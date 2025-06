Orem setter Lucky Jennings (8) sets the ball against Maple Mountain during a high school boy’s volleyball match held at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Lucky Jennings, Orem, Setter, Jr.

806 assists, 42 aces, 71 kills, 168 digs.

4A Playoff MVP

Treyvon Cly, Orem, Libero, Jr.

4A First Team

Aaron Nielsen, Orem, Middle, Sr. — 209 kills, .331 hitting %

Ben Hone, Orem, OH, Sr. — 45 aces, 322 kills, 149 digs

Cooper Pope, Timpanogos, OH, Sr. — 378 kills, 222 digs, 51 blocks, 2.32 pass %

Brodie Hoag, Desert Hills, OH, Jr. — 368 kills, 34 blocks

Waylon Francom, Payson, Middle, Sr. — 40 aces, 393 kills, 51 blocks, 199 digs

Treyvon Cly, Orem, L, Jr. — 510 receptions, 323 digs, 106 kills

Jace Mangum, Payson, OH/Opp, Jr. — 44 aces, 239 kills, 241 digs

4A Second Team

Luke Wolsey, Orem, Middle, Jr.

Nathan Mitchell, Pine View, Oppo, Sr.

Chance Wallace, Timpanogos, Lib, Sr.

Xander Vernon, Crimson Cliffs, OH, Jr.

Alex Cushing, Murray, Libero, Sr.

Kai James, Desert Hills, Lib, Jr.

Jacob Ricks, Timpanogos, OH, Sr.

4A Third Team

Brockton Shirley, Payson, OH, Sr.

Isaiah Warner, Pine View, Setter, Sr.

Cohen Romney, Crimson Cliffs, OH, Jr.

Jackson Sanders, Orem, RS, Sr.

Keaton Crosbie, Green Canyon, S, So.

Austin Wintle, Desert Hills, MB, Sr.

Grayson Jones, Crimson Cliffs, MB, Jr.

4A Honorable Mention