It was a rocky postseason for the Trojans as they had to fight for come-from-behind wins against American Heritage and Salt Lake Academy in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

But the entire time, Komenda was there to pick his team up.

Komenda was a monster at the net in the 3A championship game against Grantsville with 20 kills, but he’d also done it all season long.

Komenda finished the 2025 season averaging four kills per set with a total of 413 kills on the year, which is the third highest in the state. He also did so with a .329 hitting percentage and tallying 76 aces.

“Given his size, athleticism, and big arm, Jack can’t help but stand out when he walks into the gym,”said Komenda’s father and Morgan head coach Kyle Komenda. “This offseason, Jack dedicated himself full-time to volleyball (after growing up as a basketball player and being relatively new to volleyball) and his hard work paid off, both for him and his team. He developed an elite serve, was one of our top two passers all season, and was almost unstoppable with his attack regardless of whether the competition was 3A or 6A.

“What I was most impressed with, however, was how he developed as a leader over the course of the season. He really peaked as our captain during the state tournament — he left literally everything on the court and we needed every bit of it to claim the title. He’s leaving some especially large shoes to fill and we’re excited to see where his volleyball career takes him, because as a younger player (experience-wise) he’s just scratching the surface.”